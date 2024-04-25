Highlights The linebacker class in the 2024 NFL Draft showcases hidden talent & may surprise with top performers.

Payton Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper, and Edefuan Ulofoshio are standouts with diverse skill sets & attributes.

Teams eyeing late-round picks should consider under-the-radar prospects like Trevin Wallace and Jaylan Ford.

The narrative surrounding this year's linebacker class is that the talent at the position is weak. Without a headline name expected to be picked in the first round, it can be easy to dismiss the caliber of this year's batch.

However, there are plenty of names set to be picked this weekend at linebacker who could find themselves having major influence on defensive units around the NFL in 2024. So, while there may not be as much flash, there is still plenty of ability.

So who are the names to know, and who will pick them? It's not an easy guess, but we here at GIVEMESPORT will give it our best go, with the top 10 linebackers of the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 Payton Wilson, North Carolina State (24 Years Old)

Unanimous All-American, First Team All-ACC

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There may never have been a linebacker prospect before that blends motor and range to the level that Payton Wilson does, routinely making plays on the opposite side of the field thanks to his pursuit speed and energy he brings each snap. That high effort is also great to see with Wilson's versatility, as he's spent time at edge rusher for the Wolf Pack, and can drop into coverage a bit as needed.

As a processor, Wilson is patient but instinctive, routinely finding his way to the football. It was on full display in 2023 when he lit up the box score with 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, six pass deflections, and three interceptions. By every measure, Wilson was a game-changer, and that potential impact in the NFL could be huge for a team.

Payton Wilson's Measurements Measurement Wilson Height 6'4" Weight 233 Arm Length 30 1/2" Hand Size 9" 40-Yard Dash 4.43 10-Yard Split 1.53 Short Shuttle 4.20 3-Cone 6.85 Vertical Jump 34 1/2" Broad Jump 119"

Wilson would likely be a first-round pick if not for his medical history, as he's missed significant time of the past three seasons due to a shoulder injury. In addition to that, while Wilson is tall, his overall wingspan is limited, so length could come into question.

He is also 24 years old, so there may be teams that like his game, but prefer to take their chances on developing younger talent.

Verdict: This linebacker class isn't lacking in talent, and it isn't lacking a star. Payton Wilson can do it all, and should step in and be a high impact player for a team at the next level.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Philadelphia Eagles

Expected Draft Range: Second - Third Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Demario Davis

2 Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (22 Years Old)

First Team All-American, First Team All-SEC

Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Edgerrin Cooper primarily operated in a spy role for the Aggies' defense, where he would hang around in the second level and ensure that no ball carriers were able to break outside the hashes and turn upfield for a chance at a big gain. In this role, Cooper demonstrated phenomenal range, excellent lateral mobility, and very enticing pursuit speed to close down on the ball carrier.

In addition to that, Cooper had limited but enticing snaps working around the front seven in pass-rushing and coverage looks where he showed some very promising signs for a team to consider investing in. With 34-inch arms, Cooper's blend of length and speed is hard to evade for offensive players.

Edgerrin Cooper's Measurements Measurement Cooper Height 6'2" Weight 230 Arm Length 34" Hand Size 9 3/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.51 10-Yard Split 1.56 Short Shuttle 4.27 3-Cone 7.20 Vertical Jump 34 1/2" Broad Jump 118"

When operating downhill, Cooper can have a tendency to over pursue the football, and leave himself prone to juke moves or just taking the wrong angle. He is still a bit wiry, so adding mass to his frame and making him more consistent as a tackler will be important too.

For now, Cooper is very much a developmental linebacker who shows some promise in the run game, but will most appeal to a team thinking they can improve on his flashes and make them a consistent element of his game. For front offices who don't feel the upside is there, the Texas A&M linebacker could be much lower on their draft board.

Verdict: Sometimes the NFL is about taking risks, and a guy like Edgerrin Cooper could be one worth taking. He's athletic and lanky, but his game is still largely untapped. In the right landing spot, he could easily end up being the best linebacker from this class.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Green Bay Packers

Expected Draft Range: Second - Third Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Wesley Woodyard

3 Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington (24 Years Old)

First Team All-Pac-12, Team Captain

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

There's a bit of an old-school vibe when it comes to Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, as the LB is a bit undersized yet played an extremely hard-nosed brand of football that allows him to take on blockers and remain impactful in traffic. It's important to note that while he resembles the throwback style, he has modern-day athleticism, as Ulofoshio dominated the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

The linebacker is an impressive processor as well, keeping his eyes disciplined, and taking efficient angles to the football. Even when needing to get around the field through blocks, he shows nice elusiveness to do so and gets his hands on the ball carrier.

