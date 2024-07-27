Highlights

  • The first AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner, Alan Page, is one of only two defensive players to win the award, the other being Lawrence Taylor.
  • Lawrence Taylor, J.J. Watt, and Aaron Donald are the only players to win DPOY on three occasions.
  • Reggie White, one of five two-time winners, is the only player to win Defensive Player of the Year for two different teams.

While a couple of other organizations began handing out a version of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award a few years before the Associated Press first did so in 1971 (others still do), the AP recipient has long been recognized as the true winner.

As it goes with the other major awards, it's the AP winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors ceremony, so that's the list you'll find below.

The first AP winner of the DPOY trophy was a special one as defensive tackle Alan Page of the Minnesota Vikings also took 1971 NFL MVP honors. Page remains just one of two defensive players to win Most Valuable Player, the other legendary New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

Taylor is one of just eight players to win Defensive Player of the Year more than once and one of only three to win the award on three occasions, the other two being J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald.

The two-time DPOY winners are "Mean" Joe Greene, Mike Singletary, Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Ray Lewis. White is the only player to win the award for two different teams, taking the honor in 1987 with the Philadelphia Eagles and again in 1998 as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

First-time winners have taken the award the last three seasons, those being T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa, and Myles Garrett.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Winners

Linebackers have won DPOY more than any other position

Of the 53 Defensive Player of the Year trophies the AP has handed out, 17 have gone to linebackers, the most of any position.

Defensive ends sit in a close second with 15 wins, while defensive tackles take third place with 10. Rounding out the list are six cornerbacks and five safeties.

Here's the complete list of every AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Winners

Season

Player

Position

Team

1971

Alan Page

DT

Minnesota Vikings

1972

Joe Greene

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers

1973

Dick Anderson

S

Miami Dolphins

1974

Joe Greene

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers

1975

Mel Blount

CB

Pittsburgh Steelers

1976

Jack Lambert

LB

Pittsburgh Steelers

1977

Harvey Martin

DE

Dallas Cowboys

1978

Randy Gradishar

LB

Denver Broncos

1979

Lee Roy Selmon

DE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1980

Lester Hayes

CB

Oakland Raiders

1981

Lawrence Taylor

LB

New York Giants

1982

Lawrence Taylor

LB

New York Giants

1983

Doug Betters

DE

Miami Dolphins

1984

Kenny Easley

S

Seattle Seahawks

1985

Mike Singletary

LB

Chicago Bears

1986

Lawrence Taylor

LB

New York Giants

1987

Reggie White

DE

Philadelphia Eagles

1988

Mike Singletary

LB

Chicago Bears

1989

Keith Millard

DT

Minnesota Vikings

1990

Bruce Smith

DE

Buffalo Bills

1991

Pat Swilling

LB

New Orleans Saints

1992

Cortez Kennedy

DT

Seattle Seahawks

1993

Rod Woodson

CB

Pittsburgh Steelers

1994

Deion Sanders

CB

San Francisco 49ers

1995

Bryce Paup

LB

Buffalo Bills

1996

Bruce Smith

DE

Buffalo Bills

1997

Dana Stubblefield

DT

San Francisco 49ers

1998

Reggie White

DE

Green Bay Packers

1999

Warren Sapp

DT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2000

Ray Lewis

LB

Baltimore Ravens

2001

Michael Strahan

DE

New York Giants

2002

Derrick Brooks

LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2003

Ray Lewis

LB

Baltimore Ravens

2004

Ed Reed

S

Baltimore Ravens

2005

Brian Urlacher

LB

Chicago Bears

2006

Jason Taylor

DE

Miami Dolphins

2007

Bob Sanders

S

Indianapolis Colts

2008

James Harrison

LB

Pittsburgh Steelers

2009

Charles Woodson

CB

Green Bay Packers

2010

Troy Polamalu

S

Pittsburgh Steelers

2011

Terrell Suggs

LB

Baltimore Ravens

2012

J.J. Watt

DE

Houston Texans

2013

Luke Kuechly

LB

Carolina Panthers

2014

J.J. Watt

DE

Houston Texans

2015

J.J. Watt

DE

Houston Texans

2016

Khalil Mack

DE

Oakland Raiders

2017

Aaron Donald

DT

Los Angeles Rams

2018

Aaron Donald

DT

Los Angeles Rams

2019

Stephon Gilmore

CB

New England Patriots

2020

Aaron Donald

DT

Los Angeles Rams

2021

T.J. Watt

LB

Pittsburgh Steelers

2022

Nick Bosa

DE

San Francisco 49ers

2023

Myles Garrett

DE

Cleveland Browns

