Highlights The Divisional round promises more excitement than that dud of a Super Wild Card Weekend as the best of the best clash.

The Packers and 49ers will clash for an NFL-record 10th time in the postseason, and Green Bay will look to beat the recent trends.

Josh Allen and the Bills and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs meet in the playoffs for the third time in four years as Buffalo looks to exorcise demons of postseason's past.

The NFL is down to its elite eight.

Super Wild Card Weekend didn't offer up as much postseason drama as most were expecting, as there was only one game decided by one score or less. There were three upsets on the weekend, and seven of the eight division winners are still alive, with the NFC East's Dallas Cowboys the lone exception after their shocking display in a 48-32 loss to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers.

The Divisional round promises to offer more excitement and entertainment as the best of the best lock horns on January 20 and 21. Here's Divisional round weekend TV schedule:

NFL Divisional Round Schedule Matchup (Seed) Date Time Network Stadium Houston Texans (4) @ Baltimore Ravens (1) Saturday, January 20 4:30pm ESPN/ABC M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Green Bay Packers (7) @ San Francisco 49ers (1) Saturday, January 20 8:15pm FOX Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) @ Detroit Lions (3) Sunday, January 21 3:00pm NBC Ford Field, Detroit Kansas City Chiefs (3) @ Buffalo Bills (2) Sunday, January 21 6:30pm CBS Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Related Bills and Chiefs set to write another chapter in NFL's best modern rivalry Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes winning on Super Wild Card Weekend, the two are set for their third playoff meeting in four years.

Stroud and Texans roll into Baltimore

Presumptive OROY takes on presumptive MVP in Lamar Jackson

If it wasn't for Allen-Mahomes on Sunday night, this would be the most exciting QB matchup of the weekend. The Offensive Rookie of the Year going up against the NFL MVP. What could be better than that? Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud proved that he's the real deal by cooking the NFL's number one pass defense in his playoff debut.

The Baltimore Ravens weren't the top-ranked pass defense, but they were pretty darn good. They've got a pair of First-Team All-Pros in the mix in linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Kyle Hamilton, and they allowed the fewest net yards per pass attempt (4.7) while notching as many interceptions (18) as passing touchdowns allowed (18).

So, after taking care of the Browns' vaunted pass defense, it looks like it's not going to get any easier in Maryland—or is it? Baltimore's pass defense softened a bit over the final five weeks of the season, allowing the sixth-most passing yards over that span. However, if the Texans are going to complete the upset, they'll need to stop Lamar Jackson, which is no easy task, especially when he's playing at home.

Lamar Jackson Home vs. Away Splits Category Home Away Pass Yards/Game 254.9 204.9 Yards/Attempt 9.3 6.9 TD-INT 14-4 10-3 Completion % 69.4 65.1 Passer Rating 112.4 93.8 Rush Yards/Game 54.4 48.3

At the end of the day, these teams match up pretty nicely, with Houston's seventh-ranked passing attack going up against Baltimore's sixth-ranked pass defense and the Ravens' top-ranked rush offense duking it out with the Texans' sixth-ranked rush defense.

It is worth noting that Houston broke the game open against the Cleveland Browns thanks to two pick-sixes from Joe Flacco. Jackson won't be making those mistakes—and neither will Stroud, as they both finished in the top three in interceptions for QBs that started 10+ games. This one may come down to which QB makes the most impactful mistake... and Stroud has to start looking like a rookie at some point, right?

Packers, 49ers to write latest chapter in long playoff rivalry

Teams will meet for NFL record 10th time in the postseason

The Green Bay Packers' shocking upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend set the stage for a new NFL record as the Pack will head to the Bay to take on the San Francisco 49ers for the 10th time in the postseason, the most of any playoff matchup in NFL history. While the Packers won the first three in the mid-1990s, the Niners have won the last four straight dating back to 2012.

But Jordan Love and company don't care about history. They're the youngest playoff team since the 1970s, and they're playing like they've got no pressure and nothing to lose. The freedom of that mindset cannot be understated.

Love had an epic playoff debut, eclipsing those of his iconic Packers predecessors, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. While Dallas' pass defense was ranked higher than San Francisco's, the physicality of the 49ers secondary could cause fits for the Packers' young receiving corps.

And, while Love got most of the attention for his pristine performance, a big reason for Green Bay's ability to hold onto their big early lead was running back Aaron Jones. 75 of the veteran's 118 yards on the day came in the second half as the team was looking to bleed clock and ice the game. Not to mention he reached pay dirt thrice.

That's going to be tougher to do against the NFL's third-ranked rush defense. The Niners were also top 10 in rushing first downs allowed and yards per rush. San Francisco's stacked defensive line means that they don't need to bring extra guys to help with the pass rush or run defense. And without Jones forcing extra defenders into the box, Love might find it tougher to dissect San Francisco's big and tough secondary.

