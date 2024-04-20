Highlights Top cornerbacks like Nate Wiggins, Terrion Arnold, & Cooper DeJean are projected to go early in the draft, impressing scouts and analysts.

Wiggins showcases exceptional athleticism and cover skills but needs improvement in run support and physicality.

Arnold excels at cornerback due to his safety background, despite concerns about his playing speed and tackling consistency.

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week away and the cornerbacks in this draft class seem like they will be going early and often in this year's draft. From Nate Wiggins to Khyree Jackson, the talent is impressive and there are so many cornerbacks to choose from. It will be interesting to see how early they will come off the board and if the first one taken will spur on a waterfall effect in which teams hurry to get their next starting corner.

These cornerbacks are regarded highly by scouts and analysts alike. Nine of the ten cornerbacks listed here are ranked on GIVEMESPORT's top 100 draft prospects big board and featured on our latest three-round mock draft.

1 Nate Wiggins, Clemson (20 Years Old)

2023 First-Team All-ACC

Nate Wiggins is the top cornerback in the draft with incredible athleticism and competitiveness. He has light feet and smooth hips, which enable him to change direction easily. At 6'1", he is taller than usual cornerbacks, and he is lightning fast with a 4.28 second 40-yard dash. His burst, natural hands, body control, and timing make him a top cornerback prospect who is projected to go in the first round.

Wiggins' Measurables Category Wiggins Height 6'1" Weight 173 Hand Length 9" Arm Length 30 1/2" 40-Yard Dash 4.28 10-Yard Split 1.59 Vertical Jump 36" Broad Jump 10'7

Despite all of Wiggins’ impressive traits, he does have some weaknesses. With his height comes a thin frame that seems destined for injury. He isn’t the best option in run support either and needs to gain some toughness to be an asset on every down. His playmaking ability and cover skills outweigh his faults at this point and Wiggins seems to have a very exciting future ahead of him.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Indianapolis Colts

Expected Draft Range: Pick 15-25

Closest NFL Comparison: Jaycee Horn

2 Terrion Arnold, Alabama (21 Years Old)

2023 First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC

Terrion Arnold started as a safety prospect when he went to Alabama, but soon converted to a cornerback due to his athleticism, agility, and acceleration. Due to his safety background, Arnold still has the physicality and willingness to participate in run defense while also having the awareness to play press, off-man, and zone.

Arnold's Measurables Category Arnold Height 6'0" Weight 189 Hand Length 8 7/8" Arm Length 31 5/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.50 10-Yard Split 1.54 Vertical 37" Broad Jump 10'9"

The only concerns with Arnold seem to be based on his playing speed. His 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine was slower than the scouts wanted to see, at 4.50, and his closing burst seems to be lacking. Also, at times, Arnold can be too patient and hesitant when it comes to tackling, resulting in missed tackles which need to be buttoned up once he reaches the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the last two seasons, Arnold has 20 pass break-ups and 6 interceptions.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Jacksonville Jaguars

Expected Draft Range: Pick 15-25

Closest NFL Comparison: Devon Witherspoon

3 Cooper DeJean, Iowa (21 Years Old)

2023 Unanimous All-American and Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year

Cooper DeJean’s love for the game is literally palpable. He was a two-way player in high school, excelling at both quarterback and safety, and when he transitioned to college, he moved over to cornerback and took on punt returns as well.

His experience on both sides of the field has really propelled him to be one of the top prospects in this year’s draft. He has the instincts, ball skills, vision, athleticism, and open-field tackling skills to be a starter in the NFL. Some scouts see him as a safety prospect, but for right now he is a cornerback and can excel at the position.

DeJean's Measurables Category DeJean Height 6'0" 1/2 Weight 203 Hand Length 9 5/8" Arm Length 31 1/8"

If there are any downsides, they would be DeJean’s explosiveness and speed. Also, he missed the last four games of the season along with the combine due to a fractured fibula which is somewhat concerning, but he has healed, and he should be a first rounder in this year’s draft.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Green Bay Packers

Expected Draft Range: Pick 20-30

Closest NFL Comparison: Trent McDuffie

4 Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (21 Years Old)

2023 First-Team All-American and Two-Time First-Team All-SEC

Kool-Aid McKinstry made it to the starting lineup his first season at Alabama, which says a lot about his prowess at defensive back, especially in the Nick Saban system. He has been a starter for three seasons and has a lot of experience, which makes him consistent in both man and zone coverage. Also, he has good awareness, vision, and ball skills, which help him succeed as a punt returner as well.

McKinstry's Measurables Category McKinstry Height 5'11" 1/2 Weight 199 Hand Length 8 1/2" Arm Length 32"

When McKinstry gets to the NFL though, his grabbiness will convert to more penalties, and he has a tendency to duck his head while tackling, which will lead to missed tackles.

Also, he tends to play the receiver instead of the ball, which has resulted in a lack of interception production in his years at Alabama. He is a very impressive prospect, but there are some aspects that need to be cleaned up as he makes the transition to the NFL game.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Philadelphia Eagles

Expected Draft Range: Pick 20-30

Closest NFL Comparison: Roger McCreary

5 Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (22 Years Old)

Two-Time First-Team All-MAC

Quinyon Mitchell comes from a small school, which is one of the main reasons he is not ranked higher on this list. Toledo is not on the same level as Alabama and Clemson, but Mitchell has still shown he can play. Route anticipation, hand-eye coordination, and speed are all his strong suits which have enabled him to stack up pass break-ups each year.

