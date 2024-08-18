Highlights Many 2020 NFL draft picks have seen success, but others are still finding their way.

Key players like Chase Young, Jerry Jeudy, Mekhi Becton, Kenneth Murray, and Javon Kinlaw are making career-altering moves.

Young aims to be a solid pass-rusher for the Saints, while Jeudy seeks a breakout year with the Browns, and Becton transitions to guard.

The 2020 NFL Draft is known for its collection of success stories in the past four years.

Five quarterbacks from the class have since received massive extensions by the franchises that selected them, while seven of the top-100 draftees received a First-Team All-Pro selection during their young careers.

The draft class's special nature doesn't stop there either. Kamren Curl , Geno Stone and Jauan Jennings are all 2020 seventh-round selections that made it to a second NFL contract this offseason.

For all the success stories that litter the 2020 NFL draft, they're also early round misses trying to figure out their career. Luckily for them, they have great opportunities in 2024 to break through and truly change the narrative.

1 Chase Young - New Orleans Saints

The Former Defensive Rookie of the Year will have his first double-digit sack season in New Orleans.

Drafted 2nd overall by the Washington Commanders

Traded to San Francisco last season

Signed with New Orleans this offseason

In four NFL seasons, Chase Young has yet to have a year when he amassed more than 7.5 sacks. The former second overall selection also has never had a season of at least 50 combined tackles.

In fairness to Young, injuries have slowed a once promising career. After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, he only played nine games during 2021 and three games in 2022 due to a torn ACL and a ruptured patella.

Chase Young's PFF Pass-Rushing Stats Season Defensive Grade Pass-Rushing Grade Total Pressures 2021 75.1 71.2 24 2022 78.4 62.8 7

This past season, Young was shipped from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline. There, he finished the season playing 16 regular season games while recording a combined 7.5 sacks between both stops. He even had a sack of Patrick Mahomes in the Niners' heartbreaking Super Bowl defeat.

Since signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints this offseason, Young has been determined to rectify his injury-riddled tenure with the same level of play that was once seen during his rookie season.

Head coach Dennis Allen raved about Young's training camp performance since returning from neck surgery.

He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, the way we’ve asked him to do it, never has there been any sort of kickback on anything. I’ve been really pleased with that part of it. And I think as you watch practice, I think you can feel it when he’s out there.

On a Saints' defense that had only Carl Granderson register at least 30 total pressures in 2023, Young has a great chance to be the team's best pass-rusher and salvage his NFL name once and for all.

2 Jerry Jeudy - Cleveland Browns

The former Alabama Crimson TIde standout will record his first 1,000-yard receiving season.

Drafted 15th overall by the Denver Broncos

Second receiver taken in the 2020 draft

Has yet to record a 1,000-yard season

Four years ago, Jerry Jeudy was the second wide receiver taken from his draft class. It was considered a no-brainer decision by many NFL Draft experts, with some even considering the talented prospect as the class's undisputed WR1.

Since that moment, Jeudy has never averaged 70 receiving yards per game, never caught 70 passes in a season or had a double-digit touchdown reception season as an NFL player.

Outside of 2022 where Jeudy had career-highs in catches (67), receiving yards (972) and touchdown receptions (6), he's never even had a season where he's caught at least 60 passes.

Jerry Jeudy's Non-Career Seasons Season Receptions Receiving Yard Receiving Touchdowns Yard Per Game 2020 52 856 3 53.5 2021 38 467 0 46.7 2023 54 758 2 47.4

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jerry Jeudy finished his Broncos' tenure with more career drops (18) than touchdown catches (11).

Fortunately for him, the Cleveland Browns granted the former five-star recruit a three-year $52 million contract after trading two 2024 mid-round selections to the Denver Broncos for his services.

The deal came at a time when the Browns were desperately looking for a third pass-catching option opposite fellow receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku .

For Jeudy, this is the perfect opportunity to succeed in an offense where he's not carrying first or second option responsibilities. While a 1,000-yard receiving season hasn't been his NFL norm, this may be his best chance to break the mold.

