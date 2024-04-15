Highlights A total of 18 No. 1 overall picks in the NFL draft have won a Super Bowl.

The first top pick to win a Super Bowl was Green Bay Packers legendary halfback Paul Hornung.

The most recent member of the club is Matthew Stafford, who was taken No. 1 by the Lions in 2009 and later helped the Rams to victory in Super Bowl 56.

Each and every year, the team holding the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft hopes to select a player that will change the franchise forever. But that top pick comes with a lot of pressure, both for the team and the player.

It's no secret that plenty of players taken first overall simply don't work out for whatever reason. Look no further than big-time busts such as JaMarcus Russell and Tim Couch as prime examples of a team wasting the coveted selection.

On the flip side, however, the No. 1 overall pick has produced a myriad of gridiron legends, players who've gone on to set NFL records, win NFL MVP trophies, get themselves a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and, of course, win a Super Bowl.

Naturally, as the NFL draft was instituted in 1936 while the Super Bowl wasn't introduced until the 1966 season, not every top pick got the chance to make this particular list. However, prior to the inception of the Big Game, just four No. 1 picks won an NFL Championship: Charley Trippi, Chuck Bednarik, George Shaw, and Paul Hornung.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: A total of 18 No. 1 overall selections in the NFL draft have won a Super Bowl.

Hornung was also the first of the 18 No. 1 overall selections who've won a Super Bowl. Let's have a look at those to join him over the years.

Related Full List of No. 1 Overall Picks in NFL Draft History A look at the complete list of first overall picks in NFL draft history dating back to 1936.

The Complete List of No. 1 Overall Picks in the NFL Draft to Win a Super Bowl

Matthew Stafford became the newest member of the club with a win in Super Bowl 56

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

As mentioned, Paul Hornung was the first No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft to win a Super Bowl.

Due to a pinched nerve in his neck, the 1961 NFL MVP saw limited action in what turned out to be his final season with the Green Bay Packers in 1966 and actually didn't play a single down in the team's 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in what was then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Nevertheless, the three-time All-Pro halfback still got himself a ring.

Overall, the most recent player to join the club is Matthew Stafford, who went first overall to the Detroit Lions in 2009 and helped the Los Angeles Rams to a victory in Super Bowl 56 over fellow top pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals following the 2021 campaign.

If going by draft year, the most recent No. 1 pick to win a title was offensive tackle Eric Fisher, who went first overall to the Chiefs in 2013. The two-time Pro Bowler spent eight seasons in Kansas City and helped the franchise win its first championship in 50 years in a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

You may recognize a few of the other names on the list.

No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Picks to Win a Super Bowl Player Position Draft Year (Team) Super Bowl Wins (Team) Paul Hornung HB 1957 (Packers) 1 (I-Packers) Bubba Smith DE 1967 (Colts) 1 (V-Colts) Terry Bradshaw QB 1970 (Steelers) 4 (IX, X, XIII, XIV-Steelers) Jim Plunkett QB 1971 (Patriots) 2 (XV, XVIII-Raiders) John Matuszak DE 1973 (Oilers) 2 (XI, XV-Raiders) Ed Jones DE 1974 (Cowboys) 1 (XII-Cowboys) George Rogers HB 1981 (Saints) 1 (XXII-Washington) John Elway QB 1983 (Colts) 2 (XXXII, XXXIII-Broncos) Troy Aikman QB 1989 (Cowboys) 3 (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX-Cowboys) Russell Maryland DT 1991 (Cowboys) 3 (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX-Cowboys) Drew Bledsoe QB 1993 (Patriots) 1 (XXXVI-Patriots) Keyshawn Johnson WR 1996 (Jets) 1 (XXXVII-Buccaneers) Orlando Pace OT 1997 (Rams) 1 (XXXIV-Rams) Peyton Manning QB 1998 (Colts) 2 (XLI-Colts, 50-Broncos) David Carr QB 2002 (Texans) 1 (XLVI-Giants) Eli Manning QB 2004 (Giants) 2 (XLII, XLVI-Giants) Matthew Stafford QB 2009 (Lions) 1 (LVI-Rams) Eric Fisher OT 2013 (Chiefs) 1 (LIV-Chiefs)

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.