Highlights Notable prospects remain for Day 3, including top QB Spencer Rattler.

The draft saw multiple positions deep in talent, despite surprises in Round 1.

There are several top players available at positions like RB, WR, LB, CB, and S.

The first two days of the NFL Draft have concluded, and the chaos has been as advertised. With twists and turns, the board has taken its order, and 100 prospects have found their future homes. Now, as attention shifts to Day 3, 157 more will be placed.

So, for those looking to find a refresher of some of the top names still available, you're in luck! The 2024 NFL Draft is still very much filled with intriguing prospects who are set to offer teams a chance at landing solid contributors for next season and beyond.

GIVEMESPORT'S Top 25 Available Prospects 1. Devontez Walker, WR, UNC* 2. Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan 3. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon* 4. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia 5. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech* 6. Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington 7. Tahj Washington, WR, USC 8. Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon* 9. Nick Samac, C, Michigan State 10. Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State 11. Javon Baker, WR, UCF* 12. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State* 13. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri 14. Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State 15. Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky* 16. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M 17. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State 18. Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama 19. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina 20. Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville 21. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas* 22. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon* 23. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin* 24. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane 25. Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College *Drafted on Day 3

QB

Top Available Player: Spencer Rattler (South Carolina)

After the first round saw six quarterbacks taken off the board, there wasn't a single player from the group picked on Day 2. Still, passers like Spencer Rattler and Michael Pratt show promising traits and moments of upside that could have teams interested in bringing them in to sit and develop.

Following those, there are likely going to be players picked with the main intent being for them to serve as backups. However, there are other later-round projects, such as Joe Milton III and Devin Leary, who have shown flashes of NFL starter talent with the right development.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining QBs Rank QB College Expected Draft Range 1 Spencer Rattler South Carolina 4th - 5th Round 2 Michael Pratt Tulane 4th - 5th Round 3 Kedon Slovis BYU 6th Round - UDFA 4 Sam Hartman Notre Dame 5th - 7th Round 5 Joe Milton III Tennessee 4th - 5th Round

RB

Top Available Player: Ray Davis (Kentucky)

After zero ball carriers were picked in the first round, the running back position saw four backs come off the board on Day 2. Now entering Day 3, we should start to see plenty of backs start flying off of the shelves, as teams look to acquire runners on cheap contracts to potentially contribute to their backfield.

The top name of the group is Kentucky's Ray Davis, who possesses a great power profile with good burst to consistently produce effective carries. Paired with that, he has some quality receiving upside that should translate to the league, and help Davis potentially be the steal of the class at his position.

Following him, there may not be any bonafide workhorse backs, but there is plenty of upside that teams could chase. Guys like Braelon Allen and Will Shipley have plenty of supporters who believe they could take over a backfield, while guys like Bucky Irvinig and Jase McClellan could certainly contribute in a rotation.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining RBs Rank RB College Expected Draft Range 1. Ray Davis* Kentucky 4th - 6th Round 2. Jase McClellan Alabama 5th - 7th Round 3. Bucky Irving* Oregon 5th - 6th Round 4. Braelon Allen* Wisconsin 4th - 6th Round 5. Will Shipley* Clemson 5th - 7th Round *Drafted on Day 3

WR

Top Available Player: Devontez Walker (UNC)

The 2023 NFL Draft showcased the ability of a rookie receiver to produce or develop, especially on the last day. While plenty of names have come flying off of the board already, there are still big names available that teams should be more than excited to select here on Day 3.

At the top of the list are wideouts Devontez Walker and Troy Franklin, who had been named as potential first-round wideouts numerous times in the pre-draft process. Now, they remain available on Day 3. Luckily, the draft slot doesn't determine success, so expect a few of these guys to carry this chip on their shoulder and light up box scores early in their NFL career.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining WRs Rank WR College Expected Draft Range 1. Devontez Walker* North Carolina 4th - 5th Round 2. Troy Franklin* Oregon 4th - 5th Round 3. Malik Washington Virginia 4th - 6th Round 4. Tahj Washington USC 5th - 7th Round 5. Javon Baker* UCF 4th - 5th Round 6. Ainias Smith Texas A&M 5th - 6th Round 7. Jamari Thrash Louisville 6th - 7th Round 8. Jacob Cowing* Arizona 4th - 6th Round 9. Johnny Wilson Florida State 4th - 6th Round 10. Brenden Rice USC 4th - 6th Round *Drafted On Day 3

TE

Top Available Player: Cade Stover (Ohio State)

We've seen one tight end selected for each day of the draft to this point, and while the class wasn't receiving much hype through the process, there are still some prospects at the position who were likely expecting to hear their names called a little earlier.

