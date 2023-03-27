Bryce Young might have managed to put himself at the top of the NFL Draft ahead of C.J Stroud with his display at his Pro Day, Peter King has claimed.

As is usually the case with most years in the NFL Draft (with obvious exceptions like last year when the quality wasn’t adjudged to be there), the talk around the top of the order this year will once again be which quarterbacks will be the first ones to go off the board, and who will go #1.

It was possible that no quarterbacks were going to go #1, after the Chicago Bears (led by 2021 1st-round pick Justin Fields) managed to lose their way to the bottom of the league last year, but after their trade with the Carolina Panthers, it now seems certain that a quarterback will be the first name called in April.

However, there are still a lot of questions surrounding who will be the first quarterback to have their name called by commissioner Roger Goodell. Whilst there are a lot of players who could be considered as the #1 pick, the main consensus is that it will come down to Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Bryce Young proving to be bigger than we thought?

The main concern when it comes to Young is his size, as he was measured at 5’10 and 204lbs during the recent NFL Combine, which would make him the joint-shortest quarterback drafted in the first round (along with Kyler Murray in 2019) and the lightest ever to be taken.

However, it seems as though there are some within the league who are willing to overlook those concerns. Writing in his Football Morning In America column, King revealed what he had heard over the weekend at the league owner’s meeting, and he claimed that because of his ability to play above his size as it were, that might be enough to convince the Panthers to take him at #1 despite the obvious size advantage of Stroud:

Bryce Young helped himself more than C.J. Stroud in their pro days last week, from the sound of it. A rep of a team that will likely draft a quarterback this year told me Sunday: “If you watch Bryce Young, and you didn’t know he was 5’10”, you wouldn’t think about his height. It was a disadvantage from the tape I watched.” This team has Young as its top quarterback, for what it’s worth.

I’d been told previously that Young, in not getting many passes batted down at the line, has a sense of playing bigger than he is. It’s just one of the factors that has to be weighing on Carolina as the Panthers consider what to do at number one—take Young, or take the quarterback five inches taller in Stroud. As of Sunday night, no team here had been in contact with the Panthers about trading the top pick, and it’d likely be a useless venture, at least now. Carolina has no interest in moving the pick.

Will Bryce Young prove to still be as big at the professional level?

An assessment like that from a team that is in the quarterback market is certainly encouraging, but you would still be asking him to be one of the exceptions to the vast majority of the trends that state you need to be tall to play quarterback in the National Football League.

And whilst he could do it in college, he’ll be going up against much tougher competition at this level, and they’ll also be bigger, stronger and taller than what he was used to in college. So whether he’ll be able to get those passes over the line of scrimmage is something that needs to be considered.

But it certainly does seem as if the tide may be turning and giving Young the edge in some accounts.