Key Takeaways Caleb Williams struggled in his NFL debut but showed promise with quick decision-making on most throws.

C.J. Stroud has excelled under pressure, needing to maintain composure against the Bears' strong pass rush.

Stefon Diggs' usage in short passes may limit his yardage, while Collins and Dell are targeted for downfield plays.

The Chicago Bears are set to take on the Houston Texans in Week 2 of Sunday Night Football, a matchup that will showcase two of the NFL’s brightest young quarterbacks, each facing sky-high expectations.

Both teams secured victories in Week 1, but in contrasting fashion. C.J. Stroud looked every bit the Offensive Rookie of the Year from last season, while Caleb Williams struggled to find his footing in his NFL debut. With both defenses boasting a formidable pass rush, all eyes will be on how the quarterbacks handle the pressure. And while Stefon Diggs found the end zone twice in his Texans debut, an alarming data point surrounding his performance has raised eyebrows.

Let’s dive into what promises to be an exciting Sunday Night showdown in Houston.

Related Caleb Williams Just Did Something No QB Has Done Since David Carr Caleb Williams became the first quarterback picked at no.1 overall to win his first NFL start in 22 years.

Welcome to the NFL, Caleb Williams

Williams threw for just 93 yards in his NFL debut

© Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throughout his college career at Oklahoma and USC, Caleb Williams earned a reputation as a playmaker capable of delivering magic in chaotic situations. Known for his escapability and jaw-dropping throws while under duress, Williams’ college tape is full of Patrick Mahomes -like moments that wowed scouts. However, some believed this style could hinder him at the pro level, as few quarterbacks have successfully translated such an improvisational approach to the NFL.

According to PFF, Williams averaged a time to throw of 3.27 seconds in college, a figure that eerily mirrored Justin Fields ’ league-slow 3.32 seconds in Chicago — one of the key factors contributing to Fields' struggles thus far in the NFL.

The bad news: statistically, Williams had one of the worst debuts by a No. 1 overall pick in NFL history. He completed just 14 of 29 passes for 93 yards. According to Next Gen Stats, he connected on only 3 of 13 passes for 34 yards when his time to throw exceeded 2.5 seconds, a metric that defined much of his collegiate success. Arguably his most disappointing moment came when he extended a play, scrambling in an attempt to make something happen, only to be brought down for a 19-yard sack.

The good news: Williams averaged 2.75 seconds time to throw in his debut against the Tennessee Titans — faster than any game in Fields’ Bears career. In Week 1, Williams demonstrated quick decision-making on most of his pass attempts, something that bodes well for his NFL future. While the Bears coaching staff won’t completely stifle his playmaking on extended dropbacks, his ability to get the ball out quickly and efficiently will be critical to his long-term success.

Composure Under Pressure

Stroud is one of the best passers in the NFL when under pressure

© Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Having a pass rush that can consistently disrupt opposing quarterbacks is one of the most crucial elements for NFL success. Pressure forces quarterbacks off their rhythm, leading to bad decisions, incompletions, and turnovers.

Just look at the 2023 season: 11 of the 12 teams that made the playoffs ranked in the top 12 in pressure rate during the regular season. New York Jets fans, feel free to blame Zach Wilson for that one.

Through the first eight weeks of last season, the Bears' pass rush was struggling, posting a league-low 29% pressure rate per Next Gen Stats. That all changed when GM Ryan Poles made a savvy move, trading for Montez Sweat. From that point forward, Chicago’s pressure rate surged to 36%, ranking 15th in the league. This momentum carried into 2024, with the Bears' defense posting a 47% pressure rate in Week 1 — the second-highest in the NFL.

Bears Pressure Rate Splits (NGS) Week-Season Pressure Rate NFL Rank Week 1-8, 2023 29% 32nd Week 9-18, 2023 36% 15th Week 1, 2024 47% 2nd

But just as critical as having an elite pass rush is having a quarterback who can handle it, and the Texans have that in C.J. Stroud.

Stroud's poise under pressure is remarkable, particularly for a young quarterback. According to Next Gen Stats, he threw for 1,075 yards under pressure in 2023, the 10th-most in the league. In Week 1 of this season, Stroud completed 7 of 9 passes for 109 yards when under duress. He’ll need every bit of that composure on Sunday night, as this surging Bears pass rush is eager to test him.

Breaking Down the Texans WR Trio

Diggs is the underneath option while Collins and Dell are used downfield

© Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Last April, I speculated that the Texans' wide receiver trio — bolstered by the acquisition of Stefon Diggs — had the potential to become just the fifth group in NFL history to see all three receivers eclipse 1,000 yards in a season. While that still remains possible, Diggs’ chances of reaching that milestone took a hit.

According to Next Gen Stats, Diggs’ air yards per target was just 1.6 yards in Week 1, his lowest in any game since 2016. Sure, he scored two touchdowns and caught all six of his targets for 33, but not one of those targets was more than 10 yards downfield. In stark contrast, Tank Dell and Nico Collins both posted 16 air yards per target against the Colts.

Texans WR Air Yards per Target in Week 1 (NGS) Player AY/Target Tank Dell 16.1 Nico Collins 15.8 Stefon Diggs 1.6

If Collins and Dell continue to serve as the primary downfield threats while Diggs is relegated to short, underneath routes, his odds of reaching 1,000 yards diminish. For Diggs to remain a serious yardage threat, the Texans will need to deploy him more aggressively downfield. Otherwise, it might be Collins and Dell lighting up the stat sheet on Sunday night — and for the rest of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.