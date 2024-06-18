Highlights New voting guidelines encourage Comeback Player of the Year award voters to look towards exceptional circumstances rather than impressive stats.

Recent history shows that quarterbacks have dominated the Comeback Player of the Year award, overshadowing other deserving positions.

The new guidelines aim to give lesser-known players facing extraordinary hurdles a fair chance at winning the award.

Last season, quarterback Joe Flacco (then of the Cleveland Browns) stunned the world by snatching the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award away from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

There was a lot of controversy surrounding the voting process, as Hamlin returned to the gridiron less than a year after suffering a cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023, against the Cincinnati Bengals. Flacco's end-of-season run, which culminated in him leading the Browns to the playoffs, was impressive, but there weren't any extraneous circumstances that fit the traditional definition of a "comeback". He merely posted an impressive performance after years of toiling away as a backup.

Now, the league is changing the voting criteria for the award to favor players like Hamlin rather than Flacco:

If recent history is anything to go by, this shakeup will throw a wrench in the plans of voters, as the last six winners of the award were quarterbacks, only three of whom were recovering from a serious injury. It will be fascinating to follow the trends of voters in the coming years with these new guidelines in place.

Hamlin Deserved 2023 CPOY Award

Quarterbacks have dominated the award this century

Narratives and storylines always dominate the awards season in the NFL, though the Comeback Player of the Year award is mainly situated to highlight some of the league's more incredible chronicles. Historically, the honor recipient is rewarded for the severity of the obstacle rather than how effectively they overcame it.

Recently, though, the award feels like it's been serving as the MVP trophy's younger brother. Quarterbacks have dominated the award since 2000, and the recent run of QBs winning the CPOY award goes back to 2018.

Recent CPOY stats Player Year Team Andrew Luck 2018 Indianapolis Colts Ryan Tannehill 2019 Tennessee Titans Alex Smith 2020 Washington Commanders Joe Burrow 2021 Cincinnati Bengals Geno Smith 2022 Seattle Seahawks Joe Flacco 2023 Cleveland Browns

As far as narratives go, Flacco's was a good one. He was traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Denver Broncos once Lamar Jackson came to town, only to be dumped a year later. He latched on with the New York Jets for a few years, but by all accounts, Flacco was cooked.

Then, the former Super Bowl MVP got one last chance with the Browns after they experienced a tidal wave of injuries at quarterback, and played as well as he had since his days in Baltimore. The Browns averaged 28.6 points per game with Flacco leading the way, as opposed to the 21.7 points they averaged in the eleven games before his arrival.

Still, there wasn't really any comeback that Flacco mounted, other than aging out of his prime. Compared to Hamlin, who most thought would never play in the NFL again after his injury scare, Flacco's story is tame.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2001, the quarterback position has won 16 Comeback Player of the Year Awards. The next closest position is wide receiver with 3 wins. The quarterback position has had multiple streaks of six consecutive wins this century (2008-2013, 2018-2023).

The new voting guidelines should allow lesser-known players like Hamlin - who face far more exceptional hurdles trying to return to the field - to earn the award over quarterbacks who put up impressive stats after years of playing as a backup.

Of course, there will be plenty of high-profile quarterbacks who do have to overcome significant injuries or other circumstances (Alex Smith immediately comes to mind) who will be deserving of the award. These new rules should simply ensure that every position and player gets a fair chance at winning it.

