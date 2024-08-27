Key Takeaways Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner is the favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu, the first defensive player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, has the second-shortest odds to win DROY.

Jared Verse, Quinyon Mitchell, and Terrion Arnold round out the top five.

Throughout the 2024 NFL season, it's safe to say that most of the attention surrounding this past spring's draft class will be on the offensive side of the football. And when the first 14 picks of the draft were used to select offensive players, including a record-tying six on quarterbacks, that's understandable.

But let's not forget that there should be quite an entertaining battle in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year race as well.

Heading into Week 1, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner is the favorite, entering the '24 campaign at +400 (a $100 bet earns you $400 plus your original stake). The Alabama alum, who was named a consensus All-American last year and also took SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors, was the third defender off the board in the draft, taken at No. 17 overall.

With Danielle Hunter signing with the Houston Texans once NFL Free Agency began, it only made sense that the Vikings would go looking for a dominant pass rusher, and Turner, who recorded 10.0 sacks for the Crimson Tide last year, certainly fits that bill.

Many thought that Turner would be the first defensive player taken in the draft, but that honor went to defensive end Laiatu Latu , who went at No. 15 overall to the Indianapolis Colts .

Latu, who also earned All-American honors and was the recipient of the coveted Ted Hendricks Award, racked up 23.5 sacks over the last two seasons with UCLA and should complement three-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner quite nicely on the Colts' defensive line. Latu enters the year with +500 odds to win DROY.

Linebacker Jared Verse , whom the Los Angeles Rams hope will fill the void left by the retired Aaron Donald , and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell enter their respective rookie seasons at +1100, while Detroit Lions corner Terrion Arnold rounds out the top five at +1200.

Here's a look at the betting odds for the top 10 players in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year race.

2024-25 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds Player Position Team Odds Dallas Turner LB Minnesota Vikings +400 Laiatu Latu DE Indianapolis Colts +500 Jared Verse LB Los Angeles Rams +1100 Quinyon Mitchell CB Philadelphia Eagles +1100 Terrion Arnold CB Detroit Lions +1200 Byron Murphy DT Seattle Seahawks +1400 Chop Robinson LB Miami Dolphins +1500 Cooper DeJean CB Philadelphia Eagles +2500 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB New Orleans Saints +2500 Payton Wilson LB Pittsburgh Steelers +2500

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds courtesy of BetMGM.