Edefuan Ulofoshio's Measurements Measurement Ulofoshio Height 6'1" Weight 236 Arm Length 32 3/8" Hand Size 9 1/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.56 10-Yard Split 1.53 Vertical Jump 39 1/2" Broad Jump 128"

The big question for Ulofoshio will be medicals, as the linebacker missed 14 total games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons and started to lose attention from draft media as a result. Still, if he passes through these check-ups with flying colors, there is plenty of value, but 24 years old isn't the ideal age to be starting your NFL career.

In addition, he is a bit smaller and, while he tested well, doesn't showcase as much short-area burst on the field. Still an impressive player, but there are certain prototypes he won't fit in for front offices around the league.

Verdict: There was once a time that Ulofoshio was viewed as a potential top linebacker, but injuries made him lose attention. However, the tape still shows a high-caliber contributor, and someone who could be one of the best value grabs in this draft.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Los Angeles Chargers

Expected Draft Range: Fourth - Sixth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Eric Kendricks

4 Junior Colson, Michigan (21 Years Old)

2x Second Team All-Big Ten, Lott Impact Trophy Winner

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The likely first linebacker off the board this draft cycle is Michigan's Junior Colson. The mike-backer has a tremendous frame at 6'2", 238 pounds, and showcases a nice blend of play strength and athleticism that easily carries over to the NFL and should allow him to continue contributing as an effective tackler.

Playing a significant role in one of the best defenses in the country, Colson showcases tremendous play-discipline, refuses to let himself get baited out of position by shiftier ball carriers, and thus, he's about as dependable as they come in the run game.

Junior Colson's Measurements Measurement Colson Height 6'2" Weight 238 Arm Length 32 1/2" Hand Size 9 3/8"

It's not his fault, but Colson got to play behind high-level defensive lines for most of his time at Michigan, making his responsibilities at linebacker primarily more of cleanup duties than anything else. Having to create production for himself in the NFL could expose more issues with his game, or maybe force him to blossom.

Despite having great size, Colson's overall wingspan is a bit below average, leading to issues with consistently wrapping up out of frame. In addition, his overall pursuit skills are still a work in progress.

Verdict: Despite having three years of significant play-time, Colson enters the league at just 21 years old. That potential combined with his dependable play on tape should have him highly coveted by front offices on draft day.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys

Expected Draft Range: Second - Third Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Damone Clark

5 Curtis Jacobs, Penn State (22 Years Old)

2x Honorable Mention All Big-Ten Team

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Penn State Nittany Lions have been churning out linebacker prospects consistently, and Curtis Jacobs is another name who should be able to carve out success in the NFL. Weighing in at 240 pounds, Jacobs has the size and length to make an impact from the linebacker spot but combines it with an excellent range to work all over the field and contribute to his team.

In addition to his tackling range, Jacobs gets out in space well with his coverage abilities. He should be able to handle running backs and tight ends at the next level, and has the foot speed to match them vertically. The Nittany Lions gave him some snaps working in the slot on bigger weapons, so Jacobs is a versed pass defender.

Curtis Jacobs' Measurements Measurement Jacobs Height 6'1" Weight 241 Arm Length 31 1/2" Hand Size 10 1/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.58 10-Yard Split 1.57 Short Shuttle 4.43 3-Cone 7.22 Vertical Jump 35" Broad Jump 124"

While Jacobs has the foot speed to track his assignment in coverage, he is still in need of growth when it comes to the overall technique, as too often he bites on double moves in man-coverage or is too late to react in zone, and it allows for easy production.

Additionally, Jacobs plays a bit light in the trenches, so when working in traffic as a tackler, he can fly in too high, struggling to close on the play and consistently wrap up ball carriers. The traits are there, but he is still growing to be dependable play-to-play.

Verdict: Jacobs is an exciting linebacker with coverage potential and size to make an impact in an NFL defense, but there are still aspects of his game that need to be ironed out. In time, however, he should be a good starter in the league.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers

Expected Draft Range: Third - Fifth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Anthony Walker

6 Cedric Gray, North Carolina (21 Years Old)

2x First Team All-ACC, 37 career starts

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

At 21 years old, Cedric Gray will appeal to teams on day two as a linebacker who already shows promise, but is also young enough to be developed and last in the league. With the Tar Heels, Gray showcased some excellent ability to work through traffic and take on blocks without being overwhelmed or taken out of the play.

