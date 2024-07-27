Highlights The first AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner, Alan Page, is one of only two defensive players to win the award, the other being Lawrence Taylor.

Lawrence Taylor, J.J. Watt, and Aaron Donald are the only players to win DPOY on three occasions.

Reggie White, one of five two-time winners, is the only player to win Defensive Player of the Year for two different teams.

While a couple of other organizations began handing out a version of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award a few years before the Associated Press first did so in 1971 (others still do), the AP recipient has long been recognized as the true winner.

As it goes with the other major awards, it's the AP winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors ceremony, so that's the list you'll find below.

The first AP winner of the DPOY trophy was a special one as defensive tackle Alan Page of the Minnesota Vikings also took 1971 NFL MVP honors. Page remains just one of two defensive players to win Most Valuable Player, the other legendary New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

Taylor is one of just eight players to win Defensive Player of the Year more than once and one of only three to win the award on three occasions, the other two being J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald.

The two-time DPOY winners are "Mean" Joe Greene, Mike Singletary, Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Ray Lewis. White is the only player to win the award for two different teams, taking the honor in 1987 with the Philadelphia Eagles and again in 1998 as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

First-time winners have taken the award the last three seasons, those being T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa, and Myles Garrett.

Related NFL MVP: Complete List of Award Winners by Year Peyton Manning owns the record for most NFL MVP wins and is one of only 11 to take home the award on multiple occasions.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Winners

Linebackers have won DPOY more than any other position

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Of the 53 Defensive Player of the Year trophies the AP has handed out, 17 have gone to linebackers, the most of any position.

Defensive ends sit in a close second with 15 wins, while defensive tackles take third place with 10. Rounding out the list are six cornerbacks and five safeties.

Here's the complete list of every AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Winners Season Player Position Team 1971 Alan Page DT Minnesota Vikings 1972 Joe Greene DT Pittsburgh Steelers 1973 Dick Anderson S Miami Dolphins 1974 Joe Greene DT Pittsburgh Steelers 1975 Mel Blount CB Pittsburgh Steelers 1976 Jack Lambert LB Pittsburgh Steelers 1977 Harvey Martin DE Dallas Cowboys 1978 Randy Gradishar LB Denver Broncos 1979 Lee Roy Selmon DE Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1980 Lester Hayes CB Oakland Raiders 1981 Lawrence Taylor LB New York Giants 1982 Lawrence Taylor LB New York Giants 1983 Doug Betters DE Miami Dolphins 1984 Kenny Easley S Seattle Seahawks 1985 Mike Singletary LB Chicago Bears 1986 Lawrence Taylor LB New York Giants 1987 Reggie White DE Philadelphia Eagles 1988 Mike Singletary LB Chicago Bears 1989 Keith Millard DT Minnesota Vikings 1990 Bruce Smith DE Buffalo Bills 1991 Pat Swilling LB New Orleans Saints 1992 Cortez Kennedy DT Seattle Seahawks 1993 Rod Woodson CB Pittsburgh Steelers 1994 Deion Sanders CB San Francisco 49ers 1995 Bryce Paup LB Buffalo Bills 1996 Bruce Smith DE Buffalo Bills 1997 Dana Stubblefield DT San Francisco 49ers 1998 Reggie White DE Green Bay Packers 1999 Warren Sapp DT Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2000 Ray Lewis LB Baltimore Ravens 2001 Michael Strahan DE New York Giants 2002 Derrick Brooks LB Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2003 Ray Lewis LB Baltimore Ravens 2004 Ed Reed S Baltimore Ravens 2005 Brian Urlacher LB Chicago Bears 2006 Jason Taylor DE Miami Dolphins 2007 Bob Sanders S Indianapolis Colts 2008 James Harrison LB Pittsburgh Steelers 2009 Charles Woodson CB Green Bay Packers 2010 Troy Polamalu S Pittsburgh Steelers 2011 Terrell Suggs LB Baltimore Ravens 2012 J.J. Watt DE Houston Texans 2013 Luke Kuechly LB Carolina Panthers 2014 J.J. Watt DE Houston Texans 2015 J.J. Watt DE Houston Texans 2016 Khalil Mack DE Oakland Raiders 2017 Aaron Donald DT Los Angeles Rams 2018 Aaron Donald DT Los Angeles Rams 2019 Stephon Gilmore CB New England Patriots 2020 Aaron Donald DT Los Angeles Rams 2021 T.J. Watt LB Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Nick Bosa DE San Francisco 49ers 2023 Myles Garrett DE Cleveland Browns