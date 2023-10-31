Highlights NFL trade deadline 2023 has come and gone, and while the moves that were made didn't create quite as much fireworks as some might like, some crucial deals were hammered out.

The Washington Commanders waved something of a white flag, as they shipped out both of their top defensive ends, Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Other moves were made by teams that had one very glaring need, such as the Buffalo Bills in their secondary, the Chicago Bears with their pass rush, and, of course, the Minnesota Vikings under center.

NFL trade deadline day has officially come and gone, and with it, many half-baked theories about elite players making big, earth-shattering moves on Halloween deadline day. While there wasn't as much movement as many insiders and fans might have liked, there were still several major moves made by teams looking to consolidate a weakness or start planning for next season. Here are all the major moves from NFL deadline day 2023.

Giants ship Leonard Williams to Seattle for picks

One of the earlier moves on deadline day was a deal that will send New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams to the Pacific Northwest to join the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants will receive a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth round pick in the deal.

According to ESPN, the Giants will also be taking on most of the $10 million Williams is owed this year, making this a very sweet deal for the Seahawks. Williams will supplement an already lethal pass rush while also plugging more holes in the running game after Seattle was gashed for 158 yards on the ground in Week 8.

Chicago Bears boost pass rush with acquisition of Montez Sweat

Despite the Chicago Bears seemingly operating in rebuild mode this season, they made a win now move on deadline day. They swapped a precious 2024 second-round pick for some temporary defensive line help in Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat.

It's true, the Bears are dead last with just 10 sacks so far this season, and Sweat already has 6.5 by himself. But with the 27-year-old Sweat set to become a free agent at the end of this season, it's not a long term solution unless the team and player have already agreed to an extension in principle.

Vikings try to fill Kirk Cousins-sized hole with Arizona's Josh Dobbs

This was a trade everyone saw coming after it was announced that Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who had been having a career year, would miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury. The surprising part is the who. Instead of going with a more established and experienced option through free agency or trade, the Vikes filled the Cousins-sized hole in their hearts by dealing a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for their starting QB, Josh Dobbs, and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

Minnesota's hand was somewhat forced here, as rookie Jaren Hall and veteran backup Nick Mullens were the only in-house options. Dobbs only managed one win, but he's been a solid game manager, putting up 11 total touchdowns against just five interceptions so far this year in his first year as a regular starter. Dobbs is sure to find life much easier with a Vikings team that counts Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson among the top targets.

Rich get richer as 49ers land another D-line monster in Chase Young

When will it end? The San Francisco 49ers seem to be addicted to acquiring elite defensive line talent no matter what. They already had studs like Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead on the defensive line, then they signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a massive free agent deal this offseason, traded for end Randy Gregroy earlier in the campaign, and now they've sent a mere third-rounder to the Washington Commanders for former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young.

The crazy part is, the 49ers aren't even really losing anything. They are slated to receive two or three compensatory picks for the losses of tackle Mike McGlinchey and coaches Demeco Ryans and Ran Carthon this offseason, one of which they will send to the nation's capital in the deal. And, if Young leaves in free agency after the season, the 49ers could actually recoup the third round pick they traded for him with another compensatory selection.

And even better for fans in the Bay, they got Young, who arguably has a higher ceiling, for a draft pick one round later than the Bears sent to Washington for fellow former Commanders edge rusher Montez Sweat. John Lynch has certainly not lost his touch.

Buffalo Bills make much-needed move for secondary depth

To finish off the deadline day, the Buffalo Bills finally made the move their fan base had been clamoring for over the past month: help in the defensive secondary. They lost their top corner, Tre'Davious White, to an Achilles injury that will keep him out the rest of the year, and their best coverage linebacker, Matt Milano, is also out for the year with a leg issue.

Enter former Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, who Buffalo acquired along with a fifth-round pick in exchange for nothing but a third-rounder. Douglas is a big, physical cornerback that has been a solid starter in the NFL for several years now.

He should be just what the doctor ordered in a secondary that has been showing holes for most of the season. The Bills might have just let it be, but when they let hapless Mac Jones go 25-for-30 for 272 yards and two touchdowns a couple of weeks ago, alarms surely started sounding. This deal should quell those alarm bells.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.