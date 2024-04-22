Highlights
- The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.
- The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network, as well as several streaming platforms.
- The Chicago Bears will make the No. 1 overall pick, likely Caleb Williams, at roughly 8:15 p.m. Eastern.
Given the bevy of top-notch college prospects ready to take their talents to the next level, the 2024 NFL Draft is easily one of the most highly anticipated drafts in recent memory.
As it typically goes, the quarterback position will take center stage, and there are certainly plenty of strong options from which to choose. It's a foregone conclusion that the Chicago Bears will use the No. 1 overall pick on Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. are all likely to be selected in Round 1 as well.
The wide receiver class also boasts a number of high-profile prospects, a group headlined by Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze.
In total, 257 players will hear their names called over seven rounds spanning three days at the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday, April 25, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. Here's a look at everything you need to know.
2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Top 100, rankedThe 2024 draft is filled with exciting prospects, from the headliners to the sleepers. Here's a closer look at players to keep an eye on.
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
As mentioned, the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25, and the first day is reserved only for the first round. The second and third rounds will occur on Friday, April 26, and Rounds 4-7 are set for Saturday, April 27.
- Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 8:00 p.m. Eastern
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 7:00 p.m. Eastern
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, Noon Eastern
How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network.
Streaming coverage will also be available on ESPN+, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Additional coverage will also be available on the NFL Channel, the league's official ad-supported streaming offering, which is available on the NFL app, NFL.com, LG, Peacock, Pluto TV, Roku Channel, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, and Xumo Play.
Round 1 Order and Estimated Draft Times
Once the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night, teams will have a maximum of 10 minutes to make their selection once they're put on the clock.
Teams get seven minutes in Round 2, five minutes in Rounds 3-6, and four minutes in Round 7.
While coverage gets going at 8:00 Eastern on Thursday night, it's likely the Chicago Bears won't make the opening selection until roughly 8:15. The networks will naturally want to do their opening intros, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will then take the stage to welcome the live crowd and those watching at home to the festivities.
While it's impossible to know exactly how long each team will take on Thursday night, the average time over the past couple of years has been roughly eight minutes.
With that in mind, here's a look at the first-round order of the 2024 NFL Draft and a rough estimate of when each pick will take place (all times Eastern).
|
2024 NFL Draft Order
|
Pick
|
Team
|
Est. Time
|
1
|
Chicago Bears
|
8:15
|
2
|
Washington Commanders
|
8:23
|
3
|
New England Patriots
|
8:31
|
4
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
8:39
|
5
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
8:47
|
6
|
New York Giants
|
8:55
|
7
|
Tennessee Titans
|
9:03
|
8
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
9:11
|
9
|
Chicago Bears
|
9:19
|
10
|
New York Jets
|
9:27
|
11
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
9:35
|
12
|
Denver Broncos
|
9:43
|
13
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
9:51
|
14
|
New Orleans Saints
|
9:59
|
15
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
10:07
|
16
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
10:15
|
17
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
10:23
|
18
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
10:31
|
19
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
10:39
|
20
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
10:47
|
21
|
Miami Dolphins
|
10:55
|
22
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
11:03
|
23
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
11:11
|
24
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
11:19
|
25
|
Green Bay Packers
|
11:27
|
26
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
11:35
|
27
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
11:43
|
28
|
Buffalo Bills
|
11:51
|
29
|
Detroit Lions
|
11:59
|
30
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
12:07
|
31
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
12:15
|
32
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
12:23
2025 Super Bowl Odds: Super Bowl 59 Odds For All 32 TeamsDespite winning back-to-back titles, the Kansas Chiefs aren't the favorites to win Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.