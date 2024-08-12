Highlights

  • While most NFL Comeback Player of the Year recipients win the award after an injury, that's not the only criterion used.
  • Only one player, quarterback Chad Pennington, has won the award more than once.
  • Quarterbacks have accounted for more than half of the Comeback Player of the Year wins over the years.

While several organizations distribute an NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, it's the Associated Press winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors ceremony, so that's the list you'll find below.

The AP first distributed the award in 1963 and actually recognized players from both the NFL and AFL (we'll be sticking to just the NFL winners here). However, following the 1966 season, the award was scrapped and wasn't handed out again until 1998.

While most Comeback Player of the Year winners have been those who've fought back from a serious injury, that's not the only criterion used. Some are recognized for their play following poor performance the season before.

Others have been recognized for stepping back into the spotlight after warming the bench for a while, such as 2022 winner Geno Smith, who served as Russell Wilson's backup with the Seattle Seahawks for a couple of years before taking the QB1 role once Wilson was shipped to the Denver Broncos.

Only one player has won CPOY more than once, that being quarterback Chad Pennington, who won it in 2006 with the New York Jets and then again in 2008 as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Running Back
NFL Comeback Player of the Year Winners

Quarterbacks account for more than half of all CPOY winners

Joe Flacco 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year
Of the 31 CPOY winners thus far (there was a tie in 2005), 18 have been quarterbacks, including 2023 recipient Joe Flacco. That list also includes several of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, most notably Drew Brees (2004), Tom Brady (2009), and Peyton Manning (2012).

Beyond signal-callers, no other position has produced more than three winners. Wide receivers have taken the trophy three times, while running backs and defensive ends have taken two each. Kicker, fullback, defensive tackle, linebacker, tight end, and safety have one win each.

Here's the complete list of NFL Comeback Player of the Year winners.

AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year Winners

Year

Player

Position

Team

1963

Jim Martin

K

Baltimore Colts

1964

Lenny Moore

RB

Baltimore Colts

1965

John Brodie

QB

San Francisco 49ers

1966

Dick Bass

FB

Los Angeles Rams

1998

Doug Flutie

QB

Buffalo Bills

1999

Bryant Young

DT

San Francisco 49ers

2000

Joe Johnson

DE

New Orleans Saints

2001

Garrison Hearst

RB

San Francisco 49ers

2002

Tommy Maddox

QB

Pittsburgh Steelers

2003

Jon Kitna

QB

Cincinnati Bengals

2004

Drew Brees

QB

San Diego Chargers

2005

Tedy Bruschi (co-winner)

LB

New England Patriots

2005

Steve Smith Sr. (co-winner)

WR

New England Patriots

2006

Chad Pennington

QB

New York Jets

2007

Greg Ellis

DE

Dallas Cowboys

2008

Chad Pennington

QB

Miami Dolphins

2009

Tom Brady

QB

New England Patriots

2010

Michael Vick

QB

Philadelphia Eagles

2011

Matthew Stafford

QB

Detroit Lions

2012

Peyton Manning

QB

Denver Broncos

2013

Philip Rivers

QB

San Diego Chargers

2014

Rob Gronkowski

TE

New England Patriots

2015

Eric Berry

S

Kansas City Chiefs

2016

Jordy Nelson

WR

Green Bay Packers

2017

Keenan Allen

WR

Los Angeles Chargers

2018

Andrew Luck

QB

Indianapolis Colts

2019

Ryan Tannehill

QB

Tennessee Titans

2020

Alex Smith

QB

Washington Football Team

2021

Joe Burrow

QB

Cincinnati Bengals

2022

Geno Smith

QB

Seattle Seahawks

2023

Joe Flacco

QB

Cleveland Browns

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 2023 NFL MVP
