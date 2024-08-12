Highlights
- While most NFL Comeback Player of the Year recipients win the award after an injury, that's not the only criterion used.
- Only one player, quarterback Chad Pennington, has won the award more than once.
- Quarterbacks have accounted for more than half of the Comeback Player of the Year wins over the years.
While several organizations distribute an NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, it's the Associated Press winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors ceremony, so that's the list you'll find below.
The AP first distributed the award in 1963 and actually recognized players from both the NFL and AFL (we'll be sticking to just the NFL winners here). However, following the 1966 season, the award was scrapped and wasn't handed out again until 1998.
While most Comeback Player of the Year winners have been those who've fought back from a serious injury, that's not the only criterion used. Some are recognized for their play following poor performance the season before.
Others have been recognized for stepping back into the spotlight after warming the bench for a while, such as 2022 winner Geno Smith, who served as Russell Wilson's backup with the Seattle Seahawks for a couple of years before taking the QB1 role once Wilson was shipped to the Denver Broncos.
Only one player has won CPOY more than once, that being quarterback Chad Pennington, who won it in 2006 with the New York Jets and then again in 2008 as a member of the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Complete List of Award Winners by Year
Quarterbacks and running backs have dominated the NFL Offensive Player of the Year voting over the years.
NFL Comeback Player of the Year Winners
Quarterbacks account for more than half of all CPOY winners
Of the 31 CPOY winners thus far (there was a tie in 2005), 18 have been quarterbacks, including 2023 recipient Joe Flacco. That list also includes several of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, most notably Drew Brees (2004), Tom Brady (2009), and Peyton Manning (2012).
Beyond signal-callers, no other position has produced more than three winners. Wide receivers have taken the trophy three times, while running backs and defensive ends have taken two each. Kicker, fullback, defensive tackle, linebacker, tight end, and safety have one win each.
Here's the complete list of NFL Comeback Player of the Year winners.
|
AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year Winners
|
Year
|
Player
|
Position
|
Team
|
1963
|
Jim Martin
|
K
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1964
|
Lenny Moore
|
RB
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1965
|
John Brodie
|
QB
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1966
|
Dick Bass
|
FB
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1998
|
Doug Flutie
|
QB
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1999
|
Bryant Young
|
DT
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
2000
|
Joe Johnson
|
DE
|
New Orleans Saints
|
2001
|
Garrison Hearst
|
RB
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
2002
|
Tommy Maddox
|
QB
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
2003
|
Jon Kitna
|
QB
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
2004
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
San Diego Chargers
|
2005
|
Tedy Bruschi (co-winner)
|
LB
|
New England Patriots
|
2005
|
Steve Smith Sr. (co-winner)
|
WR
|
New England Patriots
|
2006
|
Chad Pennington
|
QB
|
New York Jets
|
2007
|
Greg Ellis
|
DE
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
2008
|
Chad Pennington
|
QB
|
Miami Dolphins
|
2009
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
New England Patriots
|
2010
|
Michael Vick
|
QB
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
2011
|
Matthew Stafford
|
QB
|
Detroit Lions
|
2012
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
Denver Broncos
|
2013
|
Philip Rivers
|
QB
|
San Diego Chargers
|
2014
|
Rob Gronkowski
|
TE
|
New England Patriots
|
2015
|
Eric Berry
|
S
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
2016
|
Jordy Nelson
|
WR
|
Green Bay Packers
|
2017
|
Keenan Allen
|
WR
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
2018
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
2019
|
Ryan Tannehill
|
QB
|
Tennessee Titans
|
2020
|
Alex Smith
|
QB
|
Washington Football Team
|
2021
|
Joe Burrow
|
QB
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
2022
|
Geno Smith
|
QB
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
2023
|
Joe Flacco
|
QB
|
Cleveland Browns
NFL MVP: Complete List of Award Winners by Year
Peyton Manning owns the record for most NFL MVP wins and is one of only 11 to take home the award on multiple occasions.