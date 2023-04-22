Bryce Young has everything that is needed to be a success in the National Football League with just one major flaw, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith has claimed.

The NFL Draft is just a handful of days away now, and barring any major changes, the common belief is that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will be the first name called out by commissioner Roger Goodell next week in Kansas City when the Carolina Panthers hand in their card at the top of the draft.

With 80 touchdown passes against just 12 interceptions, 8,356 passing yards (via Sports Reference), a Heisman Trophy win and National Championship win in 2021, all whilst competing against SEC competition during the regular season, he certainly has the resume that would make it an easy decision for anyone to take him with the first pick.

However, there is one thing that has the potential to hold him back when he takes the step up to the National Football League, and that is his height.

A big problem for Bryce Young to start his NFL career

Former NFL head coach Mike Smith has been speaking about the NFL Draft exclusively to GIVEMESPORT in association with OLBG.

Studies have shown that the average height of an NFL quarterback is 6’3, a trait that is very important as they will be needed to see above the offensive linemen in front of them and scan the field for open receivers, and with Young measuring in at under 5’11, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith claims that whilst Young has a lof of talent, his height is the one thing that concerns him as he transitions from the college game to the professional ranks:

Bryce checks all the boxes, except one big one in my mind and that's his height and build. He measured in at 5ft 10in and 1/8th at the combine. He's got the arm strength, very accurate, great awareness, great mobility. He has all the things you want in a quarterback except one, and that's height.

You’ve got to have guys that can see the field and there's only been a couple of short quarterbacks that have been successful in the NFL.

Bryce Young hoping to be one of the exceptions, rather than the rule

As Smith mentions, there have been some short quarterbacks that have had success in the NFL, most notably Drew Brees who was 6’0 and to a lesser extent Michael Vick. However, for those two, they had to be exceptional in other areas of their game, with Brees it was accuracy, and Vick it was the use of his feet.

Beyond that, there have been a few shorter players who have been drafted high, such as Baker Mayfield, Johnny Manziel who werne’t able to overcome their other problems and found themselves struggling soon after. If Young can utilise the rest of his talent effectively, then he might well carve himself a decent career in the league, but there can’t be any room for error if that is to be the case.