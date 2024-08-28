Key Takeaways New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers enters the 2024 NFL Season as the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has a shot to become just the second two-time winner of the award.

Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson, and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb round out the top five.

For the last six years, the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award has been given to a quarterback, the most recent recipient being Joe Flacco , who came off the couch to give the Cleveland Browns the boost they needed to reach the postseason.

So, it should come as no surprise that eight of the 10 players with the shortest odds to win CPOY this upcoming season are QBs, the two exceptions being Browns running back Nick Chubb and Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins .

It should also come as no surprise that the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year is Aaron Rodgers , who, of course, tore his Achilles just four plays into his first drive as a member of the New York Jets a season ago.

Barring any setbacks in the days leading into Week 1, the four-time NFL MVP is expected to be fully healthy when the Jets kick off their '24 campaign on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers . Rodgers enters Year 2 with Gang Green with +175 odds to win the award, meaning a $100 bet would earn you $175 plus your original stake.

Just behind Rodgers is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+225), who would become just the second two-time winner of the award if he takes the honor this upcoming season. Burrow missed the final seven weeks of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist, but he's also expected to be at 100% when the Bengals open their season against the New England Patriots .

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (+500), who's also coming off an Achilles injury, Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson , who appeared in just four games as a rookie, and the aforementioned Nick Chubb, who suffered a severe knee injury in Week 2 last season, round out the top five.

Here's a complete list of the 10 players with the shortest odds to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

2024-25 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds Player Position Team Odds Aaron Rodgers QB New York Jets +175 Joe Burrow QB Cincinnati Bengals +225 Kirk Cousins QB Atlanta Falcons +500 Anthony Richardson QB Indianapolis Colts +800 Nick Chubb RB Cleveland Browns +1200 Daniel Jones QB New York Giants +2000 Sam Darnold QB Minnesota Vikings +2000 J.K. Dobbins RB Los Angeles Chargers +2000 Kyler Murray QB Arizona Cardinals +2500 Justin Herbert QB Los Angeles Chargers +3000

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds courtesy of BetMGM.