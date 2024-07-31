Highlights The Associated Press first handed out the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 1967.

While various organizations distribute an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, it's the Associated Press winner that's recognized at the annual NFL Honors ceremony, so that's the list you'll find below.

While the AP first introduced a Rookie of the Year Award in 1957, it was initially only reserved for offensive players. In 1967, however, two first-year players earned recognition with the creation of separate awards, one for Offensive Rookie of the Year and one for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Several DROY winners over the years have gone on to become some of the all-time great defensive players in NFL history.

In the first 15 years the award was distributed, future Hall of Famers "Mean" Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, and Lawrence Taylor were among the winners. And it deserves to be noted that Taylor earned both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 1981. The New York Giants legend remains the only player to win both.

Near the turn of the century, the likes of Charles Woodson, Brian Urlacher, Julius Peppers, and Terrell Suggs joined the list. The 2010s saw big names such as Von Miller, Luke Kuechly, Aaron Donald, and both Bosa brothers make the list, and Micah Parsons, Sauce Gardner, and reigning winner Will Anderson Jr. have joined the club over the last few years.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Winners

Linebackers have taken the most DROY wins, accounting for nearly half the total

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Of the 58 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year trophies the AP has awarded over the years (there was a tie in 1980 between two Atlanta Falcons teammates), 27 have gone to linebackers, the most of any position. Defensive end is the only other position with double-digit winners at 13.

Cornerbacks sit in third place with nine wins, defensive tackles rank fourth with seven, and safeties round out the list with two.

Here's a look at the complete list of AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year winners.

AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Winners Year Player Position Team 1967 Len Barney CB Detroit Lions 1968 Claude Humphrey DE Atlanta Falcons 1969 Joe Greene DT Pittsburgh Steelers 1970 Bruce Taylor CB San Francisco 49ers 1971 Isiah Robertson LB Los Angeles Rams 1972 Willie Buchanon CB Green Bay Packers 1973 Wally Chambers DT Chicago Bears 1974 Jack Lambert LB Pittsburgh Steelers 1975 Robert Brazile LB Houston Oilers 1976 Mike Haynes CB New England Patriots 1977 A.J. Duhe DE Miami Dolphins 1978 Al Baker DE Detroit Lions 1979 Jim Haslett LB Buffalo Bills 1980 Buddy Curry (co-winner) LB Atlanta Falcons 1980 Al Richardson (co-winner) LB Atlanta Falcons 1981 Lawrence Taylor LB New York Giants 1982 Chip Banks LB Cleveland Browns 1983 Vernon Maxwell LB Baltimore Colts 1984 Bill Maas DT Kansas City Chiefs 1985 Duane Bickett LB Indianapolis Colts 1986 Leslie O'Neal DE San Diego Chargers 1987 Shane Conlan LB Buffalo Bills 1988 Erik McMillan S New York Jets 1989 Derrick Thomas LB Kansas City Chiefs 1990 Mark Carrier S Chicago Bears 1991 Mike Croel LB Denver Broncos 1992 Dale Carter CB Kansas City Chiefs 1993 Dana Stubblefield DT San Francisco 49ers 1994 Tim Bowens DT Miami Dolphins 1995 Hugh Douglas DE New York Jets 1996 Simeon Rice DE Arizona Cardinals 1997 Peter Boulware LB Baltimore Ravens 1998 Charles Woodson CB Oakland Raiders 1999 Jevon Kearse DE Tennessee Titans 2000 Brian Urlacher LB Chicago Bears 2001 Kendrell Bell LB Pittsburgh Steelers 2002 Julius Peppers DE Carolina Panthers 2003 Terrell Suggs LB Baltimore Ravens 2004 Jonathan Vilma LB New York Jets 2005 Shawne Merriman LB San Diego Chargers 2006 DeMeco Ryans LB Houston Texans 2007 Patrick Willis LB San Francisco 49ers 2008 Jerod Mayo LB New England Patriots 2009 Brian Cushing LB Houston Texans 2010 Ndamukong Suh DT Detroit Lions 2011 Von Miller LB Denver Broncos 2012 Luke Kuechly LB Carolina Panthers 2013 Sheldon Richardson DE New York Jets 2014 Aaron Donald DT St. Louis Rams 2015 Marcus Peters CB Kansas City Chiefs 2016 Joey Bosa DE San Diego Chargers 2017 Marshon Lattimore CB New Orleans Saints 2018 Shaquille Leonard LB Indianapolis Colts 2019 Nick Bosa DE San Francisco 49ers 2020 Chase Young DE Washington Football Team 2021 Micah Parsons LB Dallas Cowboys 2022 Sauce Gardner CB New York Jets 2023 Will Anderson Jr. DE Houston Texans