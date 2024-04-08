Highlights The New England Patriots should punt their quarterback decision until next year.

The Arizona Cardinals could benefit from drafting the best non-QB prospect or trading for a premium package of picks.

The New York Jets can add depth by trading back at #10 after filling key needs in free agency.

There are still some capable players available on the open market, but free agency has ended for most NFL teams, and most franchises are still looking at rosters that are incomplete or not up to standard. Luckily for every club in the league, they can soon restock their cupboards through the NFL Draft.

Each year's draft features plenty of trades, and last year's set a record with 41 deals made, including six in the first round. Aggressive teams will trade up, but savvy teams will trade down to stockpile extra picks for later rounds and the future.

Here are the teams that can benefit the most from a day-one trade-down.

New England Patriots - Pick No. 3

The long-time winner has a very poor roster

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are starting a new era with head coach Jerod Mayo and the third pick in the draft. The team is expected to take a quarterback with the number three selection, but that might not be in their best interest.

The Patriots are picking behind two teams that are likely to take signal-callers, which means they could end up getting their third choice. New England also has a major talent shortage on its roster. If they were to trade down, they could amass a host of picks, allowing them to restock while also setting up to take a quarterback in 2025, when the rookie will have a stronger supporting cast around him.

Jacoby Brissett Career Numbers Statistic Total Completion % 61.3 Yards 10,574 Touchdowns 51 Interceptions 23 Rating 85.3

In the offseason, the Patriots signed Jacoby Brissett to an $8 million deal. The team had initially drafted Brissett, who has long been one of the league's better backups, in the third round back in 2016. He is more than capable of playing solid football and, at 31, could be the team's QB for a couple of years until they land the right guy to be their next franchise quarterback.

To remain competitive, all the Pats need right now is a QB that can manage a game, as their surprisingly solid defense should give them a chance to stay in the game every week.

Arizona Cardinals - Pick No. 4

Committed to Kyler Murray, the Cardinals have the chance to land a major package

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The start to the 2023 season was quite miserable for the Arizona Cardinals and rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon. It seemed like the team could end up with the number one pick and have a tough choice between selecting Caleb Williams and sticking with Kyler Murray.

Murray came back from injury for the final eight games of the season and showed the team they should continue to build around him. The Cardinals went 3-5 in Murray's starts, as he completed 65.7% of his passes with ten touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran 44 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

With QBs potentially going 1-3, Arizona has the chance to pick up the best non-QB prospect in the draft at No. 4> Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., which would fill a major need for the Cards.

However, J.J. McCarthy flying up draft boards may also entice a team to give up a premium package without Arizona having to move too far down the board. That is likely the Cardinals' best option and one that general manager Monti Ossenfort has already acknowledged is on the table.

New York Jets - Pick No. 10

The team filled needs in free agency and can now add more depth

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets came into the offseason with some major needs on the offensive line and in the wide receiver room. However, GM Joe Douglas deftly filled those holes by trading for Morgan Moses and signing Tyron Smith, John Simpson, and Mike Williams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2018, Mike Williams leads the NFL with a 15.8 yards per catch average (minimum 250 receptions).

New York could now be in a position to take advantage of a potential quarterback run right around their pick in the draft. Due to last year's Aaron Rodgers trade, they don't have a second-round selection. A move back, even 10 spots or so, might be able to land them one this year.

New York Jets 2024 Draft Picks Round Selection First 10th Third 72nd Fourth 111th Fourth 134th Sixth 185th Seventh 256th Seventh 257th

If the Jets hold onto the 10th pick, they could be tempted to take tight end Brock Bowers, but a trade back could net them both a high-ceiling offensive lineman like JC Latham as well as a potential starting safety like Kamren Kinchens. The Jets will also likely take a quarterback late in the draft, as Rodgers and backup Tyrod Taylor are both over 35.

Denver Broncos - Pick No. 12

Any quarterback coming into this roster in 2024 is likely destined to fail

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are coming off a disastrous trade for Russell Wilson. The team signed him to a massive extension and gave up significant draft capital, only to cut him two years later before the extension even kicked in. Jarrett Stidham now tops the Broncos' quarterback depth chart, which is a worrisome situation. The team also gave up draft capital to hire head coach Sean Payton last summer.

There has been plenty of talk about the Broncos moving up in the draft, since the top quarterback prospects will likely be gone by the 12th pick, with Payton recently even calling the possibility "realistic".

Denver, however, has very little draft capital (they don't have a second-round pick this year), which could set them up for years of misfortune if they miss on yet another quarterback. And even if they do hit on a QB, that player would come into a situation that is far from conducive to rookie success.

Due to the money owed to Wilson, the Broncos lost several starters and barely participated in free agency. Denver's best move would be to move back as many times as possible, so they can get more bites at the apple to improve what currently looks like one of the worst rosters in the league.

Miami Dolphins - Pick No. 21

The team lost several key players in free agency

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the league last year but fell off to finish the campaign and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Even worse, the team will soon have to pay Tua Tagovailoa, and as a result, they lost several key players in free agency, including starters Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Connor Williams, and Robert Hunt.

The draft is usually the best place for teams to replace their departed free agents, but the Dolphins only have six picks in this year's draft and are without third or fourth-round selections. The best way for the Dolphins to garner more picks is by trading down from No. 21.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Draft Picks Round Selection First 21st Second 55th Fifth 158th Sixth 184th Sixth 198th Seventh 241st

The Dolphins may have lost several players, but still have plenty of firepower, especially on offense. The team doesn't need to shoot for the stars in this draft, but rather fill out its roster. It could consider trading down from both the first and second rounds so they can add more impact rookies to their 2024 roster.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.