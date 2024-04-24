Highlights Johnny Newton is a polished pass rusher with great technique and athleticism.

Byron Murphy, despite being undersized, is a skilled pass rusher with strength & leverage.

Darius Robinson brings versatility, physicality, and power, excelling in both run & pass defense.

The NFL is in a period of dominant defensive tackle play, and this year's draft class is no different. During the 2023 NFL Draft, 21 total defensive tackles were taken off the board, and this year it is likely the position will be in high demand once again.

Eight of the defensive linemen that will be discussed on this list made the GIVEMESPORT Top 100 Prospects big board. This year's class is stocked with elite athletes and big-time playmakers. The class is versatile, featuring elite interior rushers, fierce run-stuffers, and guys who can line up all over the field.

1 Johnny Newton, Illinois (21 Years Old)

Newton is one of the most advanced collegiate pass rushers in recent memory

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It is a rare occurrence when a college pass rusher comes to the NFL with an already-tuned arsenal of pass rush moves, but Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton will enter the league with a great base to build from.

Newton is an explosive player, and while he did miss all of his combine and pro-day testing due to an injury that should not affect his draft stock.

Johnny Newton Measureables Category Newton Height 6'1" Weight 304 40-yard-dash N/A 10-yard-split N/A Hand length N/A Arm length N/A Vertical Jump N/A Broad Jump N/A 3-cone drill N/A 20 yard shuttle N/A Bench N/A

NFL scouts and front offices may not have the athletic baseline to build on, but what they do have is the film that Newton was able to put out at Illinois, and it is nothing short of excellent.

Many defensive tackle prospects have to spend their first few years in the league establishing what they want. They want to turn it into their go-to move, but Newton is already there, boasting a swim, rip, and several club variations. The impressive technique, when combined with his explosive first step and raw power, makes him number one on this list.

Newton may be slightly undersized for the position, and his run defense will need work, but he should be able to enter the league as an immediate impact-making pass rusher.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Seattle Seahawks

Expected Draft Range: 10-22

Closest NFL Comparison: Jalen Carter

2 Byron Murphy, Texas (21 Years Old)

Murphy is one of the most impressive athletes in the draft

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Byron Murphy is one of the top defensive tackles in this draft class, and despite being undersized, he is an explosive athlete with great strength and flexibility. Using great leverage, and a solid rip move, Murphy is able to get under offensive linemen and move them into the backfield at will. His moves are solid, and his elite athletic ability makes him one of the most touted prospects in the class.

A former high school running back, he tested as one of the most athletic defensive tackles in the class.

Byron Murphy Measureables Category Murphy Height 6'0" Weight 297 40-yard-dash 9.50 10-yard-split 1.69 Hand length 10.25 Arm length 32.375 Vertical Jump 33 Broad Jump 9'03" 3-cone drill 7.5 20-yard shuttle 4.5 Bench 28

Murphy's testing numbers were outstanding, and they matched what he was able to put on film while at Texas.

Murphy is undersized for the position, and he will have to take time to adjust to the pro game, but his tenacity and explosion will help him along the way. Murphy will be a first-round pick, and it is possible that he could be drafted by a team looking to replace one of the all-time greats of the position.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Los Angeles Rams

Expected Draft Range: 10-27

Closest NFL Comparison: Calijah Kancey

3 Darius Robinson, Mizzou (22 Years Old)

The Mizzou defensive lineman provides excellent versatility and tremendous power

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Robinson is one of the most physical and intimidating players in this year's draft class. He uses power and strength to dominate opposing players and was one of the most feared pass rushers in the SEC in 2023.

Robinson is built like a brick house, and his testing numbers show a player capable of playing multiple positions along the defensive line.

Darius Robinson Measureables Category Robinson Height 6'5" Weight 285 40-yard-dash 4.95 10-yard-split 1.73 Hand length 10.625 Arm length 34.5 Vertical Jump 35 Broad Jump 9'03" 3-cone drill N/A 20 yard shuttle N/A Bench 21

Robinson lined up as a defensive end primarily at Mizzou and used his bull rush to strong-arm offensive linemen into the backfield and sack quarterbacks.

Robinson will likely line up as a hybrid between a defensive end and defensive tackle in the NFL. On run downs, he can play as the end and set the edge on run plays, while on passing downs he aligns as an interior player. He has the power to stuff runs on the outside, and the quickness to beat lesser athletes along the interior offensive line.

