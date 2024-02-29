Highlights Stay tuned in with live updates on the latest developments and highlights coming out of the NFL Combine from February 29 to March 3.

NFL Network offers exclusive live coverage of combine drills, along with various streaming options.

Participants are divided into position groups for a six-day process, with live updates on drill and measurement results by position.

The 2024 NFL Combine is getting underway at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NFL Scouting Combine has been a staple in the league's offseason calendar since 1982, as all (or most, as is the case this year) of college football's top prospects converge to participate in drills, team interviews, and tests to help boost their stock when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around on April 25.

While many of the best prospects will be ready and rearing to go at Lucas Oil, there is a handful of elite NFL hopefuls that may only be partially participating or not participating at all in combine drills, including USC QB Caleb Williams (No. 2 overall prospect according to GMS' Draft Big Board), Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 1), UNC QB Drake Maye (No. 8), LSU QB Jayden Daniels (No. 9), and Georgia TE Brock Bowers (No. 7).

However, there will still be tons of intriguing youngsters running around from February 29 to March 3, including LSU WR Malik Nabers (No. 3), Washington WR Rome Odunze (No. 6), Notre Dame OT Joe Alt (No. 11), Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 10), and many more.

Don't miss a second of the action as GIVEMESPORT provides you with live updates, all the latest highlights and developments, and results by position groups.

How to Watch and When to Watch

Every broadcast and streaming option, as well as the daily schedule

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL offseason is the NFL Network's time to shine, as they have exclusive live coverage of the combine drills throughout the week. Here are all the different ways to watch this year's combine:

TV/Broadcast: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+, NFL app, NFL Network app

To make things easier for everyone involved, the league breaks up its 321 invitees into position groups for the combine's various stages. Each group goes through the same six-day process, including arrival to and departure from Indianapolis, with the only slight variations coming on which days they have their NFLPA meeting and broadcast interviews.

Monday, February 26: Orientation, interviews, medical exams

Tuesday, February 27: Orientation, interviews, medical exams

Wednesday, February 28: Orientation, interviews, medical exams

Thursday, February 29, 3:00 p.m. E.T.: Defensive line and linebacker workouts and drills

Friday, March 1, 3:00 p.m. E.T.: Defensive back and tight end workouts and drills

Saturday, March 2, 1:00 p.m. E.T.: Quarterback, running back, and wide receiver workouts and drills

Sunday, March 3: 1:00 p.m. E.T.: Offensive lineman and special teams workouts and drills

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All times Eastern.

Thursday, February 29 - Defensive line and linebacker drills

3:55 PM - Steelers DL coach Karl Dunbar is going through on-field drills with the combine's top DL prospects

3:45 PM - Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson records 10'8 broad jump and 34.5" vertical jump.

3:42 PM - Projected top DL Kris Jenkins (Michigan) runs 4.91 unofficial 40 time.

3:30 PM - Braden Fiske (Florida State) records 4.78 40 yard dash.

NFL Combine Results by Position

Live Combine results for the top prospects

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here, we will provide live updates on the results for prospects ranked in our top 100 in various drills and measurements. Unfortunately, several of the top players will not participate in the combine drills, instead doing so at their Pro Days at a later date or not at all.

Like the drills themselves, the results have been broken down into position groups:

Quarterback

QB Combine Results Player School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Jump Shuttle Caleb Williams USC Drake Maye UNC Jayden Daniels LSU Michael Penix Jr. Washington Bo Nix Oregon J.J. McCarthy Michigan Spencer Rattler South Carolina Michael Pratt Tulane

Running Back

RB Combine Results Player School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Jump Shuttle Jonathan Brooks Texas Blake Corum Michigan Ray Davis Kentucky Trey Benson Florida State Jaylen Wright Tennessee Will Shipley Clemson Bucky Irving Oregon Braelon Allen Wisconsin

Wide Receiver

WR Combine Results Player School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Jump Shuttle Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State Malik Nabers LSU Rome Odunze Washington Adonai Mitchell Texas Xavier Worthy Texas Troy Franklin Oregon Brian Thomas Jr. LSU Ladd McConkey Georgia Keon Coleman Florida State Ja'Lynn Polk Washington Jacob Cowing Arizona Jermaine Burton Alabama Ricky Pearsall Florida Xavier Legette South Carolina Jalen McMillan Washington Roman Wilson Michigan

Tight End

TE Combine Results Player School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Jump Shuttle Brock Bowers Georgia Ben Sinnott Kansas State Cade Stover Ohio State Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas

Offensive Tackle

OT Combine Results Player School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Jump Shuttle Taliese Fuaga Oregon State Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State Joe Alt Notre Dame J.C. Latham Alabama Amarius Mims Georgia Kingsley Suamataia BYU Graham Barton Duke Tyler Guyton Oklahoma Blake Fisher Notre Dame Kiran Amegadjie Yale Christian Jones Texas Roger Rosengarten Washington Patrick Paul Houston

Interior Offensive Line

Interior OL Combine Results Player School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Jump Shuttle Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon Troy Fautanu Washington Christian Haynes UCONN Zach Frazier West Virginia Sedrick Van Pran Georgia Zak Zinter Michigan

Defensive Tackle

DT Combine Results Player School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Jump Shuttle Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois 6'2" 304 N/A N/A N/A Byron Murphy II Texas 6'0" 297 4.88 33.00" T'Vondre Sweat Texas 6'5" 366 5.27 26.00" Kris Jenkins Michigan 6'3" 299 4.91 30.00" Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State 6'3" 290 Maason Smith LSU 6'5" 306 5.04 Leonard Taylor III Miami (FL) 6'4" 303 30.00" Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson 6'4" 294 4.90 32.00" Brandon Dorlus Oregon 6030 283 4.85 30.50" DeWayne Carter Duke 6'2" 302 5.01 32.00" Gabe Hall Baylor 6'6" 291 5.04 31.50" Braden Fiske Florida State 6'0" 292 4.78 33.50"

Edge Rusher

Edge Combine Results Player School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Jump Shuttle Jared Verse Florida State 6'4" 254 35.00" Dallas Turner Alabama 6'3" 247 Chop Robinson Penn State 6'3" 254 34.50" Laiatu Latu UCLA 6'5" 259 32.00" Bralen Trice Washington 6'4" 245 Darius Robinson Missouri 6'5" 285 35.00" Chris Braswell Jr. Alabama 6'3" 251 Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan 6'3" 267 35.50" Eric Watts UCONN 6'6" 274 36.50"

Linebacker

LB Combine Results Player School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Jump Shuttle Payton Wilson North Carolina State 6'4" 233 Junior Colson Michigan 6'2" 238 Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M 6'2" 230 James Williams Miami (FL) Ty'Ron Hopper Missouri 6'2" 231 Cedric Gray UNC 6'2" 234 Jeremiah Trotter Clemson 6'0" 228

Cornerback

CB Combine Results Player School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Jump Shuttle Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama Nate Wiggins Clemson Quinyon Mitchell Toledo Cooper DeJean Iowa Terrion Arnold Alabama Kamari Lassiter Georgia Mike Sainristil Michigan Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri T.J. Tampa Iowa State Josh Newton TCU D.J. James Auburn Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri

Safety

S Combine Results Player School Height Weight 40 Time Vertical Jump Shuttle Kamren Kinchens Miami (FL) Cole Bishop Utah Javon Bullard Georgia Tyler Nubin Minnesota Calen Bullock USC