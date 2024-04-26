Highlights The 2024 NFL Draft tied a record with six quarterbacks taken in the first round.

A record 14 consecutive offensive players were picked to open the draft.

The Bears selected QB Caleb Williams at No. 1 and snagged WR Rome Odunze at No. 9 for a stunning 1-2 punch.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft carved out a place in history with a record-tying six quarterbacks selected and a record-setting 14 offensive players selected before the first defensive player came off the board.

There were all kinds of twists and turns along the way, as well as teams that hit the ball out of the park with their picks and teams who left everyone scratching their heads.

Here's a look at some first-round superlatives from the 2024 NFL Draft — Biggest Steal, Biggest Reach, Best Overall Pick, Worst Overall Pick, and Biggest Surprise:

Most Surprising Pick: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (Atlanta Falcons, No. 8 Overall)

Falcons signed QB Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in March

The biggest story out of the first round of the draft was when the Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL — and their current starting quarterback — by selecting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick.

In March, the Falcons signed free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. The move to draft Penix Jr. took Cousins by surprise, with ESPN reporting that Cousins only found out just moments before the pick was made.

It's the second year in a row the Falcons appear to have bungled a quarterback move in the offseason after not taking the opportunity to sign Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2023. Penix Jr. will receive a four-year, $22.8 million contract for being the No. 8 overall pick.

Williams vs. Penix Jr. vs. Nix: 2023 Player C. Williams M. Penix B. Nix Games Played 12 15 14 Passing Yards 3,333 4,903 4,508 Passing TDs 30 36 45 INTs 5 11 3 Completion % 66.9% 65.4% 77.4% Passer Rating 170.1 157.1 188.3

Biggest Steal: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (Kansas City Chiefs, No. 28 Overall)

Texas wide receiver set NFL combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid went out and got another offensive weapon with Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who set the NFL combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash in February.

It almost doesn't seem fair to put this kind of offensive weapon into Kansas City's offense, but the biggest weakness for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions in 2023 was their wide receiver corps.

The one bright spot in Kansas City's receiving corps in 2023 was rookie Rashee Rice, who had 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns and was also a big factor in the playoff run. Rice might be away from the team for an extended period of time — he's being kept away from the team during voluntary workouts after he was arrested in Dallas in April on one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injuries after a hit-and-run accident. Rice could face a lengthy suspension when he returns.

Biggest Reach: QB Bo Nix, Oregon (Denver Broncos, No. 12 Overall)

Nix flamed out at Auburn but revived his career with two years in the Pac-12

This really seems like the Denver Broncos had their hand forced. The franchise is starting down a dead cap hit of $85 million for departed quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos had no choice but to pick a quarterback here to try and salvage the 2024 season, but a QB room of Nix, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham does very little to make anyone think the Broncos will be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

When you're desperate, you have to take big swings. That's what happened here, and it's always a danger when it's obvious the best player didn't come off the board.

Best Overall Pick: QB Caleb Williams, USC (Chicago Bears, No. 1 Overall)

Williams gets prime target in first round with No. 9 overall pick WR Rome Odunze

No team in the NFL had a better first round than the Chicago Bears, who were likely shocked to see the Falcons pass on Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze to draft Penix Jr.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2024 NFL Draft tied the 1983 NFL Draft for the most quarterbacks taken in the first round with six, although all six quarterbacks taken in 2024 were gone in the first 12 picks. The final quarterback picked in 1983 was Dan Marino by the Miami Dolphins at No. 27 overall, the next-to-last pick.

Sometimes you just need to hit the layup and then get a little luck, which is what the Bears appear to have done here. WIlliams and Odunze will join a pair of Bears' offseason additions in wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back D'Andre Swift for what should be the most exciting version of offense that's come through Chicago in a long, long time.

Does Williams seem like he has some cringey, Russell Wilson-like aspects to his personality? Yes. If he wins like Wilson did when he was with the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago fans won't care.

Worst Overall Pick: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia (Cincinnati Bengals, No. 18 Overall)

Mims started only eight games for Georgia in his college career

To think that the Cincinnati Bengals are going to put the health of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow in the hands of Amarius Mims... just wow. Mims started only eight games during his college career and was used mostly as a backup. Remember that Burrow has been sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL throughout his first four seasons.

The fact that Mims is 6'8" and 340 pounds seemed to be the overriding factor here (via NFL analyst Lance Zierlein:)

Mims has more development to go, but he’s a Day 1 prospect with the traits and talent to be considered at either tackle position. He has a high ceiling, but questions due to his lack of experience could temper early expectations.

One of the buzziest moments of the first round came when former Alabama coach Nick Saban seemed to question Mims' toughness while doing analysis for the draft on ESPN's live coverage.

“This guy’s got all the tools ... he’s got great size, he’s got great power,” Saban said. “But it makes you wonder, how did the guy only start 8 (games)? Like, in the SEC championship game, he played only the first 15 plays of the game and then he’s out. Takes himself out. I don’t know what he injured, what he hurt, whatever. But you’ve got to be a little bit more consistent in your performance if you’re going to be a great player and a starter in the National Football League.”

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.