The headliners of the Day 3 pool include Ohio State's Cade Stover and Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders. Getting them in to fill a void for an offense without any major capital spent to do so would be a huge victory for whoever drafts them.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining TEs Rank TE College Expected Draft Range 1. Cade Stover* Ohio State 3rd - 4th Round 2. Ja'Tavion Sanders* Texas 2nd - 4th Round 3. Jared Wiley* TCU 4th - 6th Round 4. Theo Johnson* Penn State 3rd - 5th Round 5. Jack Westover Washington 6th Round - UDFA *Drafted On Day 3

OT

Top Available Player: Walter Rouse (Oklahoma)

Day 1 had a whopping seven offensive tackles taken off the board before pick 32, and it continued into the second day as an additional seven were selected between rounds two and three.

Those remaining near the top of this, such as Christian Jones, Walter Rouse, and Javon Foster all have the experience, but where the blockers will end up is nearly impossible to project.

However, if teams feel confident early on Day 3 that one of the linemen still available at the time of their pick is the right choice, then no selection is 'too early' with the right coaching.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining OTs Rank OT College Expected Draft Range 1. Walter Rouse Oklahoma 5th - 7th Round 2. Christian Jones Texas 4th - 6th Round 3. Javon Foster* Missouri 4th - 6th Round 4. Tylan Grable Notre Dame 5th - 7th Round 5. Garret Greenfield South Dakota State 5th - 7th Round *Drafted On Day 3

Interior OL

Top Available Player: Trevor Keegan (Michigan)

The trenches get plenty of attention on Day 3 of the draft, and the interior offensive linemen on the board make for one of the most intriguing positional groups still waiting to find out their destination for the 2024 NFL season.

Offensive guard Trevor Keegan has an extremely well-rounded skill set. He blends power, speed, and technique to keep defenders out of harm's way or completely work them out of the snap. He was a key piece of the front line for Michigan, where he showcased great push, control, and ability to provide holes up front.

The available center class still has plenty of capable options worth keeping an eye out for on Day 3, so look out for guys such as Nick Samac (Michigan State), Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin), Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (Georgia), Jacob Monk (Duke), Hunter Nourzad (Penn State), and Drake Nugent (Michigan) to come off of the board today.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining iOL Rank iOL College Expected Draft Range 1. Trevor Keegan Michigan 4th - 5th Round 2. Nick Samac Michigan State 6th Round - UDFA 3. Christian Mahogany Boston College 4th - 6th Round 4. Tanor Bortolini* Wisconsin 4th - 5th Round 5. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Georgia 4th - 6th Round *Drafted on Day 3

DL

Top Available Player: Brandon Dorlus (Oregon)

The interior defensive line class had a large batch of interesting prospects come off the board as expected on Day 2. Now in the aftermath, the position has started to lose its luster. Still, there remains some impressive talent on the board, and Brandon Dorlus sits atop of the list.

Another name to keep an eye on is Miami's Leonard Taylor III, who was once believed to be a first round draft pick prior to his disappointing 2023 campaign. Could a team bet on themselves to recreate the magic that once made him so coveted?

Nose tackles in this class such as Myles Murphy and Khristian Boyd also have plenty of intrigue, as the ability to contribute toward stopping the run can go a long way for teams hoping to improve their defensive trenches.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining Rank DL College Expected Draft Range 1. Brandon Dorlus* Oregon 4th - 6th Round 2. Myles Murphy UNC 6th Round - UDFA 3. Leonard Taylor III Miami (FL) 4th - 6th Round 4. Khristian Boyd Northern Iowa 5th - 7th Round 5. Gabe Hall Baylor 4th - 6th Round *Drafted On Day 3

EDGE

Top Available Player: Eric Watts (UCONN)

With 11 edge rushers drafted to this point, the class is getting thinner, but there remains some valuable prospects worth an investment for the right front office. Players like Mohamed Kamara and Brennan Jackson offer a high floor of steady contribution, while guys like Eric Watts and Austin Booker are more upside swings.

