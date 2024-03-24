Highlights Jalen McMillan and Malik Washington have all the tools to be excellent wide receivers at the NFL level.

Khristian Boyd's potential as a late-round prospect rests on his quick reacting skills and explosive agility.

Cooper Beebe's traditional playing style and adaptability on the offensive line project him as a solid pick.

The NFL Draft is a mere month away, and with free agency slowing down, the football world is beginning to shift its focus to the draft. This year's draft class is absolutely loaded, with several positions being rich in talent. There are several elite talents at the top of the draft, and many franchises could see their fortunes change for the better this April.

GiveMeSport's Top 10 NFL Draft Prospects Rank Player Position School Height/Weight 1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 6'3" / 205 2 Caleb Williams QB USC 6'0" / 215 3 Malik Nabers WR LSU 6'0" / 195 4 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State 6'6" / 332 5 Olumiyawa Fashanu OT Penn State 6'4" / 315 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington 6'3" / 211 7 Brock Bowers TE Georgia 6'3" / 240 8 Drake Maye QB UNC 6'4" / 230 9 Jayden Daniels QB LSU 6'3" / 200 10 Kool-Aid Mckinstry CB Alabama 6'0" / 195

While the top of the class might be elite, several positions are extremely deep in this year's draft class and hold value from top to bottom. There are several players flying under the radar who could grow into draft-day steals and difference makers at the NFL level, most of whom will likely be selected in the middle-to-end of the draft.

Guys like Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jayden Daniels might be dominating headlines, but as there is in any draft, several mid-to-late round picks will turn out to be instant playmakers at the next level. Make sure to watch out for these four players in their rookie seasons and beyond.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In any other draft class, Jalen McMillan would be slotted higher than he currently is. That shouldn't take anything away from him, though, as McMillan is an incredible talent, and he has all the tools you'd want from a mid-round receiver.

Jalen McMillan's Career Stats at Washington Year Production 2020 1 catch, 16 yards 2021 39 catches, 470 yards, 3 TDs 2022 79 catches, 1098, 9 TDs 2023 45 catches, 559 yards, 5 TDs

One of McMillan's best traits is his above-average route-running ability. He understands pace and tempo when running his routes and uses his change of pace well at the top of his runs to evade defenders. McMillan was utilized in a variety of creative ways at Washington, and that should be the case at the NFL level as well. Despite his taller stature, McMillan is a solid run blocker as well.

Now, McMillan does have some things he needs to work on, which is why he's considered a third-round talent. While he thrives in open space, when being pressed off the line, and catching 50/50 balls, he can't consistently beat defenders.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Puka Nacua is an excellent example of a late-round receiver making an instant impact in the NFL. The Rams' receiver was drafted in the fifth round and went on to break the NFL rookie receptions record (105) and receiving yards record (1,486) in 2023.

McMillan was also used almost exclusively in the slot in college, since he thrives in the open field. He may be a slot receiver in the NFL as well, as he'll need to get stronger for an outside receiver role. Still, as a third-round talent, McMillan is a steal. He's an excellent route-runner and extremely dangerous in the open field.

Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

Boyd is a late-round prospect who will need to develop, but his potential is sky high

Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Khristian Boyd is a late day-3 talent, and when his name gets called, most fans probably won't bat an eye. In a couple of years, though, he might be a household name.

Khristian Boyd's Career at UNI Year Production 2021 2 tackles 2022 30 tackles, 12 solo, 1 sack, 2 PD 2023 38 tackles, 14 solo, 2.5 sacks, 1 PD

Boyd hasn't fully developed, which is why his stat-sheet doesn't jump off the page. What's important regarding him are his tools. He has a consistently explosive first step off the line. Boyd can beat offensive linemen with his lateral agility and is able to maintain his ground well, even against double-teams. Boyd is an incredibly intelligent player, and he's able to read plays and use his instincts to his advantage.

Boyd definitely needs to get stronger. He also needs to develop more of a pass-rush repertoire. Luckily, both of these things are improvable, especially with resources at the NFL level. He'll likely go in the fifth or sixth round, but in a couple of years he could be a real difference maker.

Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State

Cooper Beebe is an old-school, strong, powerful, and versatile offensive lineman

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Beebe plays like an old-school, violent offensive lineman. He can overpower defenders in both the run and passing game.

Beebe is very strong, and hits defenders hard at the point of attack. He has a good frame and a good base, making him essentially immovable for most pass rushers. Beebe is smart, and is able to recognize stunts and blitzes before they happen. He's versatile as well, having played at both guard and tackle during his time at Kansas State.

While Beebe is fast enough to pull as a guard, his overall athleticism does leave a bit to be desired. For all of his strength, he does lack a bit in speed and horizontal agility. This won't hurt as much at guard, but if he plays tackle, these issues might seem more relevant because he'll be playing in one-on-one situations with a bit more open field than the interior part of the line.

Lateral quickness issues aside, Beebe is a smart, powerful blocker. He'll enter the NFL as a great run blocker, and could develop into an excellent pass-blocker as well with time. Beebe is a second-to-third round projection at the moment, but he could very well have a better career than some lineman taken ahead of him in the first round.

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Malik Washington is a quick, tough slot receiver who finds it easy to gain separation

Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

This is an extremely deep receiver class, and Washington has largely gone under the radar as a result. In any other class he'd get more recognition, but he's a name to remember during this draft cycle.

Malik Washington's Career at Virginia Year Production 2019 6 catches, 25 yards 2020 5 catches, 51 yards 2021 44 catches, 578 yards, 2 TDs 2022 65 catches, 694 yards, 1 TD 2023 110 receptions 1,426 yards, 9 TDs

Washington is only about 5'8", yet what he lacks in height, he makes up for in toughness and passion. He plays with a fire in his belly, and has excellent ball skills despite his shorter stature. Washington's footwork and deception in his route-running allow him to consistently get separation in man-coverage.

His size must be mentioned as a concern, though. He just doesn't have the advantage against taller corners in one-on-one situations, and his shorter arms cause problems for him against press-man coverage.

With that being said, he'll likely be a slot receiver in the NFL. That's not a knock on him, though, as Washington will be tough for NFL defenses to defend out of the slot, and his quickness can open up space for other receivers.

