Highlights
- The Associated Press first handed out the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 1967.
- Lawrence Taylor is the only player in history to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.
- Linebackers have the most DROY wins, accounting for nearly half the total.
While various organizations distribute an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, it's the Associated Press winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors ceremony, so that's the list you'll find below.
While the AP first introduced a Rookie of the Year Award in 1957, it was initially only reserved for offensive players. In 1967, however, two first-year players earned recognition with the creation of separate awards, one for Offensive Rookie of the Year and one for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Several DROY winners over the years have gone on to become some of the all-time great defensive players in NFL history.
In the first 15 years the award was distributed, future Hall of Famers "Mean" Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, and Lawrence Taylor were among the winners. And it deserves to be noted that Taylor earned both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 1981. The New York Giants legend remains the only player to win both.
Near the turn of the century, the likes of Charles Woodson, Brian Urlacher, Julius Peppers, and Terrell Suggs joined the list. The 2010s saw big names such as Von Miller, Luke Kuechly, Aaron Donald, and both Bosa brothers make the list, and Micah Parsons, Sauce Gardner, and reigning winner Will Anderson Jr. have joined the club over the last few years.
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Winners
Linebackers have taken the most DROY wins, accounting for nearly half the total
Of the 58 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year trophies the AP has awarded over the years (there was a tie in 1980 between two Atlanta Falcons teammates), 27 have gone to linebackers, the most of any position. Defensive end is the only other position with double-digit winners at 13.
Cornerbacks sit in third place with nine wins, defensive tackles rank fourth with seven, and safeties round out the list with two.
Here's a look at the complete list of AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year winners.
|
AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Winners
|
Year
|
Player
|
Position
|
Team
|
1967
|
Len Barney
|
CB
|
Detroit Lions
|
1968
|
Claude Humphrey
|
DE
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
1969
|
Joe Greene
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1970
|
Bruce Taylor
|
CB
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1971
|
Isiah Robertson
|
LB
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1972
|
Willie Buchanon
|
CB
|
Green Bay Packers
|
1973
|
Wally Chambers
|
DT
|
Chicago Bears
|
1974
|
Jack Lambert
|
LB
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1975
|
Robert Brazile
|
LB
|
Houston Oilers
|
1976
|
Mike Haynes
|
CB
|
New England Patriots
|
1977
|
A.J. Duhe
|
DE
|
Miami Dolphins
|
1978
|
Al Baker
|
DE
|
Detroit Lions
|
1979
|
Jim Haslett
|
LB
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1980
|
Buddy Curry (co-winner)
|
LB
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
1980
|
Al Richardson (co-winner)
|
LB
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
1981
|
Lawrence Taylor
|
LB
|
New York Giants
|
1982
|
Chip Banks
|
LB
|
Cleveland Browns
|
1983
|
Vernon Maxwell
|
LB
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1984
|
Bill Maas
|
DT
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
1985
|
Duane Bickett
|
LB
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
1986
|
Leslie O'Neal
|
DE
|
San Diego Chargers
|
1987
|
Shane Conlan
|
LB
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1988
|
Erik McMillan
|
S
|
New York Jets
|
1989
|
Derrick Thomas
|
LB
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
1990
|
Mark Carrier
|
S
|
Chicago Bears
|
1991
|
Mike Croel
|
LB
|
Denver Broncos
|
1992
|
Dale Carter
|
CB
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
1993
|
Dana Stubblefield
|
DT
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1994
|
Tim Bowens
|
DT
|
Miami Dolphins
|
1995
|
Hugh Douglas
|
DE
|
New York Jets
|
1996
|
Simeon Rice
|
DE
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
1997
|
Peter Boulware
|
LB
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
1998
|
Charles Woodson
|
CB
|
Oakland Raiders
|
1999
|
Jevon Kearse
|
DE
|
Tennessee Titans
|
2000
|
Brian Urlacher
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears
|
2001
|
Kendrell Bell
|
LB
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
2002
|
Julius Peppers
|
DE
|
Carolina Panthers
|
2003
|
Terrell Suggs
|
LB
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
2004
|
Jonathan Vilma
|
LB
|
New York Jets
|
2005
|
Shawne Merriman
|
LB
|
San Diego Chargers
|
2006
|
DeMeco Ryans
|
LB
|
Houston Texans
|
2007
|
Patrick Willis
|
LB
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
2008
|
Jerod Mayo
|
LB
|
New England Patriots
|
2009
|
Brian Cushing
|
LB
|
Houston Texans
|
2010
|
Ndamukong Suh
|
DT
|
Detroit Lions
|
2011
|
Von Miller
|
LB
|
Denver Broncos
|
2012
|
Luke Kuechly
|
LB
|
Carolina Panthers
|
2013
|
Sheldon Richardson
|
DE
|
New York Jets
|
2014
|
Aaron Donald
|
DT
|
St. Louis Rams
|
2015
|
Marcus Peters
|
CB
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
2016
|
Joey Bosa
|
DE
|
San Diego Chargers
|
2017
|
Marshon Lattimore
|
CB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
2018
|
Shaquille Leonard
|
LB
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
2019
|
Nick Bosa
|
DE
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
2020
|
Chase Young
|
DE
|
Washington Football Team
|
2021
|
Micah Parsons
|
LB
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
2022
|
Sauce Gardner
|
CB
|
New York Jets
|
2023
|
Will Anderson Jr.
|
DE
|
Houston Texans
Only eight players have ever won NFL Defensive Player of the Year on multiple occasions.