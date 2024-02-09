Highlights The Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship was devastating, especially considering their strong regular season performance.

The Ravens are facing challenges with limited cap space and the potential loss of key players and coaches.

The Detroit Lions' loss in the NFC Championship was heartbreaking, but their future looks bright with a talented roster and ample cap space.

Merriam-Webster defines heartbreak as crushing grief, anguish, or distress. While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers punched their tickets to Super Bowl 58, it came at the expense—and heartbreak—of the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions, respectively.

While losing at any level is heartbreaking, it’s exceptionally agonizing to be one game away from a championship, and then have it all be taken away. There’s no denying that both the Ravens and the Lions were the victims of immense distress on Conference Championship Sunday. But it begs the question, which loss was the most heartbreaking?

Why Baltimore's loss was heartbreaking

There’s no way to sugarcoat it, the Ravens losing at home to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship was nothing short of devastating. Baltimore went 13-4 in the regular season, earning an AFC North title and the number-one seed in the conference.

The Ravens also had eight Pro Bowlers and five AP All-Pro team members. On top of it all, the 2023 Ravens became the first defense in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed (16.5 per game), sacks (60), and takeaways (31) in the same year. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson also just won his second MVP award.

It was perceived as a down year for the rest of the AFC. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Deshaun Watson all had season-ending injuries. The Buffalo Bills had countless injuries on defense, while the juggernaut Chiefs were sporting the 15th-ranked scoring offense in the league, the worst mark in the Patrick Mahomes era. The stars seemed to be aligning for Jackson and company.

With all of this in their favor, plus with the AFC Championship at home at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens still couldn’t get it done, as they fell 17-10 to the Chiefs. The Chiefs didn't score a single point in the second half of the contest; they were allowing the Ravens a chance to get back in it, but every time they came close, something calamitous would happen.

There were the many 15-yard penalties that thwarted their own drives and sustained K.C.'s, there was Zay Flowers' tragic goal line fumble, there was offensive coordinator Todd Monken's incomprehensible move away from their bread and butter running game, and finally Jackson's shocking toss into triple coverage to end the game for good. The win was there for the taking, but the Ravens did not oblige.

The Ravens have now been the number-one seed in the AFC twice in the Jackson era, with nothing to show for it. An argument can be made that since they’ve done it before, they can do it again. Unfortunately, with sports, it doesn’t quite work that way.

Another problem with success, as it pertains to the NFL, is that the team becomes a feeding ground for coach poaching. In the two weeks since the AFC Championship, the Ravens have already lost three defensive coaches.

Ravens Poached Coaches Coach Position w/ Ravens New Position Mike Macdonald Defensive Coordinator Head Coach - Seattle Seahawks Dennard Wilson Defensive Backs Coach Defensive Coordinator - Tennessee Titans Anthony Weaver Defensive Line Coach Defensive Coordinator - Miami Dolphins

As of this writing, the Ravens have just over $5.5 million in cap space heading into the 2024 offseason. That puts them at 21st in the NFL and well below the league average. They also have a laundry list of talented stars who will be unrestricted free agents, such as Patrick Queen, Kevin Zeitler, Geno Stone, and Justin Madubuike, among others.

The argument for Baltimore is simple. This was their time. A full, healthy season for Jackson, the NFL’s top defense, the AFC title game at home, a staff filled to the brim with talented coaches, and injuries and down years elsewhere in the conference lined up in their favor.

Not to mention an AFC Championship Game that they easily could have won if they'd just gotten out of their own way. The Chiefs played far from a perfect game, but the Ravens whiffed every time they got an opportunity. You know what they say, if you come at the king, you best not miss.

It’s more than possible that their time is still coming just around the corner. But, the same can be said for the Bills, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and countless other franchises over the last half-decade. In the NFL, you have to strike while the iron is hot. Baltimore just may have missed their chance.

Why Detroit's loss was heartbreaking

Lions allowed a historic playoff comeback by the 49ers

Detroit came out swinging against San Francisco, taking a 24-7 lead into the half. Things were still moving smoothly until Lions wideout Josh Reynolds dropped a fourth-down conversion and the momentum swung like a pendulum.

First, Brandon Aiyuk caught a 51-yard pass off the facemask of a Lions defender. Then, on the ensuing Lions drive, rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs fumbled on the first play, and the Niners once again converted their luck into six points. Tie game. Another drop from Reynolds, this one on third down and a much easier grab, led to a Jake Moody field goal that gave the 49ers their first lead of the game.

