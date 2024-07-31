Highlights

  • The Associated Press first handed out the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 1967.
  • Lawrence Taylor is the only player in history to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.
  • Linebackers have the most DROY wins, accounting for nearly half the total.

While various organizations distribute an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, it's the Associated Press winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors ceremony, so that's the list you'll find below.

While the AP first introduced a Rookie of the Year Award in 1957, it was initially only reserved for offensive players. In 1967, however, two first-year players earned recognition with the creation of separate awards, one for Offensive Rookie of the Year and one for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Several DROY winners over the years have gone on to become some of the all-time great defensive players in NFL history.

In the first 15 years the award was distributed, future Hall of Famers "Mean" Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, and Lawrence Taylor were among the winners. And it deserves to be noted that Taylor earned both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 1981. The New York Giants legend remains the only player to win both.

Near the turn of the century, the likes of Charles Woodson, Brian Urlacher, Julius Peppers, and Terrell Suggs joined the list. The 2010s saw big names such as Von Miller, Luke Kuechly, Aaron Donald, and both Bosa brothers make the list, and Micah Parsons, Sauce Gardner, and reigning winner Will Anderson Jr. have joined the club over the last few years.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Winners

Linebackers have taken the most DROY wins, accounting for nearly half the total

Will Anderson Jr. Houston Texans 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Of the 58 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year trophies the AP has awarded over the years (there was a tie in 1980 between two Atlanta Falcons teammates), 27 have gone to linebackers, the most of any position. Defensive end is the only other position with double-digit winners at 13.

Cornerbacks sit in third place with nine wins, defensive tackles rank fourth with seven, and safeties round out the list with two.

Here's a look at the complete list of AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year winners.

AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Winners

Year

Player

Position

Team

1967

Len Barney

CB

Detroit Lions

1968

Claude Humphrey

DE

Atlanta Falcons

1969

Joe Greene

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers

1970

Bruce Taylor

CB

San Francisco 49ers

1971

Isiah Robertson

LB

Los Angeles Rams

1972

Willie Buchanon

CB

Green Bay Packers

1973

Wally Chambers

DT

Chicago Bears

1974

Jack Lambert

LB

Pittsburgh Steelers

1975

Robert Brazile

LB

Houston Oilers

1976

Mike Haynes

CB

New England Patriots

1977

A.J. Duhe

DE

Miami Dolphins

1978

Al Baker

DE

Detroit Lions

1979

Jim Haslett

LB

Buffalo Bills

1980

Buddy Curry (co-winner)

LB

Atlanta Falcons

1980

Al Richardson (co-winner)

LB

Atlanta Falcons

1981

Lawrence Taylor

LB

New York Giants

1982

Chip Banks

LB

Cleveland Browns

1983

Vernon Maxwell

LB

Baltimore Colts

1984

Bill Maas

DT

Kansas City Chiefs

1985

Duane Bickett

LB

Indianapolis Colts

1986

Leslie O'Neal

DE

San Diego Chargers

1987

Shane Conlan

LB

Buffalo Bills

1988

Erik McMillan

S

New York Jets

1989

Derrick Thomas

LB

Kansas City Chiefs

1990

Mark Carrier

S

Chicago Bears

1991

Mike Croel

LB

Denver Broncos

1992

Dale Carter

CB

Kansas City Chiefs

1993

Dana Stubblefield

DT

San Francisco 49ers

1994

Tim Bowens

DT

Miami Dolphins

1995

Hugh Douglas

DE

New York Jets

1996

Simeon Rice

DE

Arizona Cardinals

1997

Peter Boulware

LB

Baltimore Ravens

1998

Charles Woodson

CB

Oakland Raiders

1999

Jevon Kearse

DE

Tennessee Titans

2000

Brian Urlacher

LB

Chicago Bears

2001

Kendrell Bell

LB

Pittsburgh Steelers

2002

Julius Peppers

DE

Carolina Panthers

2003

Terrell Suggs

LB

Baltimore Ravens

2004

Jonathan Vilma

LB

New York Jets

2005

Shawne Merriman

LB

San Diego Chargers

2006

DeMeco Ryans

LB

Houston Texans

2007

Patrick Willis

LB

San Francisco 49ers

2008

Jerod Mayo

LB

New England Patriots

2009

Brian Cushing

LB

Houston Texans

2010

Ndamukong Suh

DT

Detroit Lions

2011

Von Miller

LB

Denver Broncos

2012

Luke Kuechly

LB

Carolina Panthers

2013

Sheldon Richardson

DE

New York Jets

2014

Aaron Donald

DT

St. Louis Rams

2015

Marcus Peters

CB

Kansas City Chiefs

2016

Joey Bosa

DE

San Diego Chargers

2017

Marshon Lattimore

CB

New Orleans Saints

2018

Shaquille Leonard

LB

Indianapolis Colts

2019

Nick Bosa

DE

San Francisco 49ers

2020

Chase Young

DE

Washington Football Team

2021

Micah Parsons

LB

Dallas Cowboys

2022

Sauce Gardner

CB

New York Jets

2023

Will Anderson Jr.

DE

Houston Texans

