Highlights Mr. irrelevant is the term used for the player chosen with the last selection of the NFL draft.

The phrase was coined by former USC, NFL, and CFL wide receiver Paul Salata in 1976.

Every Mr. Irrelevant is honored with a weeklong celebration in Newport Beach, California, and receives the Lowsman Trophy, a spoof of the Heisman.

While not quite as special of an honor as being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, there's still something to be said for being Mr. Irrelevant, the moniker reserved for the player chosen last.

After all, that player still gets to hear his name called on the broadcast and gets a genuine shot to make an NFL roster. Things typically don't work out as only five Mr. Irrelevants have played more than 50 games since the term was coined back in 1976, a list that will soon grow to six once San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gets a couple more seasons under his belt.

If you're wondering who the other five are, here's the list:

Matt Elliott, C, 65 games (1992)

Marty Moore, LB, 119 games (1994)

Jim Finn, FB, 109 games (1999)

Michael Green, DB, 108 games (2000)

Ryan Succop, K, 226 games (2009)

It's not that any player picked last before 1976 didn't play more than 50 games because there were several who did so. It's just that the Mr. Irrelevant name wasn't around before then.

So, how did the moniker come to be? That would be the work of former USC, NFL, and CFL wide receiver Paul Salata. One might think Salata coined the term because he was taken last the year he was drafted.

But that's not the case at all, as he was taken with the 118th pick in the 1951 NFL Draft, which featured 362 selections. So he wasn't even close. But Salata, who announced the final pick in the draft from 1976 to 2013, at which point his daughter took over, certainly made it famous and turned Mr. Irrelevant into an honor.

Every Mr. Irrelevant Gets a Trophy and a Celebration

Irrelevant Week is an annual celebration in Newport Beach

Knowing it's an honor just to be drafted at all, Salata not only created the Mr. Irrelevant term in 1976 but took things a step further with the creation of Irrelevant Week, which celebrates the player but also raises money for charity.

Held annually in Newport Beach, California, typically in the summer, Irrelevant Week is a weeklong series of events, the most notable being the Lowsman Banquet, which officially welcomes the newest Mr. Irrelevant into the group.

This is a full-on gala-type affair at which the newest member of the club gets roasted receives the Lowsman, Trophy, which is a spoof of the Heisman Trophy, as the award portrays a player fumbling a football.

Prior to the banquet, the newest Mr. Irrelevant goes to Disneyland, participates in media events at NFL Network headquarters, visits the charity beneficiary that's been chosen for the year, participates in a sailing regatta, and attends either an LA Dodgers or LA Angels game. It's quite the ordeal.

And again, it helps raise money for charity. According to the official Mr. Irrelevant website, more than a million dollars has been raised for various charities over the years.

Paul Salata passed away the day before his 95th birthday in October 2021.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.