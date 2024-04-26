Highlights Notable prospects remain for Day 2, including top QB Spencer Rattler.

The draft saw multiple positions deep in talent, despite surprises in Round 1.

There are several top players available in positions like RB, WR, LB, CB, and S.

Day 1 of the NFL Draft has concluded, and the chaos of draft night lived up to the hype. With twists and turns, the board has taken its order, and 32 prospects have found their future homes. Now, as attention shifts to Day 2, 70 more will be placed.

So, for those looking to find a refresher of some of the top names still available, you're in luck! The 2024 NFL Draft is still very much filled with intriguing prospects who are set to offer teams a chance at landing solid contributors for next season and beyond.

GIVEMESPORT'S Top 25 Available Prospects 1. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama 2. Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois 3. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State 4. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas 5. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU 6. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas 7. Christian Haynes, OG, UCONN 8. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa 9. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia 10. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan 11. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan 12. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia 13. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon 14. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale 15. T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas 16. Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh 17. Devontez Walker, WR, UNC 18. Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan 19. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon 20. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M 21. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington 22. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia 23. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia 24. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech 25. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

QB

Top Available Player: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

After the first round saw six quarterbacks taken off the board, the depth of the quarterback position has lessened. Still, that doesn't mean it is without intrigue. Day 2 targets such as Spencer Rattler and Michael Pratt show promising traits and moments of upside that could have teams interested in bringing them in to sit and develop.

Following those, there are likely going to be players picked with the main intent being for them to serve as backups. However, there are other later-round projects, such as Joe Milton III and Devin Leary, who have shown flashes of becoming NFL starters with the right development.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining QBs Rank QB College Expected Draft Range 1 Spencer Rattler South Carolina 2nd - 3rd Round 2 Michael Pratt Tulane 3rd - 4th Round 3 Kedon Slovis BYU 6th Round - UDFA 4 Sam Hartman Notre Dame 5th - 7th Round 5 Joe Milton III Tennessee 4th - 5th Round

RB

Top Available Player: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the runningback position was considered weak. But with 32 players now off of the board and not a single ball carrier taken, the scales have balanced and teams will start to get in the market looking to add some talent to their backfield.

Players such as Jonathon Brooks, Blake Corum, Trey Benson, and Jase McClellan played key roles in their college rushing attack to help control games, which could land them opportunities in an NFL contender's offense.

Additionally, there are some late-round dart throws available, such as Louisville's Isaac Guerendo and South Dakota State's Isaiah Davis, who could spark intrigue thanks to their blend of size and athleticism.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining RBs Rank RB College Expected Draft Range 1. Jonathon Brooks Texas 2nd - 3rd Round 2. Blake Corum Michigan 2nd - 4th Round 3. Ray Davis Kentucky 4th - 6th Round 4. Marshawn Lloyd USC 4th - 6th Round 5. Trey Benson Florida State 2nd - 3rd Round

WR

Top Available Player: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Even after seven wideouts were drafted on the first night, there are still plenty of pass catchers available and ready to make contributions to teams around the league.

Outside wideouts like Adonai Mitchell, Devontez Walker, and Troy Franklin all have nice speed to excel vertically as needed and convert on splash plays. While inside receivers like Roman Wilson and Ladd McConkey have the scrappyness and physicality to win in tight spaces over the middle as needed.

The position has become increasingly more common for young rookies to enter the NFL and find success. However, the right coach has to be able to get them involved to capitalize on their touches. It's easier said than done, but expect a batch of these Day 2 picked weapons to carve out a role early in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining WRs Rank WR College Expected Draft Range 1. Adonai Mitchell Texas 2nd Round 2. Roman Wilson Michigan 2nd - 3rd Round 3. Devontez Walker North Carolina 2nd - 3rd Round 4. Troy Frankllin Oregon 2nd - 3rd Round 5. Ja'Lynn Polk Washington 2nd - 3rd Round 6. Malik Washington Virginia 3rd - 4th Round 7. Ladd McConkey Georgia 2nd Round 8. Keon Coleman Florida State 2nd - 3rd Round 9. Jermaine Burton Alabama 2nd - 3rd Round 10. Tahj Washington USC 5th - 7th Round

TE

Top Available Player: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Heading into the draft, the narrative at tight end was that it was Brock Bowers in a tier of his own, then everybody else. It appears, that could absolutely be the case, but it's important to acknowledge that there are still some quality options left in this class for teams hoping to fill the position.

