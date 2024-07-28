Highlights Since the Associated Press introduced the NFL Coach of the Year Award in 1957, a total of 51 different coaches have won it.

Thirteen have won the prestigious award on multiple occasions, including the most recent recipient, Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns.

Don Shula owns the most Coach of the Year trophies with four, while Chuck Knox and Bill Belichick are tied for second with three each.

While several organizations handed out an NFL Coach of the Year Award before the Associated Press first did so in 1957, it's the AP winner who's long been recognized as the true winner.

With that in mind, seeing as the annual NFL Honors ceremony recognizes the AP winner, that's the list we'll feature below.

Since the AP introduced the NFL Coach of the Year Award in 1957, a total of 51 different coaches have won it, 13 of whom have done so on multiple occasions, including the most recent recipient, Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns.

Of those 13, just three have won the award at least three times. Chuck Knox won it three times and remains the only man to do so with three different teams, earning the honor with the Los Angeles Rams (1973), Buffalo Bills (1980), and Seattle Seahawks (1984).

Joining Knox in the three-time-winner club is Bill Belichick, who took the trophy in 2003, 2007, and 2010 with the New England Patriots.

Sitting alone in the top spot is Don Shula. The NFL's all-time wins leader won the award three times with the Baltimore Colts, in 1964, 1967, and 1968, and then took the honor again with the Miami Dolphins in 1972, which, of course, was the season in which Miami became the only undefeated Super Bowl champion in history.

Joining Stefanski as two-time winners are Allie Sherman, George Halas, George Allen, Joe Gibbs, Mike Ditka, Bill Parcells, Dan Reeves, Bruce Arians, and Ron Rivera.

AP NFL Coach of the Year Winners

The reigning NFL Coach of the Year is the Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In addition to naming an NFL Coach of the Year, the Associated Press also named an AFL Coach of the Year starting with the league's second season in 1961. Of course, the AFL and NFL officially merged in 1970.

For those wondering, here's a look at the nine AFL winners.

1961: Wally Lemm, Houston Oilers

1962: Jack Faulkner, Denver Broncos

1963: Al Davis, Oakland Raiders

1964: Mike Holovak, Boston Patriots

1965: Lou Saban, Buffalo Bills

1966: Hank Stram, Kansas City Chiefs

1967: John Rauch, Oakland Raiders

1968: Hank Stram, Kansas City Chiefs

1969: Paul Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

And here's the full list of the AP's NFL Coach of the Year winners.

AP NFL Coach of the Year Winners Year Coach Team 1957 George Wilson Detroit Lions 1958 Weeb Ewbank Baltimore Colts 1959 Vince Lombardi Green Bay Packers 1960 Buck Shaw Philadelphia Eagles 1961 Allie Sherman New York Giants 1962 Allie Sherman New York Giants 1963 George Halas Chicago Bears 1964 Don Shula Baltimore Colts 1965 George Halas Chicago Bears 1966 Tom Landry Dallas Cowboys 1967 George Allen (co-winner) Los Angeles Rams 1967 Don Shula (co-winner) Baltimore Colts 1968 Don Shula Baltimore Colts 1969 Bud Grant Minnesota Vikings 1970 Paul Brown Cincinnati Bengals 1971 George Allen Washington Commanders 1972 Don Shula Miami Dolphins 1973 Chuck Knox Los Angeles Rams 1974 Don Coryell St. Louis Cardinals 1975 Ted Marchibroda Baltimore Colts 1976 Forrest Gregg Cleveland Browns 1977 Red Miller Denver Broncos 1978 Jack Patera Seattle Seahawks 1979 Jack Pardee Washington Commanders 1980 Chuck Knox Buffalo Bills 1981 Bill Walsh San Francisco 49ers 1982 Joe Gibbs Washington Commanders 1983 Joe Gibbs Washington Commanders 1984 Chuck Knox Seattle Seahawks 1985 Mike Ditka Chicago Bears 1986 Bill Parcells New York Giants 1987 Jim Mora New Orleans Saints 1988 Mike Ditka Chicago Bears 1989 Lindy Infante Green Bay Packers 1990 Jimmy Johnson Dallas Cowboys 1991 Wayne Fontes Detroit Lions 1992 Bill Cowher Pittsburgh Steelers 1993 Dan Reeves New York Giants 1994 Bill Parcells New England Patriots 1995 Ray Rhodes Philadelphia Eagles 1996 Dom Capers Carolina Panthers 1997 Jim Fassel New York Giants 1998 Dan Reeves Atlanta Falcons 1999 Dick Vermeil St. Louis Rams 2000 Jim Haslett New Orleans Saints 2001 Dick Jauron Chicago Bears 2002 Andy Reid Philadelphia Eagles 2003 Bill Belichick New England Patriots 2004 Marty Schottenheimer San Diego Chargers 2005 Lovie Smith Chicago Bears 2006 Sean Payton New Orleans Saints 2007 Bill Belichick New England Patriots 2008 Mike Smith Atlanta Falcons 2009 Marvin Lewis Cincinnati Bengals 2010 Bill Belichick New England Patriots 2011 Jim Harbaugh San Francisco 49ers 2012 Bruce Arians Indianapolis Colts 2013 Ron Rivera Carolina Panthers 2014 Bruce Arians Arizona Cardinals 2015 Ron Rivera Carolina Panthers 2016 Jason Garrett Dallas Cowboys 2017 Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams 2018 Matt Nagy Chicago Bears 2019 John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens 2020 Kevin Stefanski Cleveland Browns 2021 Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans 2022 Brian Daboll New York Giants 2023 Kevin Stefanski Cleveland Browns