Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles were cleared of tampering with Saquon Barkley by the NFL's investigation into the matter.

Barkley is one of eight players Philly acquired or extended at a large price this offseason.

Philadelphia wants to rid themselves of the bad taste last season's harrowing end brought with a Super Bowl win in the here and now.

The Philadelphia Eagles told everyone they, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, did not tamper with running back Saquon Barkley in free agency. On Thursday, the NFL reached the same conclusion.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league informed the Eagles this morning they "did not discover sufficient evidence" in their investigation concerning Philly's actions regarding their pursuit of Barkley. Philadelphia agreed to a three-year, $37.8 million contract with the two-time Pro Bowler on the first day of the legal tampering period.

Penn State head coach James Franklin, who coached Barkley in college, is the one who got the Eagles into some hot water at the time of the signing. During a press conference, Franklin claimed general manager Howie Roseman made a direct pitch to Barkley ahead of the deal, which is forbidden under the league's tampering policy.

For him now to come back and be able to play within the state, in Philadelphia, he said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him was not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that, but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well.

Both the Eagles and Barkley himself quickly came out and said there was no conversation between Roseman and the former New York Giants starter. Franklin later said he "assumed and connected dots that weren't there" in his own chat with Barkley, which came before he spoke on the matter publicly.

Philadelphia Is Hungry For A Super Bowl Return

They're investing heavily in their current core

CREDIT: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles' quest for a second consecutive NFC Championship began in outstanding fashion, as they went 10-1 through the season's first three months. However, once the calendar flipped to December, Philly's outlook did the same. To end the campaign, Jalen Hurts and Co. lost five of six regular season games, fell out of first place in the NFC East and got whipped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, sending Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox into retirement on the most sour of notes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2022, the Eagles ranked first in pass yards allowed per game (179.8). Last season, they fell to 31st (252,7) and were better than only the Washington Commanders (262.2).

To say Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie were unsatisfied with that conclusion may be an understatement. This offseason, Philadelphia has spent lavishly and put all of their eggs in a short-term basket in hopes of securing a second Super Bowl triumph in the very near future.

Paying Up: Eagles 2024 Offseason Spending (SPOTRAC) Player Years AAV Total Money A.J. Brown 3 $32,000,000 $96,000,000 Landon Dickerson 4 $21,000,000 $84,000,000 DeVonta Smith 3 $25,000,000 $75,000,000 Jordan Mailata 3 $22,000,000 $66,000,000 Bryce Huff 3 $17,033,333 $51,100,000 Saquon Barkley 3 $12,583,333 $37,750,000 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 3 $9,000,000 $27,000,000 Jake Elliott 4 $6,000,000 $24,000,000 TOTAL $144,616,666 $460,850,000

At this moment, BetMGM has the Eagles tied for the fifth-best Super Bowl odds (+1400) with three AFC teams: the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. They slot third in the NFC, behind the San Francisco 49ers (+650) and Detroit Lions (+1200).

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.