Another failed fourth down (this one not even close to being a conversion) on the Lions' next drive put them in hot water, as they could have simply kicked a field goal to tie the game. Instead, the 49ers took the field position and turned it into a TD. Jared Goff threw a late touchdown to give them an onside kick try, but it was too little, too late by then.

The Lions had allowed the largest comeback in Conference Championship history and let their opportunity to reach the first Super Bowl in franchise history slip through their fingers.

Someone who understood that idea of "take your chances when you get them because they might not come around again" is Lions head coach Dan Campbell. He said that while he didn't regret his fourth down gambles, he does regret that the Lions didn't take their shot when it was presented to them against the 49ers:

This may be our only shot… I know how hard it is to get here. It’ll be twice as hard to get back to this point.

In 1998, the Minnesota Vikings went 15-1 and set all sorts of offensive records. However, tragedy struck in the NFC Championship Game, and they lost that contest in overtime. Despite seemingly having a team that could challenge for years to come, that group never again reached the same heights. NFL history is littered with stories just like that, so while the Lions' postseason run was certainly magical, and potentially a sign that they can win it all in the future, it is no guarantee.

The Lions received a massive break when it was announced that offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, would be returning to the team for the 2024 season. Under Johnson this year, the Lions were top five in the league in scoring offense (27.4), yards per play (5.9), passing yards per game (259.7), and rushing yards per game (135.9), among others.

While Johnson is an ingenious play-caller, he’s been assisted by the great talent residing on Detroit's offense. A recipe is only as good as the ingredients and the 2023 Lions had a plethora of talent available to them. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell were First-Team All-Pro selections, while rookie tight end Sam LaPorta and center Frank Ragnow were Second-Team All-Pros. The former three were all selections made by general manager Brad Holmes.

Looking ahead to the offseason, you can also make the argument that the Lions are positioned as well as any other team. They’re projected to have over $60 million in cap space, the seventh-most in the NFL. Most of their key contributors on either side of the ball are also locked up for next year.

The arrow is pointing straight up on the Lions' future; Detroit is now firmly on the map. These aren’t the same old Lions, and unlike in 2023, no one will take them lightly moving forward. Team after team will give them their best shot.

While the Lions will enter 2024 as the likely favorite to repeat as the NFC North champions, it won’t be a cakewalk. Jordan Love showed in the latter half of the season and the playoffs that he and the Packers were ready to take the next step.

The Chicago Bears, coming off a 7-10 season, own the rights to the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that, they could select USC standout and generational talent, Caleb WIlliams. Or, they could turn that pick into a treasure trove of assets likely not seen since the infamous Ricky Williams trade.

The Lions certainly benefited from a lackluster trio of opponents in their own division. The same won’t be said for 2024.

Which loss was more heartbreaking?

The future suggests that the Ravens will be feeling their loss for a lot longer

Both losses were heartbreaking, but for different reasons. Everything seemed to be lined up for Baltimore, whereas Detroit had taken the NFL world completely by surprise and fell just one game short of the Super Bowl.

In the moment, you can easily say that Detroit’s loss was more heartbreaking. To be up 24-7 at the half, in Santa Clara, and then to be outscored 27-7 in the second half is gut-wrenching. However, the future appears glaringly bright for Detroit, especially with the revelation of Johnson's return.

Looking at it with a wider lens shows that it was actually Baltimore that had the more heartbreaking Conference Championship defeat. After scoring their lone touchdown of the game with 4:58 left in the first quarter, they didn’t add another point to their total until the 2:34 mark in the game’s final quarter.

A team that was predicated on running the ball all year handed it off to their RBs just twice in the entire second half. They lost because they went away from their own identity, and it doesn't get much worse than that.

Now, they’re parting ways with their defensive coordinator, defensive line coach, defensive backs coach, and potentially some of the players that helped them get there as well.

On the positive side, the Ravens have Jackson, John Harbaugh, and Eric DeCosta, three aces across the board in terms of quarterback, head coach, and general manager, respectively. With a trio like that, the window will always remain open.

However, with Burrow and Watson returning to full health, the Chargers bringing in Jim Harbaugh, and Mahomes likely to have a bounce back season next year, it’s hard to imagine the Ravens having an easier road to the Super Bowl than the one they crashed off of this year.

While Detroit’s loss was Mark Zuckerberg diluting Eduardo’s shares in the Social Network, Baltimore’s loss was Brad Pitt realizing what was in the box at the end of Se7en.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.