The team that drafts him will need to find the balance between outside and inside play, but he should be a consistent contributor in the NFL for a long time.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills

Expected Draft Range: 20-30

Closest NFL Comparison: Charles Omenihu

4 Kris Jenkins, Michigan (22 Years Old)

The "Mutant" has room to grow, and that is scary considering his current skillset

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

With an NFL pedigree, Kris Jenkins dominated his opposition at Michigan and anchored a national championship defense. A dominant run-stopper, he is one of the strongest players in this class, as well as explosive.

Kris Jenkins Measureables Category Jenkins Height 6'2" Weight 299 40-yard-dash 4.91 10-yard-split 1.7 Hand length 9.375 Arm length 34 Vertical Jump 30 Broad Jump 9'07" 3-cone drill N/A 20 yard shuttle 4.78 Bench 29

Jenkins has great power, but he also has great short-area quickness, and that is exactly what teams are looking for in a defensive tackle.

Jenkins is still developing as a pass rusher, but he projects to be a player who will be able to establish a few solid inside moves and eventually be an all-around force in the league. With his run-stopping ability alone, Jenkins will be a cornerstone player on a defensive line for years to come.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

Expected Draft Range: 27-37

Closest NFL Comparison: Kenny Clark

5 Braden Fiske, Florida State (24 Years Old)

The Florida State standout saw his draft stock shoot up with an impressive combine

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Braden Fiske had a standout senior season for Florida State, but his athletic testing was off the charts. He was the fastest defensive tackle at the combine as well as one of the most explosive.

Braden Fiske Measureables Category Fiske Height 6'5" Weight 292 40-yard-dash 4.78 10-yard-split 1.67 Hand length 9.375 Arm length 31 Vertical Jump 33.5 Broad Jump 9'09" 3-cone drill N/A 20 yard shuttle 4.37 Bench 26

Fiske put up out-of-this-world numbers, and his film backs up the testing.

Fiske is a powerful player, and he uses tremendous leverage to take on double teams and clog up runs before they can get going.

Fiske is at a slight disadvantage with shorter arms than normal for his position, and at 24 years old he will have to come along quickly with his development if he wants a shot at a long NFL career.

Even with the concerns, his athletic ability and physical nature should be enough for a team to take a chance on him within the first two rounds of the draft.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Atlanta Falcons

Expected Draft Range: 30-45

Closest NFL Comparison: Christian Baramore

6 T'vondre Sweat, Texas (22 Years Old)

The big man has tremendous potential, but he must grow up

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat is a large man, and when at his best he is a force in the middle.

T'Vondre Sweat Measureables Category Sweat Height 6'4" Weight 366 40-yard-dash 5.27 10-yard-split 1.8 Hand length 10.125 Arm length 33.25 Vertical Jump 26 Broad Jump 8'02" 3-cone drill N/A 20 yard shuttle N/A Bench N/A

Sweat played nose tackle for one of the best defensive units in college football, and his size and strength allowed him to clog up runs and alter the approach of opposing offenses.

With just his tape and size, Sweat could be a potentially dominant NFL player. However, his off-field concerns cloud his future.

Sweat was arrested for a DUI just a few weeks before the NFL Draft, and if that was not bad enough, many teams already questioned his conditioning as well as weight issues. The weight issues and conditioning concerns would be enough for some teams to take him off their draft board already, but the DUI arrest has significantly decreased his draft stock.

The only thing saving Sweat is that when he is at his best he is hard to beat. He must grow up if he wants to make it in the NFL, but he has all the skills possible to be a dominant player.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens

Expected Draft Range: 60-90

Closest NFL Comparison: Jordan Davis

7 Mekhi Wingo, LSU (21 Years Old)

What he lacks in stature, he makes up for with physicality and toughness

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mekhi Wingo is one of the most underrated players in the 2024 draft class. He may not be the largest in physical stature, but he has elite athletic ability and grit. A quick and explosive player, Wingo plays with elite leverage and can penetrate the offensive backfield at will.

Wingo is one of the most explosive players in the class and his testing backed it up.