Kansas State's Ben Sinnott is the leader of the pack. Throughout the 2023 season, he showed dependable hands and excellent spatial awareness, while he also aced the offseason at every step of the way. Other options such as Ohio State's Cade Stover or Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders could provide value, but they will have to earn their role on the field, and that takes time.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining TEs Rank TE College Expected Draft Range 1. Ben Sinnott Kansas State 2nd - 4th Round 2. Cade Stover Ohio State 3rd - 4th Round 3. Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas 2nd - 4th Round 4. Jared Wiley TCU 4th - 6th Round 5. Theo Johnson Penn State 3rd - 5th Round

OT

Top Available Player: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

With a whopping seven players taken in the first round from the offensive tackle position (more if you count Troy Fautanu or Graham Barton). It appears as though the run on offensive tackle class earlier than expected is nowhere near finished. Teams will always be open to adding more beef up front, so long as there is a need.

Guys like Kingsley Suamataia and Kiran Amegadjie have shown plenty of flashes and dependability to work either on the bookend or kick inside and try to earn time as an interior lineman!

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining OTs Rank OT College Expected Draft Range 1. Kingsley Suamataia BYU 2nd Round 2. Kiran Amegadjie Yale 2nd - 3rd Round 3. Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh 3rd - 5th Round 4. Blake Fisher Notre Dame 2nd - 4th Round 5. Caeden Wallace Penn State 3rd - 5th Round

Interior OL

Top Available Player: Christian Haynes, OG, UCONN

The interior offensive linemen boost their chances of Day 2 success after the first round escape by Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. With his versatility, he can plug and play in all three spots on the offensive line, but teams still don't seem to be as intrigued about him as a prospect as the popular opinion seems to be.

Christian Haynes, Trevor Keegan, Dominick Puni, and Isaiah Adams all showcase impressive blends of speed and power to help clear ways in the running game or set up the offense for success when passing. While this position may not seem as deep as other years, there are still some high quality players that can potentially work into a starting role earlier than many expect.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining iOL Rank iOL College Expected Draft Range 1. Christian Haynes UCONN 2nd - 3rd Round 2. Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon 2nd Round 3. Trevor Keegan Michigan 3rd - 4th Round 4. Dominick Puni Kansas 3rd - 4th Round 5. Isaiah Adams Illinois 4th - 5th Round

DL

Top Available Player: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

A player of Jer'Zhan Newton's caliber doesn't drop down draft boards very often, and while the ankle injury has been tossed in the discourse surrounding any potential mock drafts with Newton in it, the risk and gamble are worth it when it comes to a player of Newton's ability. In the NFL, his dominance should only get more notable.

Past Newton, T'Vondre Sweat is the big headliner of this class. With reports that Sweat has character concerns following his crash and testing positive for a DWI. Still, being able to have a 362-pound lineman on your side could go a long way in boosting the team's run defense, while he's a sneaky effective pass rusher as well.

Other options, like Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr. and Florida State's Braden Fiske, are more of the finesse 5 T-style linemen who use their athleticism well to fire into the backfield and make a stop on the football. However, the play strength and overall anchor will need to improve for them to be sustainable against the run.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining Rank DL College Expected Draft Range 1. Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois 2nd Round 2. T'Vondre Sweat Texas 3rd - 5th Round 3. Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State 2nd - 3rd Round 4. Brandon Dorlus Oregon 3rd - 4th Round 5. Kris Jenkins Michigan 2nd - 3rd Round

EDGE

Top Available Player: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Finding ways to get to the opposing quarterback can be the difference between winning and losing. While the likes of Laiatu Latu, Dallas Turner, Jared Verse, and Chop Robinson were all taken off the list, there are still key pieces to a pass-rush stable that teams will want to add for the chance to have consistent pressure coming around the corner.

