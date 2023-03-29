Will Levis’ carelessness with the football is raising some concerns for FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Quarterbacks, as they tend to be during the vast majority of NFL Draft classes, are at the top of the agenda as we prepare for next month’s event in Kansas City. The majority of conversations when it comes to the Carolina Panthers and the #1 pick surround C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Bryce Young of Alabama.

However, there are a number of teams near the top of the order (and around the rest of the league as well) that you could realistically see taking a quarterback during the early stages of the draft (our conservative guess lists as many as eight that could be in that mix).

That would open up the possibilities for the ‘lesser’ quarterbacks of the draft such as Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker or Georgia’s Stetson Bennett to name just a few. But one quarterback in particular is giving

FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt some reasons for doubt with just a few weeks left until the draft.

Will Levis running the risk of falling down the draft board?

Speaking on The Herd (starting at 1:55), Klatt explained how Kentucky’s Will Levis has made a lot of very risky plays during his college career, and that if he were looking to draft a quarterback, he wouldn’t want to take him too high in the draft and would rather leave it a little bit later before picking him up:

Levis is the one that worries me of those top four quarterbacks… mainly because when I watched Levis’ games, there's far too many turnover-worthy plays. He's just careless with the football, he reminds me a little bit of Jameis Winston when he came out of Florida State. Remember all the interceptions that Winston had? And that has certainly perpetuated itself in his career in the National Football League. And I think it's one of the main reasons why he has suffered from a lack of consistency in his career.

That's what I see with Levis. So that's the one that worries me the most. If I was one of those teams in the top five, six, ten and I'm looking at a quarterback and all of a sudden it's Levis, I think that I would pass at that point in the top ten. Maybe later in the first round, that's fine.

Does Will Levis still have a way to go before being NFL ready?

If you take a look at Levis’ stats in college, you can see that the threat of turning the ball over is there, as his ratio was less than 2:1, when you compare that to say C.J. Stroud whose ratio was closer to 7:1, then the concerns should be there for whoever is planning on taking him. Bear in mind those are just the ones that he threw, Klatt is concerned about ones that should have been turnovers, but he got away with, which aren’t measured.

And would teams be willing to use up such an important part of their draft capital in order to make it happen, or would they rather use it on someone that can actually make a tangible difference on the field right away rather than having to be groomed to get the mistakes out?