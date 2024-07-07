Highlights Tagovailoa struggles for consistency, while Burrow, Herbert, and Love show immense talent.

Love's breakout season raises expectations for future success.

Herbert's talent often overshadowed by team's struggles, but remains a top-five QB.

Quarterback-needy teams in 2020 were in luck, as the four quarterbacks drafted in the first round are still starters in the NFL with the team that drafted them heading into their fifth season.

Finding a franchise quarterback is extremely difficult, so it's even more difficult for all four first-round quarterbacks to prove they're all long-term answers at their team's quarterback position.

Quarterbacks Selected In First Round of 2020 NFL Draft Player Draft Spot Team Joe Burrow 1st Cincinnati Bengals Tua Tagovailoa 5th Miami Dolphins Justin Herbert 6th Los Angeles Chargers Jordan Love 26th Green Bay Packers

If you'll recall, there was quite a bit of hype surrounding this QB class.

Joe Burrow was considered a "can't miss" prospect, with great pocket presence, precision and accuracy.

prospect, with great pocket presence, precision and accuracy. Tua Tagovailoa had great anticipation with a strong resume while at Alabama.

Justin Herbert had size with unbelieveable arm strength.

Jordan Love had good athleticism and size with the arm to squeeze throws into tight windows.

Clearly, all four of these quarterbacks had traits of a franchise quarterback, leading them to become first-round picks.

Four years later, the way that these quarterbacks were drafted might be completely different from the 2020 NFL Draft. Each of these quarterbacks has progressed differently in wildly different situations.

Comparing First-Round QBs From The 2020 NFL Draft Career Statistics Player Games Completion Percentage Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Joe Burrow - CIN 52 68.0% 14,083 97 Tua Tagovailoa - MIA 53 66.9% 12,639 81 Justin Herbert - LAC 62 66.6% 17,223 114 Jordan Love - GB 27 63.7% 4,765 35

*Stats are compiled after each QB's first four seasons*

Based on their career statistics, each quarterback has played a different number of games in different offensive schemes and with different levels of talent. But, here are the early comparisons after four seasons of the four first-round quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

4 Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa has found success in a strong offensive scheme, but has failed to prove himself in key matchups.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the second-highest drafted quarterback is the 'worst' of the bunch. This has more to do with the quality of these four quarterbacks than anything, but Tagovailoa probably has the most doubters of anyone on this list, too.

Miami failed to set up Tagovailoa for success until year three, when they traded for Tyreek Hill and hired Mike McDaniel to become their new head coach. Since then, Tagovailoa has found a lot more success in the passing game, but has yet to have many statement wins. His lone playoff start was no contest, falling 26-7 to Kansas City in the cold.

When you look back at the last two years, there's really only a handful of games that stand out where Tagovailoa has looked like one of the league's best quarterbacks.

He threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns in a Week 2 victory in 2022 against the Baltimore Ravens.

He also threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 1 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

Other than those two performances, there hasn't been much to help his case, especially as he seeks a contract extension.

Everyone has a bad taste in their mouth after the last three games of 2023, where Tagovailoa threw five interceptions in three consecutive losses to end the season, including a playoff loss.

Tagovailoa is a fine quarterback, but he's not at the level of the other three on this list.

3 Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Love's 2023 breakout season has everyone wanting to see even more.

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Among the four quarterbacks on this list, Love is by far the one we know the least about. When Love was drafted in 2020, many fans and analysts were up in arms about the pick.

The Green Bay Packers were coming off of a 13-3 season where they had just lost in the NFC Conference Championship. Rather than focusing on improving that team, they took their future franchise quarterback.

Love sat for three years behind Aaron Rodgers, and finally took over the starting quarterback job in 2023. What seemed to be a disaster at the time, worked perfectly for Green Bay.

In the Packers' first season without Rodgers, they clinched a playoff spot and blew out the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round, all in major part to Love's remarkable season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In Jordan Love's playoff debut against the Cowboys, he completed 16-of-21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns with a near perfect passer rating.

Now the hard part for Love is not only repeating this success, but improving.

It's extremely difficult to throw 32 passing touchdowns in your first season as a starter. But expectations are going to be even higher come 2024. Love went from a backup quarterback a year ago, to a player who seeks a massive contract extension after one full season.

One day, Love could be higher on this list. Right now, he's comfortably the third-best player from this draft with his recent success in the regular season and playoffs.

2 Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Don't let the Chargers' 2023 struggles trick you into thinking Herbert is not elite.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It's amazing how NFL fans completely forget how talented a player can be due to one down year. Last season was a complete dumpster fire for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Keenan Allen missed four games, while Mike Williams tore his ACL, all in the same season that Herbert fractured his right finger. Unfortunately, Herbert hasn't been done many favors in Los Angeles with a bad coaching staff and struggling offensive line.

Even with many factors not going his way, Herbert has surpassed draft expectations. Many analysts were worried about how he might act as a leader in the NFL and if he could consistently make throws in the intermediate and deep ball areas. He's done all of that and more.

Herbert had one of the greatest rookie seasons of any quarterback, and he was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He's also had at least 25 passing touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Los Angeles has made some significant changes this offseason, starting with the hiring of new head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Everyone wants Herbert to prove that he can win in the NFL, but that is going to require more help from both sides of the ball, other than just the quarterback.

Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, even if his supporting cast doesn't always play up to par.

1 Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

With a Super Bowl appearance under his belt, Burrow is exactly as advertised coming out of LSU.

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow doesn't have the arm strength that Herbert has, or the athleticism that Love has, but his pocket presence, accuracy, and leadership have cemented his status as a top-tier quarterback in the NFL. Everyone was caught off guard when Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021, but it goes to show the type of player he is.

Compared to Herbert and Love, Burrow is more of your traditional pocket passer. He can be mobile at times, but it's not a heavy part of his game. He's got good arm strength, but not unworldly arm strength.

What he does have is every trait of a winning quarterback from within the pocket, which is exactly what the Bengals were hoping for when they drafted him first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow is easily the best first overall draft pick of the last five years (for now).

If he can stay healthy, he's going to continue to give teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills problems in the playoffs.

It's no surprise that Burrow is the most accomplished and productive quarterback of the 2020 NFL Draft.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.