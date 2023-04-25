The Houston Texans have been urged to draft Anthony Richardson with the #2 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.

With the Carolina Panthers expected to take Bryce Young with the #1 pick in this week’s NFL Draft, the fun is really set to start when the Houston Texans make their choice at #2. The belief for large parts of this process were that they would take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, but there have been recent suggestions that they might stay away from the position altogether and either trade the pick away, or focus on a different position entirely, such as edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Claims about staying away from Stroud might have developed some pace in recent days, as Stroud received some worrying news when results of the S2 Cognitive Test were released and the Ohio State man scored 18 out of a possible 100, something that one NFL executive reactedby stating “that is like red alert, red alert, you can’t take a guy like that. That is why I have Stroud as a bust.”

But if the Texans do decide to go with a quarterback with the #2 pick, one man that they could consider, and who has reportedly been flying up people’s draft boards since the NFL Combine, is Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Houston Texans need to look at the tape

Richardson’s numbers coming out of college wouldn’t exactly blow you away when you first look at them, as he completed just 53.8% of his passes, threw for just 17 touchdowns against 9 interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 131.0 last year (which was the 74th best in the country).

However, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks that there might be more to the numbers that meet the eye, and that you can truly see his talent if you look at the tape a little bit deeper.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Orlovsky urged the Texans that they should look towards a quarterback with the #2 pick, citing instances in the past where they have made the wrong choice in picking a defensive player, before pointing out just why the numbers when it comes to Richardson are flawed, because some of the incompletions shouldn’t be put on his shoulders.

Video: Dan Orlovsky urges the Houston Texans to draft Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Still too much of a risk for Anthony Richardson for our liking

A lot of the talk surrounding Richardson, as Orlovsky hints at is that he has the biggest ‘upside’ of all the quarterbacks in the draft, and that the skills are there to become a top quarterback if he can be groomed and moulded in the right way.

And whilst Orlovsky makes some good points that not all the incompletions were his fault (as is the case with all quarterbacks), there are just still too many red flags if we were in the Texan’s shoes. He’s just coming from too low of a starting point and he seems a reach to take at #2. Lower in the first round (where the Texans are also picking at #12), you might be onto something, but there are far more ‘pro-ready’ players that they can take earlier in the draft instead of using the pick on a ‘project’ like Richardson.