The headliners right now are Marshawn Kneeland and Bralen Trice. Both have built up their image through sound play in the 2023 campaign. Trice's stock comes largely from his production, while Kneeland has primarily won teams over with his high motor and overall potential at the next level.

Eric Watts and Adisa Isaac have plenty of value off the edge and could be surprise draft picks for teams looking to pursue special teams. Watts himself has excellent size and impressive athleticism, which could help him hear his name earlier than currently projected.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining EDGE Rank EDGE College Expected Draft Range 1. Bralen Trice Washington 2nd - 3rd Round 2. Eric Watts UCONN 4th - 6th Round 3. Adisa Isaac Penn State 3rd - 4th Round 4. Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan 2nd Round 5. Jonah Elliss Utah 3rd - 4th Round

LB

Top Available Player: Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

Despite rumors circling about the chance linbackers were gaining hype late in the draft cycle, there was no pick for the unit in round one, so all available parties will look to be selected in the second to third round sometime on Day 2.

The order in which they come off of the board will be most intriguing, as there is heavy debate between players such as Payton Wilson, Junior Colson, and Edgerrin Cooper. There is appeal for any of the three prospects, but the team who selects one first could provide potential clarity for how the rest of the viewers ranked them.

Past the most notable three, linebackers like Kentucky's Trevin Wallace, North Carolina's Cedric Gray, and Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio could all be difference makers.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Rem.aining LBs Rank LB College Expected Draft Range 1. Payton Wilson North Carolina State 2nd - 4th Round 2. Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M 2nd - 3rd Round 3. Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington 5th - 7th Round 4. Junior Colson Michigan 2nd - 3rd Round 5. Curtis Jacobs Penn State 3rd - 5th Round

CB

Top Available Player: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cooper DeJean landed in the 'odd ones out' category for highly-touted cornerback prospects who end up falling out of the first round. Now the duo heads into the second day considered by many to be some of the top available prospects still on the board.

During their careers, both showcased a blend of traits and awareness to track their opposition and limit big plays. They should be able to carry that over to the league.

Following the top two, there are some intriguing defenders chomping at the bit to be selected and brought into a defense to make plays. While some of them may end up occupying roles like inside in the nickel (a better fit for guys like Sainristil, Andru Phillips, and D.J. James).

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining CBs Rank CB College Expected Draft Range 1. Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama 2nd Round 2. Cooper DeJean Iowa 2nd Round 3. Kamari Lassiter Georgia 2nd - 3rd Round 4. Mike Sainristil Michigan 2nd - 3rd Round 5. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri 2nd - 3rd Round

Safety

Top Available Player: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Safety was another positional unit that went untouched through the first 32 selections, but that only strengthened the appeal for the group heading into the second day of the draft. The positional value at safety is in a weird spot around the league with stars like Justin Simmons even sitting on the open market because teams aren't willing to invest big money in the position.

With the second round set to kick off, will teams continue to draft other positions while waiting to weigh their options at safety? Ultimately, someone will bite, and whoever does will have a good shot at landing a star.

Georgia's Javon Bullard is the leader of the free safety pact, as he demonstrates excellent play range in order to locate the football and lay down a tackle to stall the play.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining S Rank Safety College Expected Draft Range 1. Javon Bullard Georgia 2nd - 3rd Round 2. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech 2nd - 4th Round 3. Cole Bishop Utah 2nd - 4th Round 4. Calen Bullock USC 2nd - 4th Round 5. Jaden Hicks Washington State 2nd - 4th Round

Day 2 of the draft is set to begin at 7 p.m. EST, where the Buffalo Bills currently hold the 33rd pick. What they choose to do with it, who knows, but it should help set the tone for the next two rounds of selections.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.