In addition, Gray is a clean mover with very little wasted motion or stiffness. That athleticism allows him to offer plenty of play range against the run and pass. And he can go vertically well with speedier tight ends downfield. With additional coaching, he has the athleticism to potentially offer man-ability as well.

Cedric Gray's Measurements Measurement Gray Height 6'2" Weight 234 Arm Length 32 1/2" Hand Size 9" 40-Yard Dash 4.64 10-Yard Split 1.58 Short Shuttle 4.54 3-Cone 7.19 Vertical Jump 35 1/2" Broad Jump 120"

As a tackler, Gray could still stand to be more consistent, as too often he finds himself coming in too high on the ball carrier and whiffing as a result. Getting lower and wrapping up more effectively will go a long way towards his dependability in the second level of a defense.

In addition, the North Carolina linebacker has some abilities in coverage for shallow zone or working vertical, but when trying to stick onto a player, he can get shaken a bit too easily. It could be a major part of his development to determine the level of player he'll be in the NFL.

Verdict: Being young and showcasing some impressive traits, expect teams to take an interest in Gray as their shot at a developmental linebacker who still could make an early contribution working downhill.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals

Expected Draft Range: Second - Fourth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Troy Dye

7 Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri (23 Years Old)

Second Team All-SEC, Team Captain

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Ty'Ron Hopper opted to return with a slew of teammates for the Missouri defense, and it paid off as the program had a very successful season and the defense specifically was one of the best in the country. Now heading to the NFL, Hopper hopes to continue to showcase his high-motor ability to trigger from the second level downhill and lay down big hits on opposing ball carriers.

His experience and maturity show up consistently on tape, as Hopper is quick to identify the play direction and pursues the ball carrier with great angles and the speed to work sideline-to-sideline, so that he is consistently helping make tackles for minimal gains.

Ty'Ron Hopper's Measurements Measurement Hopper Height 6'2" Weight 231 Arm Length 31 3/8" Hand Size 8 7/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.68 10-Yard Split 1.64 Short Shuttle 4.46 3-Cone 7.29 Vertical Jump 36" Broad Jump 124"

According to PFF, Hopper had 17 missed tackles over the 2023 season. Too often, he doesn't keep control in his base, firing high into his tackles, and can fly off as a result. Working that out, and becoming more consistent when wrapping up the ball carrier will be pivotal if he intends to stick on the field in the league.

For his role, Hopper will likely be used primarily to combat the run or stay shallow. That limitation is often more appealing when the linebacker has a bigger frame to offer. Hopper being a bit light could limit his appeal for some teams around the league.

Verdict: Hopper is a high-energy and highly effective run-stopping linebacker who should appeal to teams so long as they know what type of role he fills. If so, the linebacker should be able to step in and be an immediate contributor to a franchise.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: New England Patriots

Expected Draft Range: Fourth - Sixth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Micah McFadden

8 Trevin Wallace, Kentucky (21 Years Old)

Team captain, 19 career starts

Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky seems to have a few guys who declare then raise their stock during the draft process, and this year Trevin Wallace falls under that umbrella. The young linebacker offers an exciting skill set and a great frame to make him one of the more intriguing linebacker prospects in this class.

Wallace is extremely athletic, so working towards the football, or even taking on man-coverage assignments, are well within his arsenal. With just 19 starts under his belt, they are likely aspects of his game that will only continue to evolve at the next level.

Trevin Wallace's Measurements Measurement Wallace Height 6'1" Weight 237 Arm Length 32 5/8" Hand Size 9 1/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.51 10-Yard Split 1.62 Vertical Jump 37 1/2" Broad Jump 127"

For as athletic as Wallace is, he has an issue of working himself into blocks too easily, rather than working to evade or shed these engagements on his way to the football. Just 21 years old, he has plenty of time to grow in this aspect of his game, but it will be crucial for him to be a consistent contributor at the second level.

Physicality will also be a major area for improvement, as Wallace often appears to stall his feet and take on tackles rather than finishing his pursuit and crashing downhill. The play-strength is there, but there are habits he must shake at the next level.

Verdict: Wallace has the traits that will make him easy for some front offices to buy into, but there is still plenty of work to be done. As a middle-round pick, he is still worth the investment to see just what he can offer in the pros.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Seattle Seahawks

Expected Draft Range: Third - Fifth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Jarrad Davis

9 Jaylan Ford, Texas (22 Years Old)

2x First Team All-Big 12, Team Captain

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaylan Ford is an easy mover with long strides that allows him to show effectiveness against the run and pass thanks to his solid downhill speed and lateral mobility. At the next level, he could likely handle coverage responsibilities as needed and effectively handle them to match up against bigger tight ends or account for any players in the backfield.

