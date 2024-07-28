Highlights

  • Since the Associated Press introduced the NFL Coach of the Year Award in 1957, a total of 51 different coaches have won it.
  • Thirteen have won the prestigious award on multiple occasions, including the most recent recipient, Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns.
  • Don Shula owns the most Coach of the Year trophies with four, while Chuck Knox and Bill Belichick are tied for second with three each.

While several organizations handed out an NFL Coach of the Year Award before the Associated Press first did so in 1957, it's the AP winner who's long been recognized as the true winner.

With that in mind, seeing as the annual NFL Honors ceremony recognizes the AP winner, that's the list we'll feature below.

Since the AP introduced the NFL Coach of the Year Award in 1957, a total of 51 different coaches have won it, 13 of whom have done so on multiple occasions, including the most recent recipient, Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns.

Of those 13, just three have won the award at least three times. Chuck Knox won it three times and remains the only man to do so with three different teams, earning the honor with the Los Angeles Rams (1973), Buffalo Bills (1980), and Seattle Seahawks (1984).

Joining Knox in the three-time-winner club is Bill Belichick, who took the trophy in 2003, 2007, and 2010 with the New England Patriots.

Sitting alone in the top spot is Don Shula. The NFL's all-time wins leader won the award three times with the Baltimore Colts, in 1964, 1967, and 1968, and then took the honor again with the Miami Dolphins in 1972, which, of course, was the season in which Miami became the only undefeated Super Bowl champion in history.

Joining Stefanski as two-time winners are Allie Sherman, George Halas, George Allen, Joe Gibbs, Mike Ditka, Bill Parcells, Dan Reeves, Bruce Arians, and Ron Rivera.

AP NFL Coach of the Year Winners

The reigning NFL Coach of the Year is the Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Cleveland Browns
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In addition to naming an NFL Coach of the Year, the Associated Press also named an AFL Coach of the Year starting with the league's second season in 1961. Of course, the AFL and NFL officially merged in 1970.

For those wondering, here's a look at the nine AFL winners.

  • 1961: Wally Lemm, Houston Oilers
  • 1962: Jack Faulkner, Denver Broncos
  • 1963: Al Davis, Oakland Raiders
  • 1964: Mike Holovak, Boston Patriots
  • 1965: Lou Saban, Buffalo Bills
  • 1966: Hank Stram, Kansas City Chiefs
  • 1967: John Rauch, Oakland Raiders
  • 1968: Hank Stram, Kansas City Chiefs
  • 1969: Paul Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

And here's the full list of the AP's NFL Coach of the Year winners.

AP NFL Coach of the Year Winners

Year

Coach

Team

1957

George Wilson

Detroit Lions

1958

Weeb Ewbank

Baltimore Colts

1959

Vince Lombardi

Green Bay Packers

1960

Buck Shaw

Philadelphia Eagles

1961

Allie Sherman

New York Giants

1962

Allie Sherman

New York Giants

1963

George Halas

Chicago Bears

1964

Don Shula

Baltimore Colts

1965

George Halas

Chicago Bears

1966

Tom Landry

Dallas Cowboys

1967

George Allen (co-winner)

Los Angeles Rams

1967

Don Shula (co-winner)

Baltimore Colts

1968

Don Shula

Baltimore Colts

1969

Bud Grant

Minnesota Vikings

1970

Paul Brown

Cincinnati Bengals

1971

George Allen

Washington Commanders

1972

Don Shula

Miami Dolphins

1973

Chuck Knox

Los Angeles Rams

1974

Don Coryell

St. Louis Cardinals

1975

Ted Marchibroda

Baltimore Colts

1976

Forrest Gregg

Cleveland Browns

1977

Red Miller

Denver Broncos

1978

Jack Patera

Seattle Seahawks

1979

Jack Pardee

Washington Commanders

1980

Chuck Knox

Buffalo Bills

1981

Bill Walsh

San Francisco 49ers

1982

Joe Gibbs

Washington Commanders

1983

Joe Gibbs

Washington Commanders

1984

Chuck Knox

Seattle Seahawks

1985

Mike Ditka

Chicago Bears

1986

Bill Parcells

New York Giants

1987

Jim Mora

New Orleans Saints

1988

Mike Ditka

Chicago Bears

1989

Lindy Infante

Green Bay Packers

1990

Jimmy Johnson

Dallas Cowboys

1991

Wayne Fontes

Detroit Lions

1992

Bill Cowher

Pittsburgh Steelers

1993

Dan Reeves

New York Giants

1994

Bill Parcells

New England Patriots

1995

Ray Rhodes

Philadelphia Eagles

1996

Dom Capers

Carolina Panthers

1997

Jim Fassel

New York Giants

1998

Dan Reeves

Atlanta Falcons

1999

Dick Vermeil

St. Louis Rams

2000

Jim Haslett

New Orleans Saints

2001

Dick Jauron

Chicago Bears

2002

Andy Reid

Philadelphia Eagles

2003

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots

2004

Marty Schottenheimer

San Diego Chargers

2005

Lovie Smith

Chicago Bears

2006

Sean Payton

New Orleans Saints

2007

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots

2008

Mike Smith

Atlanta Falcons

2009

Marvin Lewis

Cincinnati Bengals

2010

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots

2011

Jim Harbaugh

San Francisco 49ers

2012

Bruce Arians

Indianapolis Colts

2013

Ron Rivera

Carolina Panthers

2014

Bruce Arians

Arizona Cardinals

2015

Ron Rivera

Carolina Panthers

2016

Jason Garrett

Dallas Cowboys

2017

Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams

2018

Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears

2019

John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens

2020

Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns

2021

Mike Vrabel

Tennessee Titans

2022

Brian Daboll

New York Giants

2023

Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns

