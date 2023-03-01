Mel Kiper Jr has been speaking about one of the quarterback prospects in this year's NFL Draft ahead of the Combine in Indianapolis.

Anthony Richardson is already getting some incredible praise from draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr ahead of this week’s NFL Combine.

This week sees some of college football’s best players make the trip to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, an event that in some cases could make or break where a player will be coming when their names are announced during April’s NFL Draft.

The players will go through a number of drills as well as have interviews and medicals with teams from across the NFL as they try to get a better gauge of who they should be spending their draft picks on and who will likely be the men to help get them a Super Bowl trophy in the future.

Even before the events have gotten underway (with positional workouts starting on Thursday), there is already some buzz (as there is every year), about what will be happening when it comes to the quarterback position, and there us one more that is already getting high praise before a ball has been thrown.

Anthony Richardson already rising up the ranks?

With a few teams in the top ten of the NFL Draft needing a fix at the quarterback position, the signal callers are going to be getting a lot of attention, and one man who needs to show out this week is Anthony Richardson from the University of Florida, because the numbers coming out are not great.

In his only year as a starter for the Gators, he completed just 53.8% of his passes, threw for just 17 touchdowns against 9 interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 131.0 (which was the 84th best in the country), but he has managed to wow people with his legs, as he rushed for 654 yards and 9 touchdowns in his final season, making every bit of use of his 6’4, 236lb frame.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr has projected him as the 9th pick in the draft to the Seattle Seahawks via a trade, and speaking on Get Up, he pointed out that whilst he has some flaws to his passing ability, as a runner he has the potential to really set the league alight when he gets going:

Video: Mel Kiper Jr breaks down Anthony Richardson ahead of the NFL Combine:

This is a pretty big statement to make for someone who is yet to take a snap in the league yet. But whilst a ‘running quarterback’ is becoming more accepted these days with the likes of Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts to work with both their arms and legs, the arm is still the most important part of a quarterback’s arsenal, and if Richardson is to be a success in this league, that has to be improved.

And is a team going to take the risk, especially that high, on someone that they will need to put so much work in to develop? It seems a bit of a stretch if you ask me.