Highlights Marshon Lattimore could be traded on draft day to ease the New Orleans Saints' cap problems.

Receivers Tee Higgins and Brandon Aiyuk are looking for long-term deals and could also be traded.

The New York Jets have been trying to deal Zach Wilson all offseason, and it could happen during the NFL Draft.

Trades of star players aren't that common in the NFL, but they do happen on occasion. One of the most popular times for high-end players to be traded is during the NFL Draft. Teams that left free agency without filling their needs are often willing to give up draft capital for established players.

There were no major trades of stars during the 2023 Draft, but the Philadelphia Eagles landed A.J. Brown in 2022, and the San Francisco 49ers traded for Trent Williams in 2020. There are a handful of players who could be dealt during the upcoming draft, and here are the four most likely to find themselves in another uniform.

Related Report: Tee Higgins Requests Trade From Cincinnati Higgins and the Bengals failed to reach any long-term agreement after inking a franchise tag deal. Now, Cincinnati's WR2 could be on the move.

Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals

The wide receiver has been great, but the Bengals can only pay so many players

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most valuable things a team can have: a franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow. Before the 2023 season, Cincinnati rewarded Burrow for his fine play with a five-year, $275 million contract. The size of that contract means the team has to make some tough decisions, and so far, the Bengals have avoided giving wideout Tee Higgins a long-term contract.

The Bengals selected Higgins in the second round of the 2020 draft. He was solid as a rookie before breaking out in his second year. The wideout has two 1,000-yard seasons and has caught 24 touchdown passes. He struggled with injuries in 2023 but still managed to catch 42 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns.

Tee Higgins Statistics From 2020-2023 Statistics Total NFL Rank Receptions 257 25th Receiving Yards 3,684 20th Touchdowns 24 T-16th

Eligible for free agency this offseason, the Bengals kept Higgins in the fold via the franchise tag. However, the player and the team have been unable to agree on a long-term extension. It would not be surprising to see Higgins dealt to a team willing to give him a multi-year deal.

Brandon Aiyuk - San Francisco 49ers

The star wide receiver recently unfollowed the team on social media

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Bradon Aiyuk was a first-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2020 and cannot become a free agent until the 2025 offseason. Still, he has approached the team about a long-term extension and has not received what he wanted. The wideout recently showed his displeasure in the negotiations by unfollowing the team on social media.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk finished the 2023 season ranking 1st in the league in terms of yards per target (10.8) and success rate (64.8%).

Aiyuk has emerged as a major star for the 49ers over the last two years and is coming off a season that saw him catch 75 balls for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite his performance, the 49ers have balked at signing the receiver to a long-term deal. There are certainly other teams who would be interested in his services.

Brandon Aiyuk Statistics From 2020-2023 Statistics Total NFL Rank Receptions 269 22nd Receiving Yards 3,931 16th Touchdowns 25 15th

The 49ers are a loaded team and know the day will soon come where they have to give Brock Purdy a mega-deal. San Francisco would almost certainly like to keep Aiyuk for next season, but it also may look to move him now when they could recoup some draft picks.

Marshon Lattimore - New Orleans Saints

The stud corner has struggled to stay healthy

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Every year, when the offseason rolls around, the New Orleans Saints appear to be in cap space hell. The team then desperately moves to become cap-compliant and renegotiates contracts. One of these years, though, the Saints are going to have to fix their cap for good.

Marshon Lattimore has been one of the league's top corners for several years. The Saint was named the 2017 Rookie of the Year and is a four-time Pro Bowler. Turning 28 in May, Lattimore still has plenty of value in the league.

Over the last two seasons, the cornerback has struggled to stay healthy, playing in only 17 games. By moving Lattimore, the Saints could get back some valuable draft capital while also improving their salary cap situation.

Zach Wilson - New York Jets

Gang Green will try to grab a late draft pick for their failed prospect

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason saw plenty of franchises sour on their once-franchise saviors. Justin Fields was traded by the Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots gave up on Mac Jones, and the Steelers moved off of Kenny Pickett. Zach Wilson, who the New York Jets would love to move, is still on the team.

The team had initially gave up on Wilson in 2023 and traded for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was injured immediately and Wilson was pressed back into action and again played poorly. Not only is Rogers expected back in 2024, the Jets signed another veteran quarterback in Tyrod Taylor.

Zach Wilson 2023 Statistics Stat Wilson NFL Rank Completion % 60.1% 30th Passing Yards 2,271 26th Passer Rating 77.2 30th

The team certainly attempted to trade Wilson during free agency but didn't get any bites. New York will be hoping that some team will miss out on a quarterback in the draft and will want to give Wilson one more chance to prove he can play in the league.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.