3 Mekhi Becton - Philadelphia Eagles

A position change to right guard may be the career-altering move Becton needs.

Drafted 11th overall by the Jets

Becton has battled injuries since being drafted

Becton hopes for a fresh start in Philadelphia.

Weight issues, injuries and stretches of poor play limited Mekhi Becton to just 48 total snaps with the New York Jets in two of the last three years. When the former top-15 pick did start all but one game this past season, he posted:

Career-high 18 penalties

Career-worst PFF offensive grade (53.2)

Career-worst PFF run blocking (56.3)

At 363 pounds, Becton is now being given the opportunity to be an interior lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles .

During the early stages of minicamp, the Eagles had the former Louisville standout play both left and right guard to get his feet wet inside.

According to reports, Becton is projected to be the team's right guard for Week 1. He'll be one of the tallest guards in the league at 6'7, but his strength, mass, force and athleticism will make him a nightmare to handle for defenses, health permitting.

4 Kenneth Murray - Tennessee Titans

Playing a more defined role should propel Murray towards a breakthrough season.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Chargers

Murray was unable to secure a long-term spot in L.A.

Murray hopes to fit in better with the Titans' defensive scheme

Injuries and being one of the league's worst run defenders resulted in Kenneth Murray becoming a first-round disappointment ever since the Los Angeles Chargers selected him 23rd overall.

Murray was never able to put it together due to struggles with block shedding as well as reading and reacting as a downhill linebacker.

Kenneth Murray PFF Career Stats since 2021 Season Defensive Grade Run Defense Grade Tackling Grade Coverage Grade 2021 34.0 43.3 43.1 38.1 2022 47.8 27.8 61.8 74.2 2023 52.1 48.2 68.2 54.4

Murray is now on a two-year, $15.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans and is expected to serve as the signal-caller and defensive leader of the Titans at middle linebacker.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson envisions a specific plan for Murray within the team's versatile defensive system.

We want him to have the green light. Cut it loose, play with no fear of making mistakes. See what he sees, believe it and go.

A more free-flowing, blitz-heavy approach from Murray could potentially have him playing at his best. During his L.A. tenure, the scheme was predicated on taking away lanes and filling gaps.

Now, the former Oklahoma standout can be a physically imposing downhill terror at 6'2, 241 pounds, which aligns more similarly with the likes of Philadelphia Eagles' Devin White or fellow draftee Patrick Queen of the Pittsburgh Steelers .

I'm coming downhill and blitzing, getting on running backs, coming off the edge, being in the middle and flying around, it tailors to me.

5 Javon Kinlaw - New York Jets

Health permitting, Kinlaw can do damage alongside All-Pro Defensive Tackle Quinnen WIlliams.



Drafted 14th overall by the 49ers

Knee injuries derailed the early stages of his career

Kinlaw reunites with Robert Saleh in New York

Javon Kinlaw is a talented, imposing defensive specimen that was drafted top-15 overall out of South Carolina. Although his potential is untapped, the length, quickness and power of his game are undeniable.

Unfortunately, with the San Francisco 49ers, Kinlaw was hampered by knee problems. After playing 14 games during his rookie season, Kinlaw could only log 10 more the next two seasons due to chronic knee injuries.

During that stretch of injury-riddled play, Kinlaw logged some of his worst reps as a pro spanning from:

10 combined pressures

1 combined sack

5 defensive stops

Lowest PFF defensive grade (43.5 in 2022).

Kinlaw was finally able to stay on the field following reconstructed knee surgery ahead of his 2023 season. According to PFF, he recorded a career-high in pressures (31), sacks (4) and hurries (25) while playing the second-most snaps of his career at 476.

Kinlaw signed with the Jets this spring, and will have the opportunity to play alongside All-Pro Quinnen Williams in the middle of the defense. He's reportedly changed his diet and added 35 pounds of lean muscle.

There's also history between Kinlaw, head coach Robert Saleh and assistant D-line coach Aaron Whitecotton. All have had ties with the former first-rounder dating back to their working relationship with the 49ers in 2019.

At the time, Saleh was the defensive coordinator and Whitecotton was the assistant defensive line coach.

