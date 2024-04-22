Highlights The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network, as well as several streaming platforms.

The Chicago Bears will make the No. 1 overall pick, likely Caleb Williams, at roughly 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

Given the bevy of top-notch college prospects ready to take their talents to the next level, the 2024 NFL Draft is easily one of the most highly anticipated drafts in recent memory.

As it typically goes, the quarterback position will take center stage, and there are certainly plenty of strong options from which to choose. It's a foregone conclusion that the Chicago Bears will use the No. 1 overall pick on Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. are all likely to be selected in Round 1 as well.

The wide receiver class also boasts a number of high-profile prospects, a group headlined by Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze.

In total, 257 players will hear their names called over seven rounds spanning three days at the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday, April 25, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. Here's a look at everything you need to know.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Top 100, ranked The 2024 draft is filled with exciting prospects, from the headliners to the sleepers. Here's a closer look at players to keep an eye on.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

As mentioned, the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25, and the first day is reserved only for the first round. The second and third rounds will occur on Friday, April 26, and Rounds 4-7 are set for Saturday, April 27.

Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 8:00 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, April 25, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Friday, April 26, 7:00 p.m. Eastern Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, Noon Eastern

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network.

Streaming coverage will also be available on ESPN+, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Additional coverage will also be available on the NFL Channel, the league's official ad-supported streaming offering, which is available on the NFL app, NFL.com, LG, Peacock, Pluto TV, Roku Channel, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, and Xumo Play.

Round 1 Order and Estimated Draft Times

Once the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night, teams will have a maximum of 10 minutes to make their selection once they're put on the clock.

Teams get seven minutes in Round 2, five minutes in Rounds 3-6, and four minutes in Round 7.

While coverage gets going at 8:00 Eastern on Thursday night, it's likely the Chicago Bears won't make the opening selection until roughly 8:15. The networks will naturally want to do their opening intros, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will then take the stage to welcome the live crowd and those watching at home to the festivities.

While it's impossible to know exactly how long each team will take on Thursday night, the average time over the past couple of years has been roughly eight minutes.

With that in mind, here's a look at the first-round order of the 2024 NFL Draft and a rough estimate of when each pick will take place (all times Eastern).

2024 NFL Draft Order Pick Team Est. Time 1 Chicago Bears 8:15 2 Washington Commanders 8:23 3 New England Patriots 8:31 4 Arizona Cardinals 8:39 5 Los Angeles Chargers 8:47 6 New York Giants 8:55 7 Tennessee Titans 9:03 8 Atlanta Falcons 9:11 9 Chicago Bears 9:19 10 New York Jets 9:27 11 Minnesota Vikings 9:35 12 Denver Broncos 9:43 13 Las Vegas Raiders 9:51 14 New Orleans Saints 9:59 15 Indianapolis Colts 10:07 16 Seattle Seahawks 10:15 17 Jacksonville Jaguars 10:23 18 Cincinnati Bengals 10:31 19 Los Angeles Rams 10:39 20 Pittsburgh Steelers 10:47 21 Miami Dolphins 10:55 22 Philadelphia Eagles 11:03 23 Minnesota Vikings 11:11 24 Dallas Cowboys 11:19 25 Green Bay Packers 11:27 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11:35 27 Arizona Cardinals 11:43 28 Buffalo Bills 11:51 29 Detroit Lions 11:59 30 Baltimore Ravens 12:07 31 San Francisco 49ers 12:15 32 Kansas City Chiefs 12:23