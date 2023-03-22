The Carolina Panthers have been urged by CBS’ Adam Schein to draft Bryce Young during the upcoming NFL Draft.

As is usually the case with most years in the NFL Draft (with obvious exceptions like last year when the quality wasn’t adjudged to be there), the talk around the top of the order this year will once again be which quarterbacks will be the first ones to go off the board, and who will go #1.

It was possible that no quarterbacks were going to go #1, after the Chicago Bears (led by 2021 1st-round pick Justin Fields) managed to lose their way to the bottom of the league last year, but after their trade with the Carolina Panthers, it now seems certain that a quarterback will be the first name called in April.

However, the question still remains as to which one they will take, with the argument seemingly coming down to two men, those being Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, both of whom have their various abilities that appeal to NFL GMs and head coaches.

Who will be on the Carolina Panthers’ draft card?

The main focus of the Young v Stroud debate surrounds the Alabama man’s size, as he was measured at 5’10 and 204lbs during the recent NFL Combine, which would make him the joint-shortest quarterback drafted in the first round (along with Kyler Murray in 2019) and the lightest ever to be taken.

But that height doesn’t seem to matter to Adam Schein, who urged the Panthers to take the guy who he thinks is far and away the best quarterback in this draft class, although did note that it would somewhat go against the ‘type’ of quarterback that head coach Frank Reich has worked with during his NFL career.

Video: Adam Schein discusses Carolina Panthers’ decision in the NFL Draft:

Can the Carolina Panthers get away with taking Young?

There is no doubt that Young is a talented player, but when it comes to size, it really does matter in the National Football League, that’s why it is so rare to see quarterbacks who are under 6 feet succeed (there are obvious exceptions like Russell Wilson), but for the most part you need to be big to play the position and be successful at it.

And does Young’s talent far and away exceed the rest to a level that you feel you have to take him? I just don’t think so, which is why if I were the Panthers, I would lean on Stroud to take you forward, because whilst no picks are ever guaranteed to be successful, you at least have a better chance with someone of Stroud’s size compared to Young.