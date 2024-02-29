Highlights
- Stay tuned in with live updates on the latest developments and highlights coming out of the NFL Combine from February 29 to March 3.
- NFL Network offers exclusive live coverage of combine drills, along with various streaming options.
- Participants are divided into position groups for a six-day process, with live updates on drill and measurement results by position.
The 2024 NFL Combine is getting underway at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The NFL Scouting Combine has been a staple in the league's offseason calendar since 1982, as all (or most, as is the case this year) of college football's top prospects converge to participate in drills, team interviews, and tests to help boost their stock when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around on April 25.
While many of the best prospects will be ready and rearing to go at Lucas Oil, there is a handful of elite NFL hopefuls that may only be partially participating or not participating at all in combine drills, including USC QB Caleb Williams (No. 2 overall prospect according to GMS' Draft Big Board), Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 1), UNC QB Drake Maye (No. 8), LSU QB Jayden Daniels (No. 9), and Georgia TE Brock Bowers (No. 7).
However, there will still be tons of intriguing youngsters running around from February 29 to March 3, including LSU WR Malik Nabers (No. 3), Washington WR Rome Odunze (No. 6), Notre Dame OT Joe Alt (No. 11), Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 10), and many more.
Don't miss a second of the action as GIVEMESPORT provides you with live updates, all the latest highlights and developments, and results by position groups.
How to Watch and When to Watch
Every broadcast and streaming option, as well as the daily schedule
The NFL offseason is the NFL Network's time to shine, as they have exclusive live coverage of the combine drills throughout the week. Here are all the different ways to watch this year's combine:
- TV/Broadcast: NFL Network
- Stream: fuboTV, NFL+, NFL app, NFL Network app
To make things easier for everyone involved, the league breaks up its 321 invitees into position groups for the combine's various stages. Each group goes through the same six-day process, including arrival to and departure from Indianapolis, with the only slight variations coming on which days they have their NFLPA meeting and broadcast interviews.
- Monday, February 26: Orientation, interviews, medical exams
- Tuesday, February 27: Orientation, interviews, medical exams
- Wednesday, February 28: Orientation, interviews, medical exams
- Thursday, February 29, 3:00 p.m. E.T.: Defensive line and linebacker workouts and drills
- Friday, March 1, 3:00 p.m. E.T.: Defensive back and tight end workouts and drills
- Saturday, March 2, 1:00 p.m. E.T.: Quarterback, running back, and wide receiver workouts and drills
- Sunday, March 3: 1:00 p.m. E.T.: Offensive lineman and special teams workouts and drills
Live NFL Combine Updates
Up-to-the-minute updates of the latest developments and highlights from the combine
All times Eastern.
Thursday, February 29 - Defensive line and linebacker drills
3:55 PM - Steelers DL coach Karl Dunbar is going through on-field drills with the combine's top DL prospects
3:45 PM - Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson records 10'8 broad jump and 34.5" vertical jump.
3:42 PM - Projected top DL Kris Jenkins (Michigan) runs 4.91 unofficial 40 time.
3:30 PM - Braden Fiske (Florida State) records 4.78 40 yard dash.
NFL Combine Results by Position
Live Combine results for the top prospects
Here, we will provide live updates on the results for prospects ranked in our top 100 in various drills and measurements. Unfortunately, several of the top players will not participate in the combine drills, instead doing so at their Pro Days at a later date or not at all.
Like the drills themselves, the results have been broken down into position groups:
Quarterback
|
QB Combine Results
Player
School
Height
Weight
40 Time
Vertical Jump
|
Shuttle
Caleb Williams
USC
Drake Maye
UNC
Jayden Daniels
LSU
Michael Penix Jr.
