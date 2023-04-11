The NFL Draft could be in for a big surprise when it comes to quarterback if Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft is anything to go by.

The 2023 NFL Draft is a little more than two weeks away and whilst we are in something of a dead period now, with just ‘visits’ scheduled for the young prospects, so no more workouts and no more footage to be seen, that doesn’t mean that there still isn’t plenty to talk about.

With the draft getting closer, teams are starting to get clearer heads on what they want to do, and as a result they are going to be more and more determined to get ‘their guy’, no matter what it is going to cost them in order to move up and get it.

The team that appears to be the biggest ‘target’ for moving up right now is the Arizona Cardinals, who are in possession of the #3 pick, but according to Adam Schefter have seen ‘at least six teams’ make enquires about taking that pick off of their hands, more than likely to try and get one of the quarterbacks that are starting to move higher and higher up various draft boards.

Anthony Richardson too good for the Tennessee Titans to pass up?

In his latest mock draft, analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes that the urge to take a quarterback is just going to be too much for one team to resist, and projects the Tennessee Titans to make a move with the Cardinals in order to pick up Flordia quarterback Anthony Richardson, stating that whilst he might have to sit and ‘develop’ he has the potential to be something special in the league, but only if he is managed correctly along the way:

Here's that quarterback for the Titans. The 6-4 Richardson might have the highest ceiling of any prospect in this class. If he puts together all of his tools and isn't rushed into being the guy in Week 1, he could be a star. It's a big "if," though, because he was extremely inconsistent as a passer in college and has a ways to go to clean up his mechanics. Now, the hope for Tennessee is that it can coach him up, unlock some of those traits and let him show his dual-threat ability. And it could sit him behind Tannehill in Year 1.

As we saw last season when Tannehill got injured, though, Willis was forced to step in, and there's no doubt it hurt his development. Willis wasn't ready to play. Richardson needs time as well, and I hope whichever team takes him understands that.

Too big a swing to take for the Titans?

Anthony Richardson’s numbers coming out of college wouldn’t exactly blow you away when you first look at them, as he completed just 53.8% of his passes last season, threw for just 17 touchdowns against 9 interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 131.0 (which was the 74th best in the country).

But with his size, running ability and arm strength, you can see why teams might think that they have to go all out to get him, in the hope that he’ll develop into something in the NFL. But just how far can that hope go and is it put in the right place?

For every Josh Allen that took a few years to develop, there are just as many Tim Tebows who had doubts and ultimately proved to not be good enough, and this would be a move that the Titans cannot afford to get wrong.