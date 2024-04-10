Highlights The 2024 crop of wide receiver prospects has the potential to create NFL Draft records.

The NFL has shifted early round focus from running backs to receivers over time.

Ohio State and LSU continue to produce first-round receiver prospects.

In our most recent exploration, we delved into the crucial role quarterbacks play in the NFL, evident in the league's drafting patterns over time. Yet, as pivotal as quarterbacks are to a team's success, they still need wide receivers to get open and make plays.

In the NFL's early days, running backs were highly coveted, with quarterbacks often focusing on handing the ball off and flankers (forerunners to receivers) were rarely noticed or discussed. However, the evolution of the NFL has shifted the premium from running backs to wideouts.

With the 2024 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, and a stacked wide receiver class poised to make its mark on the big stage—GIVEMESPORT has three WRs rated among our top five overall prospects—let's explore the historical trends in drafting wide receivers in the early rounds of the NFL Draft and examine how the 2024 class fits in.

The 2024 Class

The upcoming wide receiver class is loaded with talent

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has an impressive 12 wide receivers among his top 50 prospects for the 2024 draft. While Jeremiah predicts only five of them to be selected in the first round, GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft suggests that seven wide receivers could be chosen on the opening night of the draft, which would tie the draft record set in 2004.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the total number of wide receivers selected in the first round set at 6.5, with the over priced at +125 and the under at -105.

The depth of the class is remarkable, led by standouts Harrison Jr., Nabers, and Washington product Rome Odunze. If both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers crack the top five, it would mark only the third occurrence of such a feat since 1970. DraftKings rates Odunze as a virtual lock (-1600) to be picked in the top ten, potentially making this trio the seventh threesome to achieve that distinction over the last 55 drafts.

When evaluating prospects, college production is just one aspect considered among many. But when looking at what the prospects accomplished in college, how do the top wideouts in this class stack up against the last three years of receivers that were drafted in the first or second round?

Harrison Jr. stands out among the elite tier of production, comparable to the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Chris Olave, and Devonta Smith. Troy Franklin, ranked 42nd by Jeremiah and projected 33rd overall in GIVEMESPORT's mock draft, shares similarities with Garrett Wilson in terms of yards per route and touchdown production.

However, prospects like Brian Thomas Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Keon Coleman, and Ricky Persall, alongside Terrace Marshall Jr., Tyquan Thornton, and Jonathan Mingo, who have yet to find NFL success, are the only prospects listed with a yards per route average under 2.0.

Regardless, get your popcorn ready and prepare to hear wide receiver names announced early and often on April 25.

Which NFL Draft Class Had the Most 1st-Round WRs

A record 7 WRs were selected in the 1st-round of the 2004 Draft

In 2004, a record setting seven wide receivers were chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft, marking the highest number since 1970. That draft was highlighted by future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. Additionally, six wideouts have been selected in the first round on eight separate occasions, with the most recent instances occurring in 2020 and 2022.

In the last 54 NFL drafts, there have been only six instances where three or more receivers were selected in the top ten. The most recent occurrences were in 2021 when Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith were chosen, and in 2017 when Corey Davis, Mike Williams, and John Ross were selected.

Most WR Drafted in Top 10 Since 1970 Year Selections 2021 Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith 2017 Corey Davis, Mike Williams, John Ross 2005 Braylon Edwards, Troy Williamson, Mike Williams 2004 Larry Fitzgerald, Roy Williams, Reggie Williams 2000 Peter Warrick, Plaxico Burress, Travis Taylor 1995 Michael Westbrook, Joey Galloway, J.J. Stokes

Furthermore, since 1970, only two years have seen multiple receivers drafted in the top five. In 2003, Charles Rodgers and Andre Johnson were picked second and third by the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, respectively. Similarly, in 1984, Irving Fryar and Kenny Jackson were chosen first and fourth by the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Shifting Landscape

The NFL has shifted its 1st-round focus from RBs to WRs

From 1970 to 1999, running backs were the most frequently drafted position in the first round of the NFL Draft, a trend that may seem surprising given the current devaluation of the RB in the league.

During that period, 127 running backs were selected in the first round, contrasting with only 85 receivers, which ranked sixth among all positions. This fact is even more surprising considering the necessity for multiple receivers on the field simultaneously compared to just one running back.

Since 1970, 183 receivers have been chosen in the first round of the draft, almost matching the 180 running backs selected during the same period. While this gap may seem negligible, it has widened significantly in the last decade.

The 127 running backs selected in the first round from 1970 to 1999 represent 70.6 percent of all first-round running back selections over the last 54 drafts, compared to just 46.4 percent for the 85 receivers.

Most Drafted Position in First Round Since 1970 Position Selections Defensive Back 254 Defensive End 201 Tackle 185 Wide Receiver 183 Running Back 180

From 2000 to 2015, the gap began to widen further, with 66 receivers selected in the first round compared to 41 running backs. As the NFL continued to devalue the running back position and emphasize the aerial attack, this trend became more pronounced from 2016 to 2023, with 32 receivers chosen compared to just 12 running backs.

Which Colleges Produce the Most NFL WRs?

Tennessee leads, but Ohio State and LSU are close behind

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Tennessee Volunteers have historically been a premier factory for first-round wide receivers since 1970, the university hasn't produced a first-round talent since Cordarrelle Patterson in 2013. In recent seasons, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, and USC have emerged as leading producers of top-tier wide receiver talent.

Alabama and USC may not have any receivers projected to go in the first round this season, but they have consistently produced day one talent in recent drafts.

Alabama boasts quite a lineup of first-round selections since 2015, including Jameson Williams, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley, and Amari Cooper. Similarly, USC has contributed first round talents like Jordan Addison and Drake London to the NFL.

With Ohio State'sHarrison Jr. and LSU's Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. poised to hear their names called on April 25, the Buckeyes and Tigers will move into a tie for second for most wide receivers drafted in the first round by any school since 1970.

