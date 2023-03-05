Anthony Richardson has blown away a lot of people on social media with his showing at the NFL Combine.

The past few days have seen some of college football’s best players make the trip to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, an event that in some cases could make or break where a player will be coming when their names are announced during April’s NFL Draft.

For all of them, this could very well make or break their NFL careers, as a bad showing (either on the field during the drills or off it during the interview process) could see them plummet down the pecking order and see their start to NFL lives take a bit of a hit if they go from a projected starter to a backup.

But one player who you could argue needs to have a good showing in Indianapolis is Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, because his numbers coming out of college wouldn’t exactly blow you away when you first look at them, as he completed just 53.8% of his passes, threw for just 17 touchdowns against 9 interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 131.0 (which was the 84th best in the country).

Anthony Richardson leaving his mark on the big stage

Where Richardson makes up for his numbers is his physical ability. Being measured at 6’4 and at 244lbs, he bears a striking physical resemblance to players like Ben Roethlisberger (6’5, 241lbs) and Cam Newton (6’5, 248lbs) who both were able to put their bodies to great use during their time in the league.

But rather than just being big, Richardson doesn’t let that size and weight hold him back, as he showed during the rest of his combine performance on Saturday, as he was the best performer in a lot of categories, even setting a Combine record for quarterbacks when it came to the vertical jump:

Former Gator gaining a lot of new fans already?

This, perhaps unsurprisingly left a lot of people rather impressed when they saw both his numbers and videos come across on social media:

Now quite what this is going to do to his draft stock, we can only really speculate. Does it shoot him up to be considered as a potential #1 pick, or does it just mean that, because of his numbers in college, he goes from, say, a 3rd round pick to a 2nd-round pick in some people’s eyes?

He does still of course have his Pro Day and a few other events before the draft in which to help his stock increase further, but this name is certainly going to be one to watch as the weeks move forward.