Mitchell's Measurables Category Mitchell Height 6'0" Weight 195 Hand Length 9 1/4 Arm Length 31" 40-Yard Dash 4.33 10-Yard Split 1.51 Vertical 38" Broad Jump 10'2 Bench Press 20

While Mitchell does have a lot of off-man coverage experience, he is somewhat inexperienced when it comes to press and zone. Also, his tackling is inconsistent, and he isn’t the strongest in run support. Other than that, his NFL coaches will need to teach him how to turn and locate the ball more effectively to prevent penalties.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Detroit Lions

Expected Draft Range: Pick 20-30

Closest NFL Comparison: Corey Ballentine

6 Kamari Lassiter, Georgia (21 Years Old)

2023 Second-Team All-SEC

The University of Georgia has been a defensive player factory recently and Lassiter is just the next one on a long list. His acceleration, explosiveness, versatility, and toughness stand out, but his speed isn’t great and his backpedal is unconventional. When it comes to his cover skills, he doesn’t take the ball away as much as coaches would like, but he is still disruptive.

Lassiter's Measurables Category Lassiter Height 5'11" 1/2 Weight 186 Hand Length 8 7/8" Arm Length 30 7/8" 3-Cone Drill 6.62 20-Yard Shuttle 4.12

Lassiter is unlike other defensive backs because he is willing, capable, and aggressive in run support, which is a huge positive. Unfortunately, his aggressive nature can be a little much in coverage, so he will have to be careful not to draw too many penalties.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens

Expected Draft Range: Pick 25-35

Closest NFL Comparison: Martin Emerson

7 Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri (21 Years Old)

Three forced fumbles in two seasons

Ennis Rakestraw has experience at each cornerback position, which will help him greatly when making the transition to the pro game. While his light feet and loose hips allow an easy change of direction, his speed isn’t top-notch, unfortunately. There is a concern about if he can keep up with NFL speedsters, which may mean he will be forced to move over to nickel.

Rakestraw's Measurables Category Rakestraw Height 5'11" Weight 183 Hand Length 8 1/2" Arm Length 32" 40-Yard Dash 4.51 10-Yard Split 1.54 Broad Jump 10'0"

One of the traits that stands out with Rakestraw is his ability to force fumbles, with three forced fumbles in college. He shows a lot of physicality and grit, but his durability is a question mark at this point due to his injury history. Overall, he is a very solid prospect who might need to make the transition to full-time nickel.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Los Angeles Chargers

Expected Draft Range: Early Second Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Jalen Pitre

8 T.J. Tampa, Iowa State (22 Years Old)

2023 First-Team All-Big 12

T.J. Tampa’s instincts, route awareness, and run support help boost his prospect grade. Also, he has the closing speed and hand-eye coordination for pass breakups, as well as the confidence to attack and create big plays. On the other hand, though, his straight line speed is not impressive, and he needs to be a more consistent and physical tackler in the league.

Tampa's Measurables Category Tampa Height 6'1" Weight 189 Hand Length 9 5/8" Arm Length 32 1/8"

His big-play ability and willingness in all phases of the game pushed him into the top 10, but he does need some improvement, especially when it comes to his ability to change direction and backpedal efficiently. It will be interesting to see how teams value him in the draft because there are phases of his game that need work, but that big-play ability and his instincts are really enticing.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Carolina Panthers

Expected Draft Range: Second Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Riley Moss

9 Mike Sainristil, Michigan (23 Years Old)

2023 Big Ten Championship Game MVP

Mike Sainristil is a classic football guy. He is reliable and tough, with great athleticism and leadership qualities. He is a former receiver, which means his ball skills are a major plus, but his route recognition could use a little work. He has only been at cornerback for two years now, so there is a lot of potential there considering his success so far.

Sainristil's Measurables Category Sainristil Height 5'9" Weight 182 Hand Length 8 1/2" Arm Length 30 7/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.47 10-Yard Split 1.51 Vertical 40" Broad Jump 10'11" 3-Cone Drill 6.99 20-Yard Shuttle 4.01 Bench Press 14

In zone coverage, he has great field awareness and attention to detail and, in man coverage, he has the footwork and speed to keep up with receivers. Also, he is capable as a blitzer, but due to his inexperience, his backpedaling and tackling are spotty at times. He might be a better fit at nickel, but time will tell.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Seattle Seahawks

Expected Draft Range: Second Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Asante Samuel Jr.

10 Khyree Jackson, Oregon (24 Years Old)

2023 First-Team All-Pac-12

Khyree Jackson is a specimen at cornerback with his long arms and exceptional height. Anytime a cornerback is over 6'0", he is considered tall, but Jackson comes in at 6’4", which is way above average at the position. Despite his height, he is fluid and is able to transition smoothly. Also, his leadership, ball tracking, timing, and explosiveness further strengthen his outlook in the pro game.

Jackson's Measurables Category Jackson Height 6'4" Weight 194 Hand Length 9 1/4" Arm Length 32 3/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.50 10-Yard Split 1.50 Vertical 36.5" Broad Jump 11'1"

While Jackson has a lot of traits scouts are looking for, his downsides are due to his inexperience. He has been successful in press-man, but with only 13 career starts, he does not have much experience at all, which creates a question mark about whether he will be able to handle off-man and zone coverage.

Also, his long-striding running style may hurt his ability to keep up with the quicker route-runners in the pros. Jackson has a lot of upsides, but is still raw at this point in time, which is why he currently ranks 10th.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: New York Jets

Expected Draft Range: Second Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Julius Brents

