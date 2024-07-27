Highlights
- The first AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner, Alan Page, is one of only two defensive players to win the award, the other being Lawrence Taylor.
- Lawrence Taylor, J.J. Watt, and Aaron Donald are the only players to win DPOY on three occasions.
- Reggie White, one of five two-time winners, is the only player to win Defensive Player of the Year for two different teams.
While a couple of other organizations began handing out a version of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award a few years before the Associated Press first did so in 1971 (others still do), the AP recipient has long been recognized as the true winner.
As it goes with the other major awards, it's the AP winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors ceremony, so that's the list you'll find below.
The first AP winner of the DPOY trophy was a special one as defensive tackle Alan Page of the Minnesota Vikings also took 1971 NFL MVP honors. Page remains just one of two defensive players to win Most Valuable Player, the other legendary New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986.
Taylor is one of just eight players to win Defensive Player of the Year more than once and one of only three to win the award on three occasions, the other two being J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald.
The two-time DPOY winners are "Mean" Joe Greene, Mike Singletary, Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Ray Lewis. White is the only player to win the award for two different teams, taking the honor in 1987 with the Philadelphia Eagles and again in 1998 as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
First-time winners have taken the award the last three seasons, those being T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa, and Myles Garrett.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year Winners
Linebackers have won DPOY more than any other position
Of the 53 Defensive Player of the Year trophies the AP has handed out, 17 have gone to linebackers, the most of any position.
Defensive ends sit in a close second with 15 wins, while defensive tackles take third place with 10. Rounding out the list are six cornerbacks and five safeties.
Here's the complete list of every AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner.
|
NFL Defensive Player of the Year Winners
|
Season
|
Player
|
Position
|
Team
|
1971
|
Alan Page
|
DT
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
1972
|
Joe Greene
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1973
|
Dick Anderson
|
S
|
Miami Dolphins
|
1974
|
Joe Greene
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1975
|
Mel Blount
|
CB
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1976
|
Jack Lambert
|
LB
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1977
|
Harvey Martin
|
DE
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
1978
|
Randy Gradishar
|
LB
|
Denver Broncos
|
1979
|
Lee Roy Selmon
|
DE
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
1980
|
Lester Hayes
|
CB
|
Oakland Raiders
|
1981
|
Lawrence Taylor
|
LB
|
New York Giants
|
1982
|
Lawrence Taylor
|
LB
|
New York Giants
|
1983
|
Doug Betters
|
DE
|
Miami Dolphins
|
1984
|
Kenny Easley
|
S
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
1985
|
Mike Singletary
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears
|
1986
|
Lawrence Taylor
|
LB
|
New York Giants
|
1987
|
Reggie White
|
DE
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
1988
|
Mike Singletary
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears
|
1989
|
Keith Millard
|
DT
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
1990
|
Bruce Smith
|
DE
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1991
|
Pat Swilling
|
LB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
1992
|
Cortez Kennedy
|
DT
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
1993
|
Rod Woodson
|
CB
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1994
|
Deion Sanders
|
CB
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1995
|
Bryce Paup
|
LB
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1996
|
Bruce Smith
|
DE
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1997
|
Dana Stubblefield
|
DT
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1998
|
Reggie White
|
DE
|
Green Bay Packers
|
1999
|
Warren Sapp
|
DT
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
2000
|
Ray Lewis
|
LB
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
2001
|
Michael Strahan
|
DE
|
New York Giants
|
2002
|
Derrick Brooks
|
LB
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
2003
|
Ray Lewis
|
LB
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
2004
|
Ed Reed
|
S
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
2005
|
Brian Urlacher
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears
|
2006
|
Jason Taylor
|
DE
|
Miami Dolphins
|
2007
|
Bob Sanders
|
S
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
2008
|
James Harrison
|
LB
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
2009
|
Charles Woodson
|
CB
|
Green Bay Packers
|
2010
|
Troy Polamalu
|
S
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
2011
|
Terrell Suggs
|
LB
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
2012
|
J.J. Watt
|
DE
|
Houston Texans
|
2013
|
Luke Kuechly
|
LB
|
Carolina Panthers
|
2014
|
J.J. Watt
|
DE
|
Houston Texans
|
2015
|
J.J. Watt
|
DE
|
Houston Texans
|
2016
|
Khalil Mack
|
DE
|
Oakland Raiders
|
2017
|
Aaron Donald
|
DT
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2018
|
Aaron Donald
|
DT
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2019
|
Stephon Gilmore
|
CB
|
New England Patriots
|
2020
|
Aaron Donald
|
DT
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2021
|
T.J. Watt
|
LB
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
2022
|
Nick Bosa
|
DE
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
2023
|
Myles Garrett
|
DE
|
Cleveland Browns
