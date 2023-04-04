Top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter has taken a rather bold approach to his plans ahead of the big event, despite some concerns about him on and off the field.

Whilst most of the talk ahead of the draft is concerning quarterbacks (specifically which one will go #1 to the Carolina Panthers, either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud), there are a lot of very talented players who arguably have the ability to go #1 and possibly would have done if the Chicago Bears hadn’t traded the pick away.

One of those players is Jalen Carter, the defensive tackle out of Georgia who ahead of the combine was ranked as the #1 prospect by NFL.com, and after putting up 18.5 sacks and 44 total tackles during his college career (via Sports Reference), it’s easy to see why he might have been touted that high.

However, there are some major concerns over him as it relates to his draft stock. ESPN analyst Todd McShay has spoken about some ‘character issues’ that he has, his Pro Day footage wasn’t much to write home about, and whilst he will not face time in jail over the matter, his actions still might not look good to teams who want to draft him and make him a big part of their franchise.

But Carter himself doesn’t seem to be impacted too much by what is going on about his life, and that was pretty evident as he visited teams ahead of the NFL Draft in Kansas City at the end of the month.

Jalen Carter confident he isn’t dropping too far down the draft

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carter visited with the Bears ahead of the draft (who are currently picking 9th), but he isn’t going to allow himself to be carted around the whole of the league, as his agent has stated that he’ll only speak to teams that are picking in the top ten of this year’s event:

Jalen Carter getting too big for his boots at this stage?

You certainly can’t deny that he’s a confident young man, but it might be getting the best of him. All of the things he’s done off the playing field will certainly give teams a reason to doubt whether they should spend a first-round pick on him.

And with some projections putting him as low as 13th in the draft list, it might well be that his stock is falling faster than he might think. So if he isn’t willing to meet with those outside of the top 10, he won’t have a chance to address their concerns directly, which will in turn give them some doubts and he might just keep sliding.