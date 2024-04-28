Highlights The Carolina Panthers have done a nice job of setting Bryce Young up for a bounce-back season.

Dallas refusing to address their running back position was a head scratching move.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the official winners of the 2024 NFL Draft, posting stellar results on all three days.

The 2024 NFL Draft has now come and gone, and teams have spent their draft picks on rookies who will be stepping into NFL rosters, trying to make the jump from college ball to the pros. Countless people tune in for Days 1 & 2 of the broadcast, but there are plenty who end up leaving Day 3 for a Google search.

Whether you're a die-hard draft enthusiast, looking for some additional recap content, or somebody who didn't tune in at all but wants some insight, here is a look at who came out on top and who failed to impress on the last day of draft picks.

Day 3 Winners

The Bills, Chiefs, Panthers, and Ravens made the most of the draft's final day Buffalo Bills

While some may have questioned the Buffalo Bills' approach through the first day of the draft, the team was able to utilize their riches and ended up taking a nice haul away from Day 3. With seven overall selections, the team started off on a heater, taking three very high-quality players in Ray Davis, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, and Edefuan Ulofoshio, who should be able to find or compete for playing time in 2024, and have the talent to earn valuable snaps.

2024 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills Day 3 Picks Round (Pick) Selection 4 (128) Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky 5 (141) Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia 5 (160) Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington 5 (168) Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy 6 (204) Tylan Grable, OT, UCF 6 (219) Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State 7 (221) Travis Clayton, OG, England

They wrapped up the class by bringing in some intriguing depth. Javon Solomon was one of the most productive pass rushers in college football last season, Daequan Hardy has the explosiveness to be a fun slot cornerback, and their two offensive linemen picks are good dart throw grabs to see if either can develop into starters for the team.

Brandon Beane and the front office did a nice job of playing the board here, and have rounded out the roster nicely to enter 2024.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens generally take a "Best Player Available" approach to draft day, but they've had some great players available at positions of need in the 2024 draft that has helped the team make the most of the three-day event.

The team kicked things off by adding North Carolina wideout Devontez Walker, who was one of the most impactful weapons in the country once cleared to play by the NCAA in 2023. Then added Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa, who has the size and physicality to thrive in the Ravens' secondary.

2024 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Day 3 Picks Round (Pick) Selection 4 (113) Devontez Walker, WR, UNC 4 (130) T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State 5 (165) Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall 6 (218) Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky 7 (228) Nick Samac, C, Michigan State 7 (250) Sanoussi Kane, S, Purdue

On Day 3, the team looked to acquire depth, but keep an eye out on Michigan State center Nick Samac. He's got the size and well-roundedness to potentially move out to guard and compete for playtime.

Kansas City Chiefs

The rich get richer is a fitting phase for the Kansas City Chiefs, who made stellar selections on Day 1 & 2, yet made another strong outing on the drafts final day by utilizing their five picks to bolster the roster.

They started the day off with two strong choices in the fourth round in Jared Wiley, who is a massive (6'7", 250 pounds) yet nimble tight end who should be a supersized Noah Gray in the offense, and Jaden Hicks, who some draft experts had tabbed as the top safety in this class.

2024 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Day 3 Picks Round (Pick) Selection 4 (131) Jared Wiley, TE, TCU 4 (133) Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State 5 (159) Hunter Nourzad, iOL, Penn State 6 (211) Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee 7 (248) C.J. Hanson, OG, Holy Cross

They double-dipped on interior linemen, a move worth making as both Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith will be expiring soon, so having flexibility with where you spend your money will be crucial. Then they also grabbed Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden, a sleeper in this class who possesses nice instincts and ball skills to be a potential starter for the team someday.

Carolina Panthers

For the third day in a row, the Carolina Panthers spent their first pick acquiring a piece to help elevate the supporting cast and help set Bryce Young up for success in 2024.

Ja'Tavion Sanders was at one point viewed as a potential first round prospect. His lack of blocking and disappointing testing moved him down draft boards, but he should still be able to produce well as a safety blanket for the second-year QB.

2024 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers Day 3 Picks Round (Pick) Selection 4 (101) Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas 5 (157) Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State 6 (200) Jaden Crumeedy, DL, Mississippi State 7 (240) Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan

The team then used their three remaining picks to add to the defense. All three have some impressive moments on tape and should be able to carve out roles in order to contribute in the NFL on such a young defense. Jaden Crumedy and Michael Barrett should get a fair shake to earn a depth spot on the team, while Chau Smith-Wade could be the team's starting nickel cornerback this season.

Losers of Day 3

Hitting on late-round picks can be key to team building, and these teams botched that opportunity New York Jets

Without a second-round pick, the New York Jets could have used Day 3 of the draft to help better fill out their roster, but the way they went about doing so was questionable.

Double-dipping at running back after the team was logjammed at the position last year doesn't make much sense. Then to go and grab Jordan Travis in the fifth round over someone like Michael Pratt was a blunder in evaluation.

2024 NFL Draft: New York Jets Day 3 Picks Pick Selection 4 (134) Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin 5 (171) Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State 5 (173) Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State 5 (176) Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, CFL 7 (257) Jaylen Key, S, Alabama

The team did add to their secondary with their final two picks, which should help the team's depth in 2024, but the team could've produced a much better haul than what their final result ended up being.

Dallas Cowboys

If there was one word that would best label the Dallas Cowboys' third day of the draft, it would be stubborn. The team has an obvious need at running back. Even with rumors of a reunion with Ezekiel Elliott, even with serviceable backs like Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn potentially improving over the offseason, they should have taken a swing at finding a ball carrier.

2024 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys Day 3 Picks Round (Pick) Selection 5 (174) Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest 6 (216) Ryan Fluornoy, WR, SE Missouri State 7 (233) Nathan Thomas, OG, Louisiana 7 (244) Justin Rogers, DL, Auburn

The picks themselves weren't too bad. No one in particular stands out as a great or bad choice. But at a position where finding producers can be successful on Day 3, the team needed to identify one and acquire them. Failing to do so is asking for trouble this year on the ground.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings went into Day 3 knowing that next year the team would be without their 3rd and 4th round picks, and still failed to draft anyone that likely makes a long-term impact on their roster.

2024 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Day 3 Picks Round (Pick) Selection 4(108) Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon 6(177) Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma 6(203) Will Reichard, K, Alabama 7(230) Michael Jurgens, C, Wake Forest 7 (232) Levi Drake Rodriguez, DL, Texas A&M-Commerce

Khyree Jackson is stiff, and is likely to struggle to find his footing in the current defensive scheme, while the offensive linemen they drafted are solid but likely just depth. The hope is that Will Reichard can be the standout name of this batch, but the team could have and should have accomplished more with their five picks.

Derek Carr

After rumors the New Orleans Saints were in talks about moving up into the top 10 for Michael Penix Jr., the team then spent their fifth-round pick on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Say what you will about him being a Day 3 selection, but there will no doubt be a decent chunk of media controversy and fan discourse about the 23-year-old getting time if Derek Carr struggles.

Adversity is part of the job, and the 10-year veteran knows that well. But having your team start gameplanning for a potential replacement after just one season with the team isn't the strongest sign of faith. It could be worse, just ask Kirk Cousins, but Carr should be feeling the heat if he'd like to keep his job and remain the quarterback long term in New Orleans.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.