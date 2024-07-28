Highlights
- Since the Associated Press introduced the NFL Coach of the Year Award in 1957, a total of 51 different coaches have won it.
- Thirteen have won the prestigious award on multiple occasions, including the most recent recipient, Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns.
- Don Shula owns the most Coach of the Year trophies with four, while Chuck Knox and Bill Belichick are tied for second with three each.
While several organizations handed out an NFL Coach of the Year Award before the Associated Press first did so in 1957, it's the AP winner who's long been recognized as the true winner.
With that in mind, seeing as the annual NFL Honors ceremony recognizes the AP winner, that's the list we'll feature below.
Since the AP introduced the NFL Coach of the Year Award in 1957, a total of 51 different coaches have won it, 13 of whom have done so on multiple occasions, including the most recent recipient, Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns.
Of those 13, just three have won the award at least three times. Chuck Knox won it three times and remains the only man to do so with three different teams, earning the honor with the Los Angeles Rams (1973), Buffalo Bills (1980), and Seattle Seahawks (1984).
Joining Knox in the three-time-winner club is Bill Belichick, who took the trophy in 2003, 2007, and 2010 with the New England Patriots.
Sitting alone in the top spot is Don Shula. The NFL's all-time wins leader won the award three times with the Baltimore Colts, in 1964, 1967, and 1968, and then took the honor again with the Miami Dolphins in 1972, which, of course, was the season in which Miami became the only undefeated Super Bowl champion in history.
Joining Stefanski as two-time winners are Allie Sherman, George Halas, George Allen, Joe Gibbs, Mike Ditka, Bill Parcells, Dan Reeves, Bruce Arians, and Ron Rivera.
AP NFL Coach of the Year Winners
The reigning NFL Coach of the Year is the Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski
In addition to naming an NFL Coach of the Year, the Associated Press also named an AFL Coach of the Year starting with the league's second season in 1961. Of course, the AFL and NFL officially merged in 1970.
For those wondering, here's a look at the nine AFL winners.
- 1961: Wally Lemm, Houston Oilers
- 1962: Jack Faulkner, Denver Broncos
- 1963: Al Davis, Oakland Raiders
- 1964: Mike Holovak, Boston Patriots
- 1965: Lou Saban, Buffalo Bills
- 1966: Hank Stram, Kansas City Chiefs
- 1967: John Rauch, Oakland Raiders
- 1968: Hank Stram, Kansas City Chiefs
- 1969: Paul Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
And here's the full list of the AP's NFL Coach of the Year winners.
|
AP NFL Coach of the Year Winners
|
Year
|
Coach
|
Team
|
1957
|
George Wilson
|
Detroit Lions
|
1958
|
Weeb Ewbank
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1959
|
Vince Lombardi
|
Green Bay Packers
|
1960
|
Buck Shaw
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
1961
|
Allie Sherman
|
New York Giants
|
1962
|
Allie Sherman
|
New York Giants
|
1963
|
George Halas
|
Chicago Bears
|
1964
|
Don Shula
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1965
|
George Halas
|
Chicago Bears
|
1966
|
Tom Landry
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
1967
|
George Allen (co-winner)
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1967
|
Don Shula (co-winner)
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1968
|
Don Shula
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1969
|
Bud Grant
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
1970
|
Paul Brown
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
1971
|
George Allen
|
Washington Commanders
|
1972
|
Don Shula
|
Miami Dolphins
|
1973
|
Chuck Knox
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1974
|
Don Coryell
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1975
|
Ted Marchibroda
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1976
|
Forrest Gregg
|
Cleveland Browns
|
1977
|
Red Miller
|
Denver Broncos
|
1978
|
Jack Patera
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
1979
|
Jack Pardee
|
Washington Commanders
|
1980
|
Chuck Knox
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1981
|
Bill Walsh
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1982
|
Joe Gibbs
|
Washington Commanders
|
1983
|
Joe Gibbs
|
Washington Commanders
|
1984
|
Chuck Knox
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
1985
|
Mike Ditka
|
Chicago Bears
|
1986
|
Bill Parcells
|
New York Giants
|
1987
|
Jim Mora
|
New Orleans Saints
|
1988
|
Mike Ditka
|
Chicago Bears
|
1989
|
Lindy Infante
|
Green Bay Packers
|
1990
|
Jimmy Johnson
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
1991
|
Wayne Fontes
|
Detroit Lions
|
1992
|
Bill Cowher
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1993
|
Dan Reeves
|
New York Giants
|
1994
|
Bill Parcells
|
New England Patriots
|
1995
|
Ray Rhodes
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
1996
|
Dom Capers
|
Carolina Panthers
|
1997
|
Jim Fassel
|
New York Giants
|
1998
|
Dan Reeves
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
1999
|
Dick Vermeil
|
St. Louis Rams
|
2000
|
Jim Haslett
|
New Orleans Saints
|
2001
|
Dick Jauron
|
Chicago Bears
|
2002
|
Andy Reid
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
2003
|
Bill Belichick
|
New England Patriots
|
2004
|
Marty Schottenheimer
|
San Diego Chargers
|
2005
|
Lovie Smith
|
Chicago Bears
|
2006
|
Sean Payton
|
New Orleans Saints
|
2007
|
Bill Belichick
|
New England Patriots
|
2008
|
Mike Smith
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
2009
|
Marvin Lewis
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
2010
|
Bill Belichick
|
New England Patriots
|
2011
|
Jim Harbaugh
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
2012
|
Bruce Arians
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
2013
|
Ron Rivera
|
Carolina Panthers
|
2014
|
Bruce Arians
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
2015
|
Ron Rivera
|
Carolina Panthers
|
2016
|
Jason Garrett
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
2017
|
Sean McVay
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2018
|
Matt Nagy
|
Chicago Bears
|
2019
|
John Harbaugh
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
2020
|
Kevin Stefanski
|
Cleveland Browns
|
2021
|
Mike Vrabel
|
Tennessee Titans
|
2022
|
Brian Daboll
|
New York Giants
|
2023
|
Kevin Stefanski
|
Cleveland Browns
