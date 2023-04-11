NFL Draft prospect Jahmyr Gibbs has given himself quite the comparison when it comes to his potential in the National Football League.

Whilst a lot of the talk ahead of most NFL Drafts is going to surround what it happening at the quarterback spot (as it has this year after the Carolina Panthers moved up to the #1 spot), there are of course a lot of other players that will be looking for their chance to get their name called out.

And whilst the running game isn’t as crucial to a team’s success as it has in the past thanks to new rules and the evolution of the passing game, there are still a lot of teams out there who rely on a solid run game in order to build their success, such as the Tennessee Titans with Derrick Henry. Not only that, but if you have someone talented like Austin Ekeler who can operate in the passing game as well, then you’re well on your way to having an offense that will keep your opponent constantly on their toes.

An ability that Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs thinks that he has got in spades.

Jahmyr Gibbs set to light the league on fire after the NFL Draft?

Gibbs was certainly a productive member with the Crimson Tide and with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before that, with 2,132 rushing yards in his college career with 15 touchdowns to go along with 1,212 yards recieving and 8 touchdowns, which has him ranked as the second best running back (behind Texas’ Bijan Robinson) and 29th overall on the ‘Big Board’ of draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

However, he thinks that he is going to be something in the NFL, as he brought up two rather impressive names when asked which players he would compare his style of play to.

Video: Jahmyr Gibbs offers ambitious comparison ahead of 2023 NFL Draft:

Some big names, but a big risk for whoever takes him

Those certainly are two big names to bring up in the context of what you can do in the NFL, with Jamaal Charles arguably one of the best backs in the league during the late 2000s and early 2010s, meanwhile Christian McCaffrey is the best dual-threat back that we have in the NFL.

If Gibbs can perform even half as well as either of those two, then whichever team drafts him is going to end up with something special, but as we know, running back is arguably the hardest position to justify picking in the first round because of their shelf-life associated with their style of play, so whilst he might be talented, don’t be surprised if he’s hanging around until day 2 in Kansas City.