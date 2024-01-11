Highlights In 2024, the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina Panthers will play regular season games overseas as part of the NFL's International Series.

The NFL has been successful in expanding its global reach through international events, with games played in countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico.

The game in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2024 will be the league's first-ever regular season game in Brazil and on the continent of South America. Brazil has the NFL's second-largest international fanbase.

Some of the NFL's non-playoff teams have received a big piece of news ahead of next season.

Early on Thursday, NFL Public Relations announced that the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers would be headed overseas for one of their regular season games in 2024 as part of the NFL's International Series.

The Bears, Vikings, and Jaguars will each play in the London series, while the Panthers will play in the NFL's third-ever regular season contest in Germany.

Related Bill Belichick and Patriots mutually part ways after 24 years Belichick will have his pick of jobs if he wants to continue coaching. The Patriots will be searching for a new coach to lead their rebuild.

The league has strived to create worldwide fandom

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL International Series was commissioner Roger Goodell's creation, beginning in 2006. He has pressed onward and upward with it since that time, radically changing global perception of the sport and succeeding in ways his predecessors had only dreamed of doing.

The league played one game per season at London's Wembley Stadium from 2007-2012 to kick off the series. The number of games and sites has slowly increased from there, leading to the current structure of at least four international contests each season and three countries—Great Britain, Germany, and Mexico—potentially receiving games. Mexico has been out of the recent rotation due to renovations at Estadio Azteca, their NFL host stadium.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs urged the league for more international games ahead of the Bills' Week 5 contest versus the Jaguars, championing Mexico and Australia as destinations he and other players would like to experience.

The game in São Paulo will be the league's first-ever regular season game in Brazil and on the continent of South America as a whole. It will take place at Corinthians Arena, an official host site for both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics.

The only continents the NFL has yet to play on, in the preseason or regular season, are Africa and Antarctica. According to the league, Brazil is home to its second-largest international fanbase, behind only Mexico.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.