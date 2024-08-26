Key Takeaways
- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett narrowly beat out Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt in last season's NFL Defensive Player of the Year race.
- Garrett and Watt are tied with the second-best odds to win DPOY, but Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons enters the 2024 NFL season as the favorite.
- Defensive ends Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers and Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders round out the top five.
A season ago, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt battled down the stretch for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. And while it was a tight race, it was Garrett who ultimately took home the hardware, earning 23 first-place votes to Watt's 19 and 165 total points to his AFC North rival's 140.
Garrett finished the 2023 campaign with 42 total tackles, 14.0 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, and three passes defended to lead a Browns defense that allowed a league-low 270.2 yards per game.
Many thought the award should have gone to Watt, who won it in 2021, as he actually had better overall numbers, posting 68 total tackles, a league-best 19.0 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and eight passes defended. But that's the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.
Both Garrett and Watt enter the 2024 NFL season at +650 (a $100 bet wins you $650 plus your original stake) in the Defensive Player of the Year race, but those are actually only the second-best odds.
The best odds belong to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons , who enters the '24 campaign at +550. After runner-up finishes in each of his first two seasons, the three-time Pro Bowler finished third behind Garrett and Watt this past year after recording 64 total tackles, a career-best 14.0 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end and 2022 winner Nick Bosa (+850) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby round out the top five, and here's a look at the entire top 10 in the 2024-25 NFL Defensive Player of the Year race.
|
2024-25 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|
Player
|
Position
|
Team
|
Odds
|
Micah Parsons
|
LB
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
+550
|
T.J. Watt
|
LB
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
+650
|
Myles Garrett
|
DE
|
Cleveland Browns
|
+650
|
Nick Bosa
|
DE
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
+850
|
Maxx Crosby
|
DE
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
+900
|
Aidan Hutchinson
|
DE
|
Detroit Lions
|
+1500
|
Josh Allen
|
LB
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
+2500
|
Chris Jones
|
DT
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
+2500
|
Will Anderson Jr.
|
DE
|
Houston Texans
|
+3000
|
Montez Sweat
|
DE
|
Chicago Bears
|
+3500
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds courtesy of BetMGM.
NFL MVP Race 2024-25: Favorites & Odds to Win NFL MVP
Heading into the 2024 season, Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win NFL MVP.