Will Levis’ body should be giving teams cause for concern ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft, Colin Cowherd believes.

Following the Chicago Bears’ trade with the Carolina Panthers last week which saw the NFC South side move into the #1 spot in the upcoming draft, barring any drastic changes, it is likely that a quarterback is going to be taken with the first pick in April.

This year’s class, at least on paper, is looking very promising, with four names being mentioned the most when it comes to the top of the draft. Those men are C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Bryce Young of Alabama, Anthony Richardson of Florida and Will Levis of Kentucky.

Whilst every quarterback has their pros and cons, for instance there is some concern about Bryce Young’s size given that he stands below 6 feet. For Levis though it is the opposite, as according to Colin Cowherd, his physical stature might be set to cause him a problem when he gets to the NFL.

Will Levis being let down by his own hard work in the gym?

Speaking on The Colin Cowherd Podcast on The Volume (starting at 4:35), Cowherd relayed some comments that he had heard from a source within the league, before explaining further why those comments gave him a little cause for doubt when it comes to projecting Levis’ future in the league.

Somebody text me in the league and said ‘look how chiselled he is’. He said ‘name the great quarterbacks that are chiselled, they don't exist’. Do you ever go to the gym and see a weightlifter try to play basketball? How stiff they are, no fluidity. And so this person said ‘this is a danger sign’. He's jacked, he's ripped and he comes off sometimes as a little bit stiff, he doesn't come off as fluid.

He's strong, he's a smart kid, but the Will Levis stuff is interesting because you know, there's so much about you like, Ivy League family, huge arm, his numbers look like Eli Manning's out of Ole Miss, a non-traditional SEC quarterback who you know, won 17 games in two years for a basketball school. It kind of feels Eli.

But the person who text me he's just like, ‘go look up the chiselled quarterbacks… you see Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning with a tight shirt on, they’re big, they’ve got more of a chest, but you don't see ripped guys. That's why plyometrics and Brady, you've got to be loose, you’ve got to be able to be flexible and move your feet, move your hips, and Levis is just ripped and jacked.

Will Will Levis be held back by his physique?

Cowherd is right to have some concerns when it comes to Levis and his body. In the modern NFL you have to be able to move at least a little bit in order to be successful, the days of the pocket passer are slowly drifting away, and if you go around the league, all of the successful ones have the ability to take off and run if they need to.

His numbers from college show that he wasn’t really much of a runner, and if Levis can’t add that to his game, then he might find himself struggling, not just to get his name called early, but he could be on his way to being a bust in the league regardless of who ends up taking him.