Packaged with his movement skills, Ford is very stable when going into blocks. He demonstrates a great base to keep his ground, and even goes into blocks with enough power to offset the lineman and find his way to the ball carrier. The combination of speed and strength is sometimes enough to succeed in the league, and Ford passes with flying colors in those departments.

Jaylan Ford's Measurements Measurement Ford Height 6'2" Weight 240 Arm Length 31 3/4" Hand Size 9 1/2" 40-Yard Dash 4.71 10-Yard Split 1.66 Short Shuttle 4.24 3-Cone 7.09 Vertical Leap 33 1/2" Broad Jump 121"

While the 6'2", 240-pound frame of Ford is excellent, he has a wingspan under 75 inches which ranks in the 12th percentile for all linebackers in the NFL. That lack of length hinders his ability to make tackles out of frame, and limits his overall range. His lack of overall twitch and short-area burst combined with that can hurt his success in tight spaces.

Ford's processing ability is also a bit of a concern, as too often he gets baited by misdirections, stalling his feet and taking too long to pursue the football. Against NFL offenses, they will pick on that and abuse it all game long.

Verdict: Ford has been a steady contributor to the Longhorns' defense for the past two seasons, and now heads to the NFL with a strong chance of continuing to be a positive impact player. Some team will look to acquire his services on Day 3.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

Expected Draft Range: Fourth - Sixth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Nick Kwiatkoski

10 James Williams, Miami (FL) (21 Years Old)

Played Safety for the Hurricanes, former five-star recruit

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the NFL as a linebacker despite being a safety in college, James Williams immediately offers versatility to a defense, and should be able to utilize his coverage instincts closer to the line of scrimmage while being able to pick up running backs and tight ends in coverage as needed.

In addition to that, Williams has a tremendous frame that should be able to develop even more with NFL strength and conditioning programs. After deciding to try to showcase his linebacker ability to scouts, Williams was able to bulk up and quickly get to 231 pounds. With such little time taken to do that, he could very easily add 10-15 more and have an outstanding frame for a linebacker of his skill set.

James Williams' Measurements Measurement Williams Height 6'4" Weight 231 Arm Length 33 5/8" Hand Size 9 1/2 40-Yard Dash 4.65 10-Yard Split 1.61 Vertical Jump 30" Broad Jump 117"

Making the transition from being a secondary player down closer to the box won't be easy. As Williams already has some issues when trying to sift through traffic and getting around blocks in order to make a tackle on the play.

Additionally, Williams' processing was disguised a bit by him being so far back, having more time on each play to figure out where to go. Working closer to the line of scrimmage, any mental lapses could easily give up big gains.

Verdict: For a team willing to be patient, a player with James Williams' versatility and upside could be extremely intriguing. However, some will not want to make a selection that requires heavy work and development from a late-round pick. Keep an eye on the former Hurricane though, as he could be a surprise.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Washington Commanders

Expected Draft Range: Fifth - Sixth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Jayron Kearse

Best of the Rest

There are plenty of other linebackers to keep an eye on during the 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

With questions surrounding the talent of this class, there are still players who can provide value in the proper role. Guys like Michael Barrett (Michigan), Marist Liufau (Notre Dame), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson), and others on this list played key part of some very stout defenses at the college level.

While they're expected to be later-round selections, we've seen more contributors in the later rounds at linebacker than most other positions as of late.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft LB Rankings 11-20 Rank LB College Height / Weight Expected Draft Range 11 Marist Liufau Notre Dame 6'2" / 234 Fourth - Sixth Round 12 Michael Barrett Michigan 5'11" / 233 Fifth - Seventh Round 13 Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State 6'2" / 233 Fourth - Sixth Round 14 Nathaniel Watson Mississippi State 6'2" / 233 Sixth Round - UDFA 15 Nelson Ceaser Houston 6'3" / 254 Fourth - Sixth Round 16 Tyrice Knight UTEP 6'1" / 233 Sixth Round - UDFA 17 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson 6'0" / 228 Fourth - Sixth Round 18 Jordan Magee Temple 6'1" / 228 Sixth Round - UDFA 19 J.D. Bertrand Notre Dame 6'1" / 235 Sixth Round - UDFA 20 Kalen DeLoach Florida State 5'11" / 210 Sixth Round - UDFA

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.