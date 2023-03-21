Anthony Richardson could be in for a rough start to his NFL career based on what he did during his days in college, T. J. Houshmandzadeh has claimed.

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and with that comes plenty of speculation over which players will be going at what spot, who has been ‘shooting up draft boards’ and who is seeing their stock plummet over performances both at the recent NFL Combine and their respective Pro Days.

One player who may well be in the former category is Florida’s Anthony Richardson, whose performance at the Combine certainly left a lot of fans impressed after he smashed the competition from the other quarterbacks that were there on the day.

However, performing well in drills and performing well on the field are two different things, and when it comes to Richardson, performing on the field is something he didn’t really do at Florida, as in his only year as a starter for the Gators, he completed just 53.8% of his passes, threw for just 17 touchdowns against 9 interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 131.0 (which was the 84th best in the country).

And according to former NFL wide receiver T. J. Houshmandzadeh, that might see him struggle to get on the field early in his NFL career.

Anthony Richardson might have to ride the bench a bit

Speaking on The Herd (starting at 6:47), Houshmandzadeh spoke about how inaccuracy can be fixed, talking about how similar concerns circled around Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but that it might be that Richardson is forced to sit for a few years before he gets to take the field as a starter due to his lack of experience in college (just 13 in 4 years):

They fixed Josh Allen, I mean, Josh Allen was able to get it fixed. That was one thing that people said ‘oh, I don't know if you're inaccurate in college, you're gonna be inaccurate [in the NFL]. Josh Allen has kind of blown that up. He didn't start a tonne of games, and that concerns me.

I root for him, I hope he does well, but again, he's going have to be a guy that sits, similar to what Jordan Love has done, what Aaron Rodgers did behind Brett Farve if he's to be successful, because it's hard when you start so few games in college.

Is Anthony Richardson set for a bad time in the NFL?

Just because someone has to sit for a few years doesn’t mean that they can’t be taken in the first round, Houshmandzadeh points out the situation with the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks as a good example of that, but that shouldn’t necessarily be seen as the rule.

Whoever takes him on is going to have to take the risk that they will be able to develop him into a force in this league, but that is far from a guarantee. So whilst he might have performed as the best of the class at the Combine, it’s highly unlikely he’s going to end up that way come draft night, and he might not even hear his name called in the first round.