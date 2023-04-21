C.J Stroud remains the best quarterback in the NFL Draft ahead of Bryce Young, despite most projections having the Alabama man going first, Mike Smith has told GiveMeSport.

The 2023 NFL Draft is now under a week away, with the highly-anticipated first round taking place next Thursday night, with the Carolina Panthers in possession of the first overall pick following their trade with the Chicago Bears last month.

Having been unstable at the quarterback position for some time, arguably since the prime days of Cam Newton, and with there being a few decent quarterback prospects coming out this year (at least on paper), the Panthers clearly felt they needed to make a move to grab their man of the future.

The general consensus is that the best quarterbacks in this draft are C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Bryce Young of Alabama, both of whom have their own strengths and weaknesses, but just who is the best quarterback that the draft has to offer?

‘Super strong’ C.J. Stroud sits atop the quarterback podium

Former NFL head coach Mike Smith has been speaking about the NFL Draft exclusively to GIVEMESPORT in association with OLBG.

Ex-Atlanta Falcons head coach Smith claimed that Stroud was the best quarterback in this draft class, pointing out that he possesses everything you could need from a quarterback in this day and age, both when it comes to playing inside the pocket or moving outside of it:

Most people are saying it's a foregone conclusion that Bryce Young is going to be the first pick in the draft. But C.J. Stroud is my number-one quarterback. He's got great size, he's only a two-year starter which concerns some people, but he's most accurate quarterback in the draft and he doesn't throw interceptions.

He's got a super strong arm and there's a lot of upside with this kid because he's 21 years old. He's a pretty good scrambler, he creates, and he really did that in the semi-final game against the Bulldogs. Him and Bryce Young are going to be 1 and 2.

Are the Carolina Panthers making the right choice?

As Smith hints at, the vast majority of reports and mock drafts will have Young going as the number one pick in this year’s draft, even though there might be some (like Smith) who think that Stroud is the most NFL-ready quarterback to come out of college this year, with some NFL executives reportedly even comparing him to an established veteran like Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

So the Panthers had better know what they are doing with Young (assuming that is who they are taking and there isn’t set to be a last-minute switch), because if the world is telling them that one player is better, and then they go on to pick a different one and it doesn’t work out, they are going to look mighty foolish when the answer was staring them in the face this whole time.