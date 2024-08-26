Key Takeaways

  • Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett narrowly beat out Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt in last season's NFL Defensive Player of the Year race.
  • Garrett and Watt are tied with the second-best odds to win DPOY, but Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons enters the 2024 NFL season as the favorite.
  • Defensive ends Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers and Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders round out the top five.

A season ago, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt battled down the stretch for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. And while it was a tight race, it was Garrett who ultimately took home the hardware, earning 23 first-place votes to Watt's 19 and 165 total points to his AFC North rival's 140.

Garrett finished the 2023 campaign with 42 total tackles, 14.0 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, and three passes defended to lead a Browns defense that allowed a league-low 270.2 yards per game.

Myles Garrett with the Cleveland Browns
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Many thought the award should have gone to Watt, who won it in 2021, as he actually had better overall numbers, posting 68 total tackles, a league-best 19.0 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and eight passes defended. But that's the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.

Both Garrett and Watt enter the 2024 NFL season at +650 (a $100 bet wins you $650 plus your original stake) in the Defensive Player of the Year race, but those are actually only the second-best odds.

The best odds belong to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons , who enters the '24 campaign at +550. After runner-up finishes in each of his first two seasons, the three-time Pro Bowler finished third behind Garrett and Watt this past year after recording 64 total tackles, a career-best 14.0 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers defensive end and 2022 winner Nick Bosa (+850) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby round out the top five, and here's a look at the entire top 10 in the 2024-25 NFL Defensive Player of the Year race.

2024-25 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Player

Position

Team

Odds

Micah Parsons

LB

Dallas Cowboys

+550

T.J. Watt

LB

Pittsburgh Steelers

+650

Myles Garrett

DE

Cleveland Browns

+650

Nick Bosa

DE

San Francisco 49ers

+850

Maxx Crosby

DE

Las Vegas Raiders

+900

Aidan Hutchinson

DE

Detroit Lions

+1500

Josh Allen

LB

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500

Chris Jones

DT

Kansas City Chiefs

+2500

Will Anderson Jr.

DE

Houston Texans

+3000

Montez Sweat

DE

Chicago Bears

+3500

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds courtesy of BetMGM.

2024 NFL MVP Race
Related
NFL MVP Race 2024-25: Favorites & Odds to Win NFL MVP

Heading into the 2024 season, Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win NFL MVP.