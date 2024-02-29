Highlights

The 2024 NFL Combine is getting underway at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NFL Scouting Combine has been a staple in the league's offseason calendar since 1982, as all (or most, as is the case this year) of college football's top prospects converge to participate in drills, team interviews, and tests to help boost their stock when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around on April 25.

While many of the best prospects will be ready and rearing to go at Lucas Oil, there is a handful of elite NFL hopefuls that may only be partially participating or not participating at all in combine drills, including USC QB Caleb Williams (No. 2 overall prospect according to GMS' Draft Big Board), Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 1), UNC QB Drake Maye (No. 8), LSU QB Jayden Daniels (No. 9), and Georgia TE Brock Bowers (No. 7).

However, there will still be tons of intriguing youngsters running around from February 29 to March 3, including LSU WR Malik Nabers (No. 3), Washington WR Rome Odunze (No. 6), Notre Dame OT Joe Alt (No. 11), Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 10), and many more.

Don't miss a second of the action as GIVEMESPORT provides you with live updates, all the latest highlights and developments, and results by position groups.

NFL big board
How to Watch and When to Watch

Every broadcast and streaming option, as well as the daily schedule

NFL Draft Scouting Combine
The NFL offseason is the NFL Network's time to shine, as they have exclusive live coverage of the combine drills throughout the week. Here are all the different ways to watch this year's combine:

  • TV/Broadcast: NFL Network
  • Stream: fuboTV, NFL+, NFL app, NFL Network app

To make things easier for everyone involved, the league breaks up its 321 invitees into position groups for the combine's various stages. Each group goes through the same six-day process, including arrival to and departure from Indianapolis, with the only slight variations coming on which days they have their NFLPA meeting and broadcast interviews.

  • Monday, February 26: Orientation, interviews, medical exams
  • Tuesday, February 27: Orientation, interviews, medical exams
  • Wednesday, February 28: Orientation, interviews, medical exams
  • Thursday, February 29, 3:00 p.m. E.T.: Defensive line and linebacker workouts and drills
  • Friday, March 1, 3:00 p.m. E.T.: Defensive back and tight end workouts and drills
  • Saturday, March 2, 1:00 p.m. E.T.: Quarterback, running back, and wide receiver workouts and drills
  • Sunday, March 3: 1:00 p.m. E.T.: Offensive lineman and special teams workouts and drills

Live NFL Combine Updates

Up-to-the-minute updates of the latest developments and highlights from the combine

Scouting Combine
All times Eastern.

Thursday, February 29 - Defensive line and linebacker drills

3:55 PM - Steelers DL coach Karl Dunbar is going through on-field drills with the combine's top DL prospects

3:45 PM - Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson records 10'8 broad jump and 34.5" vertical jump.

3:42 PM - Projected top DL Kris Jenkins (Michigan) runs 4.91 unofficial 40 time.

3:30 PM - Braden Fiske (Florida State) records 4.78 40 yard dash.

NFL Combine Results by Position

Live Combine results for the top prospects

David Ojabo NFL Scouting Combine
Here, we will provide live updates on the results for prospects ranked in our top 100 in various drills and measurements. Unfortunately, several of the top players will not participate in the combine drills, instead doing so at their Pro Days at a later date or not at all.

Like the drills themselves, the results have been broken down into position groups:

Quarterback

QB Combine Results

Player

School

Height

Weight

40 Time

Vertical Jump

Shuttle

Caleb Williams

USC

Drake Maye

UNC

Jayden Daniels

LSU

Michael Penix Jr.

Washington

Bo Nix

Oregon

J.J. McCarthy

Michigan

Spencer Rattler

South Carolina

Michael Pratt

Tulane

Running Back

RB Combine Results

Player

School

Height

Weight

40 Time

Vertical Jump

Shuttle

Jonathan Brooks

Texas

Blake Corum

Michigan

Ray Davis

Kentucky

Trey Benson

Florida State

Jaylen Wright

Tennessee

Will Shipley

Clemson

Bucky Irving

Oregon

Braelon Allen

Wisconsin

Wide Receiver

WR Combine Results

Player

School

Height

Weight

40 Time

Vertical Jump

Shuttle

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State

Malik Nabers

LSU

Rome Odunze

Washington

Adonai Mitchell

Texas

Xavier Worthy

Texas

Troy Franklin

Oregon

Brian Thomas Jr.