Mekhi Wingo Measureables Category Wingo Height 6'2" Weight 284 40-yard-dash 4.85 10-yard-split 1.63 Hand length 9.25 Arm length 32 Vertical Jump 31.5 Broad Jump 9'01" 3-cone drill 7.33 20-yard shuttle 4.45 Bench 25

Wingo is a bowling ball in the middle, but he has the short-area quickness to beat larger players and run down more athletic players. His burst off the ball is elite, and he has a few nice rush moves that help him get after quarterbacks.

Teams will knock Wingo on his lack of size, as well as his reach, but there is not a more tenacious player in the draft. He makes up for his deficiencies by playing as hard as any player in the draft class. Many may not have Wingo listed in their list of top defensive tackles, but the team that drafts him will end up glad they did so.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Expected Draft Range: 75-90

Closest NFL Comparison: Grady Jarrett

8 Leonard Taylor III, Miami (21 Years Old)

Taylor has one of the best first steps of any player in the draft class

Credit: Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

Opposing offenses in the ACC had to make sure they knew where Leonard was on every snap. He may not be one of the most highly touted players in this draft class, but he is one of the most respected.

Leonard Taylor III Measureables Category Taylor Height 6'3" Weight 303 40-yard-dash 5.12 10-yard-split 1.76 Hand length 9 Arm length 33.875 Vertical Jump 30 Broad Jump 9'01" 3-cone drill 7.81 20 yard shuttle N/A Bench N/A

Taylor's testing was not off the charts, but his film showed a player who could beat offensive linemen quickly off the snap and a player who knew how to use his burst and leverage to win plays.

Taylor has an excellent first step off the ball, and his use of leverage is outstanding. He moves well laterally and has the versatility to slide to the defensive end in some schemes. Taylor drew a ton of attention during his final year at Miami. He was often double and triple-teamed, and while this did not help his individual production, it set up plays for his team.

He will have to work through some strength issues, he feels like a safe pick for a team looking to bolster the trenches.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

Expected Draft Range: 90-110

Closest NFL Comparison: Zach Allen

9 Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State (20 Years Old)

One of the youngest players in the draft with tons of potential

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

At only 20 years old on draft day, Hall looks like he will have a long, fruitful NFL career ahead of him. Hall tested well at the combine, and with his age he is a player who can be projected to gain athletic ability as time goes on.

Michael Hall Jr. Measureables Category Hall Height 6'02" Weight 299 40-yard-dash 4.75 10-yard-split 1.65 Hand length 10 Arm length 33.5 Vertical Jump 33 Broad Jump 9'03" 3-cone drill N/A 20 yard shuttle N/A Bench 24

Hall played in a deep Ohio State defensive line rotation, but he still found ways to make an impact even with limited snaps.

Hall has great core and lower body strength, which he uses to anchor himself in the ground in run defense. His quickness off the snap and lateral mobility help him against outside runs, but they will eventually help him as he develops as a pass rusher.

Currently, Hall primarily uses power pass rush moves, and that is something he will have to work on when he enters the NFL.

The team that takes Hall will likely have him sit and learn for the majority of the 2024 season, but Hall could develop into a monster.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Houston Texans

Expected Draft Range: 100-135

Closest NFL Comparison: Dalvin Tomlinson

10 Maason Smith, LSU (21 Years Old)

Smith is one of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in this class

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The draft is all about boom or bust players, and Maason Smith is a player with giant question marks headed into draft week. Smith looks like he was built in a lab, and his testing numbers show a massive man with movement ability.

Maason Smith Measureables Category Smith Height 6'05" Weight 306 40-yard-dash 5.01 10-yard-split 1.75 Hand length 8.5 Arm length 35 Vertical Jump 31 Broad Jump 9'00" 3-cone drill 7.62 20 yard shuttle 4.69 Bench 21

When Smith is at his best there is no stopping him. He has the quickness, length, and power to ruin any opponent's day, and blasted his way into the pocket before plays could even get going.

Smith has an excellent swim move, a good armover, and a fantastic bull rush. He keeps opposing linemen off-balance and is unpredictable with his pass-rush arsenal.

Why is he not a consensus first-round pick?

At times, when examining Smith's film, he appears to take plays off, or is not fully engaged with the game. At times, he can be seen walking while the play is ongoing, and in some games, he looks as if he is uninterested in being on the field.

There is no denying his physical ability and unreal talent when he does want to play, but it will be up to Smith himself if he wants to have a long NFL career.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers

Expected Draft Range: 60-140

Closest NFL Comparison: Zach Sieler

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.