Most worryingly, even though they were behind all game, the Cowboys still put up 123 rushing yards on the Packers' bottom-five rush defense. Imagine what the best running back in the league (Christian McCaffrey) and the third-ranked rushing offense will be able to do to them. CMC has played bottom five run defenses five times this season and gashed them for 113 yards per game and seven rushing touchdowns.

When they've been fully healthy, as they are coming into this matchup, the 49ers have simply been impossible to beat. And if they can't slow CMC, it's going to be a long day for the Cheeseheads in Northern California.

Mayfield, Goff combine for most unlikely Divisional QB matchup

Both players are former No. 1 overall picks getting second chances

The unlikeliest of unlikely QB showdowns on Divisional weekend sees Baker Mayfield, who couldn't hold a starting job last year, and Jared Goff, who the Rams gave up on in 2021, meeting for a chance at a spot in the NFC Championship Game. The NFL truly is the land of second chances.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive in Detroit to play the Lions after beating up on a Philadelphia Eagles team that seemed like they'd given up on the season. The Lions, meanwhile, are coming off of an emotional one-point win against the frisky Los Angeles Rams, their first playoff victory in 32 years.

Detroit is in a frenzy right now, and that should work in their favor—this team feeds off the energy of their fanbase and their head coach, Dan Campbell. They're the more talented roster, boasting impressive skill players out wide, at tight end, and in the backfield. The Bucs have a solid WR duo as well, but they don't have quite as much depth.

Lions & Buccaneers Defensive Rankings Category Lions Buccaneers Pass Yards Allowed/Game 247.4 (27th) 248.9 (29th) Rush Yards Allowed/Game 88.8 (2nd) 95.3 (5th)

This should be another QB showcase, as both defenses struggle to stop the pass and are among the stingiest teams against the run. That means that this matchup is likely to come down to which team can get their running game going, and considering the Lions were the fifth-ranked rushing offense and the Bucs were last, we know who we expect to get it going on the ground.

Another interesting note is that while Mayfield had an excellent game against the Eagles, he is dealing with several injuries and took four sacks from an Eagles pass rush that had notched just 11 sacks over the final six games, fifth-fewest in the NFL over that span. That's good news for Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions pass rush, which managed an NFL-high 28.2 pressure rate during the regular season.

Bills-Chiefs meet in postseason for 3rd time in 4 years

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen look to write another epic chapter in their rivalry

The one we've all been waiting for ever since "13 seconds" two years ago. Here we are again, with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs for an invitation to the AFC Championship Game. However, there is one major difference between this latest matchup and the previous chapters in the budding Bills-Chiefs rivalry: Buffalo finally gets to play at home.

Josh Allen will be getting by far his best chance to finally shrug the monkey off his back that is Patrick Mahomes. The 2022 NFL MVP has never played a postseason game away from Arrowhead Stadium, so this will be a completely new experience for the Chiefs QB. Allen, meanwhile, has already proven he can do what it takes on the road in that epic 2021 Divisional clash, despite eventually losing because of the unfortunate overtime rules at the time.

The key in this matchup, as it has been throughout Buffalo's six-game winning streak, will be the running game. The Chiefs have an uncharacteristically stingy defense this year, but they're especially good against the pass and only serviceable against the run. Buffalo just rushed for 179 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who allow just two more rushing yards per game than the 18th-ranked Chiefs.

In seasons past, the Bills have relied solely on the arm of Allen to get them deep into the playoffs, which is what led to their last three playoff losses, two of which came at the hands of the Chiefs. During those three postseason defeats, they averaged just 40 non-Allen rush yards. Buffalo has changed their identity in recent weeks, rushing for more yards than all but four teams over the final five weeks. James Cook has been particularly impressive over the back half of the season.

James Cook RB Ranks Over Final 8 Games Category Cook NFL Rank Rush Yards 616 5th Yards/Attempt 4.8 T-6th Rushing 1st Downs 26 T-16th Receptions 22 19th Receiving Yards 234 7th Receiving TDs 3 T-1st

The one worry for the Bills will be their already depleted defense, which saw several more members go down against the Steelers on Monday. If Buffalo can field a relatively healthy defensive unit, they should have what it takes to slow a mediocre offense (at least by Mahomian standards), while Allen and Cook control the clock and the game on the ground.

Buffalo's elite offensive line, which allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL, is also perfectly equipped to slow Kansas City's second-ranked pass rush. Kansas City is unlikely to field such a poor offense again, so if Buffalo was ever going to get over the Andy Reid-sized hump, it's this weekend.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.