LSU

Ladd McConkey

Georgia

Keon Coleman

Florida State

Ja'Lynn Polk

Washington

Jacob Cowing

Arizona

Jermaine Burton

Alabama

Ricky Pearsall

Florida

Xavier Legette

South Carolina

Jalen McMillan

Washington

Roman Wilson

Michigan

Tight End

TE Combine Results

Player

School

Height

Weight

40 Time

Vertical Jump

Shuttle

Brock Bowers

Georgia

Ben Sinnott

Kansas State

Cade Stover

Ohio State

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Texas

Offensive Tackle

OT Combine Results

Player

School

Height

Weight

40 Time

Vertical Jump

Shuttle

Taliese Fuaga

Oregon State

Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Penn State

Joe Alt

Notre Dame

J.C. Latham

Alabama

Amarius Mims

Georgia

Kingsley Suamataia

BYU

Graham Barton

Duke

Tyler Guyton

Oklahoma

Blake Fisher

Notre Dame

Kiran Amegadjie

Yale

Christian Jones

Texas

Roger Rosengarten

Washington

Patrick Paul

Houston

Interior Offensive Line

Interior OL Combine Results

Player

School

Height

Weight

40 Time

Vertical Jump

Shuttle

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Oregon

Troy Fautanu

Washington

Christian Haynes

UCONN

Zach Frazier

West Virginia

Sedrick Van Pran

Georgia

Zak Zinter

Michigan

Defensive Tackle

DT Combine Results

Player

School

Height

Weight

40 Time

Vertical Jump

Shuttle

Jer'Zhan Newton

Illinois

6'2"

304

N/A

N/A

N/A

Byron Murphy II

Texas

6'0"

297

4.88

33.00"

T'Vondre Sweat

Texas

6'5"

366

5.27

26.00"

Kris Jenkins

Michigan

6'3"

299

4.91

30.00"

Michael Hall Jr.

Ohio State

6'3"

290

Maason Smith

LSU

6'5"

306

5.04

Leonard Taylor III

Miami (FL)

6'4"

303

30.00"

Ruke Orhorhoro

Clemson

6'4"

294

4.90

32.00"

Brandon Dorlus

Oregon

6030

283

4.85

30.50"

DeWayne Carter

Duke

6'2"

302

5.01

32.00"

Gabe Hall

Baylor

6'6"

291

5.04

31.50"

Braden Fiske

Florida State

6'0"

292

4.78

33.50"

Edge Rusher

Edge Combine Results

Player

School

Height

Weight

40 Time

Vertical Jump

Shuttle

Jared Verse

Florida State

6'4"

254

35.00"

Dallas Turner

Alabama

6'3"

247

Chop Robinson

Penn State

6'3"

254

34.50"

Laiatu Latu

UCLA

6'5"

259

32.00"

Bralen Trice

Washington

6'4"

245

Darius Robinson

Missouri

6'5"

285

35.00"

Chris Braswell Jr.

Alabama

6'3"

251

Marshawn Kneeland

Western Michigan

6'3"

267

35.50"

Eric Watts

UCONN

6'6"

274

36.50"

Linebacker

LB Combine Results

Player

School

Height

Weight

40 Time

Vertical Jump

Shuttle

Payton Wilson

North Carolina State

6'4"

233

Junior Colson

Michigan

6'2"

238

Edgerrin Cooper

Texas A&M

6'2"

230

James Williams

Miami (FL)

Ty'Ron Hopper

Missouri

6'2"

231

Cedric Gray

UNC

6'2"

234

Jeremiah Trotter

Clemson

6'0"

228

Cornerback

CB Combine Results

Player

School

Height

Weight

40 Time

Vertical Jump

Shuttle

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama

Nate Wiggins

Clemson

Quinyon Mitchell

Toledo

Cooper DeJean

Iowa

Terrion Arnold

Alabama

Kamari Lassiter

Georgia

Mike Sainristil

Michigan

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Missouri

T.J. Tampa

Iowa State

Josh Newton

TCU

D.J. James

Auburn

Kris Abrams-Draine

Missouri

Safety

S Combine Results

Player

School

Height

Weight

40 Time

Vertical Jump

Shuttle

Kamren Kinchens

Miami (FL)

Cole Bishop

Utah

Javon Bullard

Georgia

Tyler Nubin

Minnesota

Calen Bullock

USC
