Bernie Kosar will forever be in the hearts of all Cleveland Browns fans, young and old. With all the heartache in Cleveland, he is one of the bright spots that the city can hang its hat on.

Cleveland is not thought to be the most beautiful place in the country. It doesn’t have the landmarks or the tourist attractions that other cities do. The winters are brutal and that wind comes off of Lake Erie with a new strength every year. Most people try to get out of Cleveland, but not Kosar. He did everything in his power to ensure he could come home and play quarterback for his childhood team, utilizing the ultimate draft loophole.

Bernie Kosar's College Career

One of the best quarterbacks to come out of the University of Miami (FL)

Kosar was one of the best quarterbacks in college football in 1984. The University of Miami (FL) became “Quarterback U” because of him. In his redshirt freshman year, Kosar led Miami to its first national championship in 1983 and followed that up with an Orange Bowl win in 1984.

Bernie Kosar's College Stats Year 1983 1984 Career Completions 201 262 463 Attempts 327 416 743 Percentage 61.5 63.0 62.3 Yards 2329 3642 5971 Yards Per Attempt 7.1 8.8 8.0 Passing TDs 15 25 40 INTs 13 16 29 Passing Efficiency Rating 128.5 148.7 139.8

In the spring of 1985, Kosar was planning on staying a Miami Hurricane, but in reality the college game became too easy for him. As Kosar said in an interview with News 5 in Cleveland:

College football had become so easy, no disrespect to anybody, but I wasn’t challenging myself. I had seen how just easy it was to play top-tier dominating football, and I had kind of been there and done that already.

1985 NFL Draft

A draft that will always be remembered

During the time period in which Kosar was drafted, there was an NFL Draft rule that only allowed college seniors or players that had graduated to enter draft. With two years left of eligibility, Kosar found a way that he could graduate by the summer of 1985 so that he could move on to professional football.

As much as he loved being a Hurricane, he felt he had done all he could in Miami, and it was time for him to move on to professional football. Prior to him making this decision, though, his dad started doing some research about the draft.

In the 1985 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills had the first-overall pick, but with Jim Kelly at QB, there was no reason for them to draft Kosar. The second-overall pick was the then Houston Oilers, who had Warren Moon, so that meant Kosar would drop to No. 3, where the Minnesota Vikings were selecting.

Kosar did not want to go to Minnesota though, he wanted to go home to Cleveland. He grew up a Browns fan and knew the city was craving a winner. After Red Right 88 in 1980 when Brian Sipe threw the infamous interception in the endzone against the Raiders, the team had been pretty mediocre. In 1984 the starting QB was Paul McDonald, so they were in the market for a QB in that draft.

On March 14, 1985, Kosar announced in a news conference that he would not be returning to Miami in the fall, and he would be foregoing his last two years of eligibility to enter the NFL. Once news broke, the Browns called the Oilers to try and trade for the second pick overall to hop in front of the Vikings. At that point, the Oilers and Browns were in the same division, so the Oilers refused to hand their division rivals a top QB.

On April 9, the Vikings tried to further ensure they would be able to draft Kosar by trading with the Oilers for their second overall pick. The Bills were already locked in on DE Bruce Smith from Virginia Tech, so they didn’t need to worry about No. 1 overall, but the Oilers might listen to the right team. The Vikings gave up their first- and second-round picks to the Oilers for No. 2 overall.

At this point, it seemed that Kosar would not be coming home, but his father found a loophole.

The Draft Loophole

Kosar and his father outsmarted the professionals

Kosar’s father realized if Bernie declared for the NFL Draft, he would have almost no chance at being drafted by the Browns, which is where the Miami QB wanted to go, but if he entered the supplemental draft he would have a much better chance.

To do this, Bernie would need to miss the deadline on April 15 to declare for the NFL Draft on April 30 that year. If he refused to declare for the draft, but still graduated by the summer, Kosar would be able to enter the supplemental draft instead and no one could select him in the regular draft.

Kosar tipped the Browns off on his plan, so Cleveland was able to make a deal with the Bills to get the first-overall pick in the supplemental draft. The supplemental draft is of much less worth to teams, so the Bills were willing to trade that pick and the Browns were willing to give a lot for it.

For the first-overall pick in the supplemental draft, the Browns gave up their seventh-overall pick and third-round pick in the 1985 draft along with their first-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 1986 draft.

The Aftermath

This will never happen again

Once the rest of the NFL learned of the move, the Vikings and Oilers were very disgruntled. The Oilers even wanted to file a lawsuit against the NFL to stop the draft that year unless Kosar was part of it. The commissioner, Pete Rozelle, announced, however, that the moves made by Kosar and the Browns were legal, and therefore, the Oilers had no recourse.

All the pieces were put into place and the Cleveland boy would be going home to his favorite team. Cleveland couldn't have been happier to have him at the helm of the team. In his tenure with the Browns, he led them to three AFC Championship games and made the Browns a team to be feared.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While Bernie Kosar provided Cleveland with a lifetime of memories, he finished his career with an 81.8 QB Rating and a 53-54 overall record.

Unfortunately, the Browns never made it past those AFC Championship games against the Denver Broncos despite Kosar's great play, and two of those games, known as "The Drive" and "The Fumble," will live forever in infamy for every Browns fan.

Due to his father finding an incredibly intelligent loophole in the rules, Kosar will forever be idolized in Cleveland. Since then, however, the rules surrounding the supplemental draft have changed.

Now, instead of the worst team having the first-overall pick in both the regular draft and supplemental, there is a lottery system that favors teams with worse records. This ensures the draft order is not definitive prior to the draft.

Also, to draft a player, the team that is willing to give up the highest draft selection in the following draft, with the best position in the supplemental draft order will be able to draft that player. This makes the supplemental draft more of an auction, than a draft.

Most supplemental drafts go by without any players selected, but it is still important to see how the supplemental draft has changed due to a top college QB who only wanted to go home.

