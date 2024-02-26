Highlights The NFL's Competition Committee is considering banning hip-drop tackles in an attempt to reduce injuries.

Kickoffs may adopt an XFL-style approach to maintain player safety and decrease injuries, though the league wants more kickoffs returned as well.

Any rule changes will be implemented for the 2024 season, though the league wants to trial most on a one-year basis before implementing any permanently.

The NFL's Competition Committee began meeting in Indianapolis this weekend to discuss potential rules changes that could be implemented for the 2024 season.

Among the most important and contentious topics were that of the injury-inducing hip-drop tackle as well as kickoffs, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Hip-drop tackles have been the talk of the football world for months, as numerous consequential injuries have taken place due to the maneuver, including a season-ending ankle injury to Baltimore Ravens' star tight end Mark Andrews.

Kickoffs have also received a lot of flak, as the league instituted new rules in 2023 aimed at keeping players healthy during special teams play. As a result, concussions were down on kickoffs, but so were the number of kickoffs returned during the season.

The committee will have a lot to discuss as they try to balance the entertainment factor of the sport with the safety of its players. Other issues on the table include the "tush push" play, the touchback for fumbling through the back of an opponent's end zone, the rate at which holding penalties are called on offensive linemen, and more.

Kickoffs could take XFL-style approach

Hip-drop tackles may be banned altogether

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Hip-drop tackles have been a divisive topic since they've entered the limelight. Some players—on both offense and defense—have gone on the record expressing their disapproval over eliminating what they consider to be a natural tackle for a defender in a high-speed game.

The name of the game on defense is finding a way to get incredibly strong and quick 200-pound athletes to the ground when they're fighting with all they have to do the opposite. Outlawing the hip-drop tackle would make a defender's already near-impossible job in today's NFL landscape that much more difficult.

Fans, front office brain trust, and league analysts have expressed concerns over it, as the rate of injuries on the tackle is much higher than other legal defensive techniques.

NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller said after the committee's meeting that the injury rate on hip-drop tackles is about 20 to 25 times greater than on other tackles. Even if a bit exaggerated, that's an enormous figure that clearly warrants a further look at what's become one of the league's most discussed issues.

If hip-drop tackles are banned, the expectation is that the league will institute a static 15-yard penalty for performing the tackle in-game, akin to a roughing the passer call. It's possible that ejection clauses could be added down the road for repeat offenders, but for now, the league will likely test out how effective a penalty is at stripping the game of the hip-drop tackle (should they choose to ban it at all).

As for kickoffs, the league has reportedly been discussing a version of the XFL's kickoff, wherein the kicking team's gunners and the receiving team's blockers are all lined up between the receiving team's 30 and 35-yard line.

XFL kickoffs have roughly half the number of injuries per snap that the NFL's kickoffs do, which is a driving force in the conversation, according to Miller:

That is obviously a huge step in the right direction from the health and safety perspective. But is their formation and the way they structure their play the sort of thing that we want in the NFL? Well, that takes a fair amount of research and goes beyond just health and safety.

Should the competition committee fail to come to a resolution on kickoffs (or any other issue, for that matter), then the status quo from 2023 will be maintained.

Source: Mark Maske (via the Washington Post)