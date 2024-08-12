Highlights While most NFL Comeback Player of the Year recipients win the award after an injury, that's not the only criterion used.

Only one player, quarterback Chad Pennington, has won the award more than once.

Quarterbacks have accounted for more than half of the Comeback Player of the Year wins over the years.

While several organizations distribute an NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, it's the Associated Press winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors ceremony, so that's the list you'll find below.

The AP first distributed the award in 1963 and actually recognized players from both the NFL and AFL (we'll be sticking to just the NFL winners here). However, following the 1966 season, the award was scrapped and wasn't handed out again until 1998.

While most Comeback Player of the Year winners have been those who've fought back from a serious injury, that's not the only criterion used. Some are recognized for their play following poor performance the season before.

Others have been recognized for stepping back into the spotlight after warming the bench for a while, such as 2022 winner Geno Smith, who served as Russell Wilson's backup with the Seattle Seahawks for a couple of years before taking the QB1 role once Wilson was shipped to the Denver Broncos.

Only one player has won CPOY more than once, that being quarterback Chad Pennington, who won it in 2006 with the New York Jets and then again in 2008 as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Related NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Complete List of Award Winners by Year Quarterbacks and running backs have dominated the NFL Offensive Player of the Year voting over the years.

NFL Comeback Player of the Year Winners

Quarterbacks account for more than half of all CPOY winners

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Of the 31 CPOY winners thus far (there was a tie in 2005), 18 have been quarterbacks, including 2023 recipient Joe Flacco. That list also includes several of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, most notably Drew Brees (2004), Tom Brady (2009), and Peyton Manning (2012).

Beyond signal-callers, no other position has produced more than three winners. Wide receivers have taken the trophy three times, while running backs and defensive ends have taken two each. Kicker, fullback, defensive tackle, linebacker, tight end, and safety have one win each.

Here's the complete list of NFL Comeback Player of the Year winners.

AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year Winners Year Player Position Team 1963 Jim Martin K Baltimore Colts 1964 Lenny Moore RB Baltimore Colts 1965 John Brodie QB San Francisco 49ers 1966 Dick Bass FB Los Angeles Rams 1998 Doug Flutie QB Buffalo Bills 1999 Bryant Young DT San Francisco 49ers 2000 Joe Johnson DE New Orleans Saints 2001 Garrison Hearst RB San Francisco 49ers 2002 Tommy Maddox QB Pittsburgh Steelers 2003 Jon Kitna QB Cincinnati Bengals 2004 Drew Brees QB San Diego Chargers 2005 Tedy Bruschi (co-winner) LB New England Patriots 2005 Steve Smith Sr. (co-winner) WR New England Patriots 2006 Chad Pennington QB New York Jets 2007 Greg Ellis DE Dallas Cowboys 2008 Chad Pennington QB Miami Dolphins 2009 Tom Brady QB New England Patriots 2010 Michael Vick QB Philadelphia Eagles 2011 Matthew Stafford QB Detroit Lions 2012 Peyton Manning QB Denver Broncos 2013 Philip Rivers QB San Diego Chargers 2014 Rob Gronkowski TE New England Patriots 2015 Eric Berry S Kansas City Chiefs 2016 Jordy Nelson WR Green Bay Packers 2017 Keenan Allen WR Los Angeles Chargers 2018 Andrew Luck QB Indianapolis Colts 2019 Ryan Tannehill QB Tennessee Titans 2020 Alex Smith QB Washington Football Team 2021 Joe Burrow QB Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Geno Smith QB Seattle Seahawks 2023 Joe Flacco QB Cleveland Browns