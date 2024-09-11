Key Takeaways The Lions and Rams set a new record for pre-snap motion usage.

Jameson Williams had a career night in Week 1, showcasing his big-play potential.

Kyren Williams played 91% of the Rams offensive snaps, proving he'll continue to be a dominant workhorse.

In a rematch of last season's NFC Wild Card showdown—and another chapter in the ongoing Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff rivalry—the Detroit Lions edged out the Los Angeles Rams in a Sunday night overtime thriller.

While the final score may have been close, one of the biggest stories was the offensive firepower on display, with both teams employing a strategy so aggressive it set a new NFL record. The game also saw a breakout performance from Detroit's electrifying second-year wide receiver, while a Rams' running back silenced critics with a commanding workload.

Let's break down the biggest takeaways from the Week 1 clash between the Lions and Rams.

Motion, Motion, and More Motion

The Lions and Rams combined to use motion at the highest rate since 2018

Week 1’s Sunday Night showdown showcased two of the league’s most dynamic offenses, led by two of the NFL’s most creative offensive minds. Over the past seven seasons, the use of pre-snap motion has surged year over year, and Rams head coach Sean McVay and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are at the forefront of the trend.

If you found yourself getting dizzy from the constant movement of players across your screen, there's a reason: According to Next Gen Stats, the Lions and Rams combined to use motion on 116 of 135 plays (85.9%), setting a new record for the highest rate in any game since 2018.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: At the heart of this record-breaking display was the Rams’ star receiver, Cooper Kupp , who covered an insane 436 yards in pre-snap motion—a distance surpassed only by his own performance in Week 14 last season.

Motion is designed to create mismatches, confuse defenses, and reveal coverage schemes. As the season progresses, expect the Rams and Lions to remain pioneers in utilizing this tactic to gain an edge.

The Jameson Williams Breakout

Williams had a career night in Week 1

After a big junior season at Alabama, the Lions drafted Jameson Williams 8th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, hoping his explosiveness would translate to the NFL.

But injuries, a gambling suspension, and inconsistent play left Detroit’s coaches and fans wanting more. In fact, entering the 2024 season, Williams had totaled just 15 career receptions—the same number Rams wideout Puka Nacua managed in his NFL debut last year.

However, Week 1 signaled a fresh start for Williams, as he posted career highs in targets (five, tied for most), receptions (five, tied for most), and receiving yards (121). Williams' explosiveness is undeniable, capable of changing a game in a single play.

On his 36-yard reception in the third quarter, he reached a top speed of 21.5 mph according to Next Gen Stats. Last season, he topped 20+ mph on 15% of his touches—the highest rate in the NFL among players with at least 10 touches.

20+ MPH Touch Rate in 2023 (NGS) Player 20+ MPH Touch Rate Jameson Williams 14.8% Tyreek Hill 13.6% Jalen Reagor 13.3% Kavontae Turpin 10.9% Tre Tucker 10.3%

While the Lions aim for Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown to thrive together, Williams' breakout came at the expense of St. Brown here. The Lions' star receiver managed just three receptions on six targets, turning those into 13 yards.

Kyren Williams: The Ultimate Workhorse

Williams played 91% of the Rams offensive snaps in Week 1

Kyren Williams emerged as one of the most heavily utilized running backs in the NFL last season, logging over 90% of offensive snaps in five games and carrying one of the league’s largest workloads. However, heading into Week 1, many doubted whether this trend could continue. After all, it's tough to expect one player to shoulder so much of the offensive burden again, right?

Throughout the offseason, the writing seemed to be on the wall for a reduced role. The Rams drafted Michigan standout Blake Corum in the third round, and Williams had been named the team’s punt returner just weeks before the season opener. Surely, Corum would start to eat into Williams' workload. Wrong.

In Sunday night's game against the Lions, Williams dominated yet again, playing 91% of the offensive snaps and handling nearly all the running back touches. Corum didn’t even see the field, with veteran Ronnie Rivers taking what few remaining snaps were left for the position.

Rams RB Offensive Snaps in Week 1 (PFF) Player Offensive Snaps Kyren Williams 67 (91%) Ronnie Rivers 7 (10%) Blake Corum 0

With wide receiver Puka Nacua landing on IR due to a knee injury, it’s clear this offense will run through Williams and Kupp—likely even more than before.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.