Day 3 is a great opportunity to find depth and invest more freely in project players. For the edge-rushing position, the current board of players available has tons of potential, so expect plenty to fly off the board on this final day of selections.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining EDGE Rank EDGE College Expected Draft Range 1. Eric Watts UCONN 4th - 6th Round 2. Austin Booker Kansas 4th - 6th Round 3. Mohamed Kamara Colorado State 5th - 7th Round 4. Jaylen Harrell Michigan 4th - 6th Round 5 Brennan Jackson Washington State 5th - 7th Round

LB

Top Available Player: Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington)

Day two was favorable to linebackers as six of this year's class were selected on Friday night, and now a new batch of best available for Day 3 takes over. While the headliner names such as Payton Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper, and Junior Colson are all off the board, there is still plenty of talent left, ready to make an impact somewhere around the league.

Edefuan Ulofoshio is the top name on the list, as he demonstrates natural instincts and finesse to weave through traffic and find the football. However, younger guys like Cedric Gray and Curtis Jacobs likely offer a lot of appeal to front offices as well.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Rem.aining LBs Rank LB College Expected Draft Range 1. Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington 5th - 7th Round 2. Curtis Jacobs Penn State 4th - 6th Round 3. Cedric Gray* UNC 4th - 6th Round 4. Jaylan Ford Texas 4th - 7th Round 5. James Williams Miami (FL) 5th - 7th Round *Drafted On Day 3

CB

Top Available Player: T.J. Tampa (Iowa State)

With stud corners like Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cooper DeJean sliding to the second day, mid-round prospects behind them such as T.J. Tampa and Kris Abrams-Draine, who weren't projected to still be on the board by Day 3, also fell down boards and remain available on Saturday.

They aren't alone, however, as there are still plenty of impressive defensive backs ready to step in and contribute to a defense. Guys like Abrams-Draine and D.J. James are projected to potentially kick inside, but options like Tampa, Kamal Hadden, and Cam Hart are lengthy boundary defenders who could potentially surprise in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining CBs Rank CB College Expected Draft Range 1. T.J. Tampa* Iowa State 4th - 5th Round 2. Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri 4th - 5th Round 3. D.J. James Auburn 4th - 6th Round 4. Kamal Hadden Tennessee 5th - 7th Round 5. Cam Hart Notre Dame 4th - 5th Round *Drafted on Day 3

Past this initial five, there are still plenty of big-time names and capable defenders who should be able to find their way into contributing for a secondary in the NFL. Keep an eye out for names such as Caelen Carson (Wake Forest), Dwight McGlothern (Arkansas), Josh Newton (TCU), Khyree Jackson (Oregon), and Chau Smith-Wade (Washington State).

Safety

Top Available Player: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech)

Safety was another positional unit that went untouched through the first 32 selections, but that changed on Day 2 as teams selected six of the draft's top safeties in the second and third rounds. Still, as Day 3 kicks off, there are plenty of intriguing options left on the board.

Texas Tech's Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is the leader of the pack as the free safety prospect demonstrates excellent range, instincts, and athleticism to place himself as one of the top secondary defenders in this year's draft. For teams looking to add a contributor this late in the draft, the Red Raider should be heavily considered.

After him, the class becomes primarily strong safety prospects or cornerback converts who could no doubt make an impact, but the chance to land a free safety of Taylor-Demerson's skill set would go a long way toward a team's defensive success.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft Best Remaining S Rank Safety College Expected Draft Range 1. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson* Texas Tech 4th - 5th Round 2. Jaden Hicks* Washington State 4th - 5th Round 3. Malik Mustapha Wake Forest 4th - 5th Round 4. Kitan Oladipo Oregon State 4th - 6th Round 5. Jaylon Carlies Missouri 6th Round - UDFA *Drafted on Day 3

Day 3 of the draft is set to begin at 12 p.m. EST, with the Carolina Panthers holding the 101st pick, which will kick things off. What they choose to do with it, who knows, but it should help set the tone for the final four rounds of selections.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.