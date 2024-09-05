Key Takeaways The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars Week 1 clash features high-flying offenses.

The Dolphins' defensive line faces challenges with key pass rushers injured or gone.

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence both excel at striking downfield with quick, decisive precision.

As the 2024 NFL season kicks off, the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to clash in what should be an electrifying Week 1 matchup.

Last year, the Dolphins finished second-place in the AFC East but saw their playoff journey end with a defeat to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round. Meanwhile, the Jaguars, who also finished second in the AFC South, fell just short of the playoffs after ending the season on a 1-5 run.

Now, both teams look to make a statement as they meet at Hard Rock Stadium. According to BetMGM, the Dolphins are favored by 3.5 points in their season opener, which features a game total of 49 points—tied for the second-highest in Week 1. Expect a shootout with two potent passing attacks known for their quick, downfield strikes, dynamic rushing games, and defenses looking to establish their identity early in the season.

Impact Roster Changes and Injuries

The Dolphins' defensive line is depleted heading into Week 1

Back in 2022, the Dolphins made a bold mid-season move, trading for Denver Broncos star pass rusher Bradley Chubb to address their lackluster pressure rate, which ranked in the league's bottom half through the first eight weeks of the season.

From his arrival in 2022 to Week 16 of the 2023 season, Chubb led the team with 93 pressures 21 more than the next closest Dolphin, Christian Wilkins , per PFF. Unfortunately, Chubb tore his ACL in Week 17 last year and is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2024 season.

Prior to Chubb's injury, 2021 first-round edge rusher Jaelan Phillips was having a breakout season, only for it to be cut short by a torn Achilles in Week 12. While Phillips is slated to play in Week 1, reports indicate he'll be on a snap count as he eases back from the injury.

In another blow to the defensive front, standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins left in free agency, signing a massive four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders. To add to the list of departures, Andrew Van Ginkel, who led all Dolphins in pressure rate (min. 100 pass rushes) last year, signed with the Vikings—leaving Miami without four of its top five pressure producers from 2023.

Dolphins Pressure Leaders in 2023 (PFF) Player Pressures Bradley Chubb* 70 Christian Wilkins** 58 Zach Sieler 56 Andrew Van Ginkel** 53 Jaelan Phillips* 25 *injured, **on a different team in 2024

To address these losses, the Dolphins selected Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson with the 21st overall pick in the 2024 draft. Robinson was a deserving first-round selection, but he will need him to make an immediate impact to bolster a depleted defensive line.

With key players either injured or gone, the Dolphins may struggle to generate pressure against Trevor Lawrence in Week 1.

Quick Strikes Through the Air

Tagovailoa and Lawrence both ranked top five in quickest time to throw last season

The Dolphins’ pressure concerns will be further magnified by the fact that they’ll face one of the league’s quickest quarterbacks in terms of average time to throw. Lawrence averaged 2.47 seconds from snap to pass in 2023, the fourth-quickest in the NFL.

Obviously, the quicker a quarterback throws the ball after the snap, the harder it is to pressure him. As a result of his quick time to throw and solid offensive line, Lawrence faced the third-lowest pressure rate in the league last season, per Next Gen Stats.

But if anyone can match—or even surpass—Lawrence in this area, it’s the quarterback on the other sideline.

Tua Tagovailoa 's average time to throw of 2.32 seconds last season was the fastest in the league and the fourth-quickest by any quarterback in the past eight years, according to PFF. This quick release contributed to Tagovailoa being the NFL's least pressured quarterback in 2023, providing a strikingly similar time-to-throw and pressure profile to Lawrence.

Quickest Time to Throw in 2023 (PFF) Player Time to Throw (secs) Tua Tagovailoa 2.32 Mac Jones 2.42 Joe Burrow 2.47 Trevor Lawrence 2.54 Derek Carr 2.57

Both quarterbacks not only get rid of the ball quickly but excel at doing so downfield. Last season, Tagovailoa and Lawrence ranked first and second, respectively, in attempts, completions, and yards on quick throws (under 2.5 seconds) that traveled 10+ air yards, per Next Gen Stats.

The primary beneficiary of Miami’s quick-strike offense is Tyreek Hill , who thrives in this system. Hill led the league in both receptions and yards on quick, downfield passes last season, and his speed makes him a nightmare for defenses. Jaylen Waddle wasn’t far behind, finishing second with 16 receptions and 294 yards on such targets.

Most Receiving Yards on Quick, Downfield Passes in 2023 (NGS) Player Receiving Yards Tyreek Hill 602 Jaylen Waddle 294 Ja'Marr Chase 275 Calvin Ridley 250 George Pickens 206

Interestingly, the fourth-most quick, downfield receiving yards last year belonged to ex-Jaguar Calvin Ridley , now with the Titans. With Ridley gone, the Jaguars will look to rookie Brian Thomas Jr., their first-round pick with blazing 4.33 speed, to fill that role.

Thomas could be poised for a breakout performance in Week 1 as the Jaguars aim to replicate the success they had with Ridley.

Tough to Bring Down: The Rushing Attacks

Achane, Mostert, and Etienne all ranked top 10 in missed tackles forced per attempt last season

While both offenses are expected to air it out, their ground games are just as dangerous. Leading the charge for Miami is De'Von Achane , the Dolphins' explosive second-year running back who took the league by storm in his rookie season. Poised for an even bigger breakout in 2024, Achane’s efficiency metrics were off the charts last year.

According to Next Gen Stats, he led all running backs (minimum 100 carries) in rushing yards over expected per carry, yards before contact per carry, yards after contact per carry, and average speed on rushes (14.06 mph). Achane is truly a home run threat every time he touches the ball.

De'Von Achane Rushing in 2023 (NGS) Metric Count RB Rank RYOE/C +2.9 1st YBCo/C 3.4 1st YACo/C 4.4 1st Average Speed 14.06 mph 1st

Though Achane garners much of the attention, veteran Raheem Mostert was equally impressive in 2023. He ranked just behind Achane in several key efficiency metrics, finishing eighth in rushing yards over expected per carry, eighth in yards before contact per carry, 19th in yards after contact per carry, and second in average speed on rushes (13.82 mph). Mostert's breakaway speed and consistency make Miami’s backfield one of the most lethal in the league.

The Jaguars' defense, however, presented mixed results against the run last season. They gave up the fourth-most yards before contact per carry allowed, indicating struggles up front, but were the best in the league at limiting yards after contact, meaning once they engaged with the ball carrier, they rarely missed a tackle.

To contain Miami's dynamic duo, Jacksonville's defensive line will need to generate more push at the line of scrimmage, or Achane and Mostert could be in for a big day.

On the other side, Jacksonville’s Travis Etienne Jr. is no stranger to breaking tackles either. Alongside Achane and Mostert, Etienne ranked in the top 10 in missed tackles forced per attempt last season, according to PFF. His blend of tackle-breaking ability and explosiveness will be crucial against a Miami defense that was solid in 2023, allowing the 12th-fewest yards after contact per carry.

RB Missed Tackles Forced per Attempt in 2023 (PFF) Player MTF/ATT Jaylen Warren 0.36 James Conner 0.29 De'Von Achane 0.28 Kenneth Walker 0.26 Tyjae Spears 0.26 Raheem Mostert 0.26 Khalil Herbert 0.25 Travis Etienne 0.24 Bijan Robinson 0.24

With both teams boasting explosive aerial attacks and potent ground games, this Week 1 showdown may hinge on which defense can step up first. The team that controls the trenches and seizes big-play opportunities will have the upper hand in what could be the most exciting game on the Week 1 slate.