Washington
Bo Nix
Oregon
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan
Spencer Rattler
South Carolina
Michael Pratt
Tulane
Running Back
|
RB Combine Results
Player
School
Height
Weight
40 Time
Vertical Jump
|
Shuttle
Jonathan Brooks
Texas
Blake Corum
Michigan
Ray Davis
Kentucky
Trey Benson
Florida State
Jaylen Wright
Tennessee
Will Shipley
Clemson
Bucky Irving
Oregon
Braelon Allen
Wisconsin
Wide Receiver
|
WR Combine Results
Player
School
Height
Weight
40 Time
Vertical Jump
|
Shuttle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State
Malik Nabers
LSU
Rome Odunze
Washington
Adonai Mitchell
Texas
Xavier Worthy
Texas
Troy Franklin
Oregon
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU
Ladd McConkey
Georgia
Keon Coleman
Florida State
Ja'Lynn Polk
Washington
Jacob Cowing
Arizona
Jermaine Burton
Alabama
Ricky Pearsall
Florida
Xavier Legette
South Carolina
Jalen McMillan
Washington
Roman Wilson
Michigan
Tight End
|
TE Combine Results
Player
School
Height
Weight
40 Time
Vertical Jump
|
Shuttle
Brock Bowers
Georgia
Ben Sinnott
Kansas State
Cade Stover
Ohio State
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Texas
Offensive Tackle
|
OT Combine Results
Player
School
Height
Weight
40 Time
Vertical Jump
|
Shuttle
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State
Joe Alt
Notre Dame
J.C. Latham
Alabama
Amarius Mims
Georgia
Kingsley Suamataia
BYU
Graham Barton
Duke
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma
Blake Fisher
Notre Dame
Kiran Amegadjie
Yale
Christian Jones
Texas
Roger Rosengarten
Washington
Patrick Paul
Houston
Interior Offensive Line
|
Interior OL Combine Results
Player
School
Height
Weight
40 Time
Vertical Jump
|
Shuttle
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon
Troy Fautanu
Washington
Christian Haynes
UCONN
Zach Frazier
West Virginia
Sedrick Van Pran
Georgia
Zak Zinter
Michigan
Defensive Tackle
|
DT Combine Results
Player
School
Height
Weight
40 Time
Vertical Jump
|
Shuttle
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois
6'2"
304
N/A
N/A
|
N/A
Byron Murphy II
Texas
6'0"
297
4.88
33.00"
T'Vondre Sweat
Texas
6'5"
366
5.27
26.00"
Kris Jenkins
Michigan
6'3"
299
4.91
30.00"
Michael Hall Jr.
Ohio State
6'3"
290
Maason Smith
LSU
6'5"
306
5.04
Leonard Taylor III
Miami (FL)
6'4"
303
30.00"
Ruke Orhorhoro
Clemson
6'4"
294
4.90
32.00"
Brandon Dorlus
Oregon
6030
283
4.85
30.50"
DeWayne Carter
Duke
6'2"
302
5.01
32.00"
Gabe Hall
Baylor
6'6"
291
5.04
31.50"
Braden Fiske
Florida State
6'0"
292
4.78
33.50"
Edge Rusher
|
Edge Combine Results
Player
School
Height
Weight
40 Time
Vertical Jump
|
Shuttle
Jared Verse
Florida State
6'4"
254
35.00"
Dallas Turner
Alabama
6'3"
247
Chop Robinson
Penn State
6'3"
254
34.50"
Laiatu Latu
UCLA
6'5"
259
32.00"
Bralen Trice
Washington
6'4"
245
Darius Robinson
Missouri
6'5"
285
35.00"
Chris Braswell Jr.
Alabama
6'3"
251
Marshawn Kneeland
Western Michigan
6'3"
267
35.50"
Eric Watts
UCONN
6'6"
274
36.50"
Linebacker
|
LB Combine Results
Player
School
Height
Weight
40 Time
Vertical Jump
|
Shuttle
Payton Wilson
North Carolina State
6'4"
233
Junior Colson
Michigan
6'2"
238
Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M
6'2"
230
James Williams
Miami (FL)
Ty'Ron Hopper
Missouri
6'2"
231
Cedric Gray
UNC
6'2"
234
Jeremiah Trotter
Clemson
6'0"
228
Cornerback
|
CB Combine Results
Player
School
Height
Weight
40 Time
Vertical Jump
|
Shuttle
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama
Nate Wiggins
Clemson
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo
Cooper DeJean
Iowa
Terrion Arnold
Alabama
Kamari Lassiter
Georgia
Mike Sainristil
Michigan
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Missouri
T.J. Tampa
Iowa State
Josh Newton
TCU
D.J. James
Auburn
Kris Abrams-Draine
Missouri
Safety
|
S Combine Results
Player
School
Height
Weight
40 Time
Vertical Jump
|
Shuttle
Kamren Kinchens
Miami (FL)
Cole Bishop
Utah
Javon Bullard
Georgia
Tyler Nubin
Minnesota
Calen Bullock
USC