The Washington Commanders recently hosted four quarterbacks on draft visits, leading to the fluctuation.

One of the draft's most polarizing QB prospects is nearly 50/50 with Daniels to head to Washington.

With the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders select... someone other than Jayden Daniels? Recent sportsbook activity indicates that may be the case.

Over the past three days, major sportsbooks have seen a drastic shift in odds concerning who's going to be taken at No. 2 overall. Daniels, once a -330 favorite to be the second player off the board, is merely a -125 favorite today, per BetMGM, to hear his name called directly after projected No. 1 selection Caleb Williams.

The movement comes after the Commanders hosted Daniels and three other quarterback prospects on the same day late last week, a decision that drew criticism from Daniels' agent and others. While nobody will be certain who the Commanders prefer until they're on the clock, their free agent and coaching staff decisions seem to indicate Daniels has been their intended target for months.

Who Is Daniels' Biggest Challenger for No. 2 Status?

A polarizing prospect has risen back up the ranks

The conversation surrounding non-Caleb Williams draft-eligible quarterbacks has come in waves. Through much of the offseason, J.J. McCarthy was showered with praise like Cinderella at the ball, while Drake Maye wore verbal lashings like the overworked, homebound version of the princess. However, the recently turning tide has seen the latter move back up the board.

Maye is now the second-most likely candidate to be donning the Commanders' slipper, according to BetMGM. The University of North Carolina quarterback was a +270 bet as recently as Friday, but is now up to even-money (+100) to follow Williams. McCarthy and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. carry the next-best odds beyond Daniels and Maye.

Implied Probability of Going No. 2 Overall Draft Prospect BetMGM Odds Implied Probability Jayden Daniels -125 55.6% Drake Maye +100 50.0% J.J. McCarthy +1800 5.3% Marvin Harrison Jr. +10000 1.0% *Odds as of 04/22/2024 and are subject to change

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner possesses an incredibly high ceiling, one he demonstrated during his incredible final collegiate campaign last year. However, there are some causes for concern regarding his potential transition to the professional level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Daniels became the first Heisman Trophy recipient since Lamar Jackson in 2016 to win the award on a team with three or more losses on the season. Only 14 players all-time have accomplished such a feat.

Perhaps these worries have crept into the minds of Washington's brain trust and bred uncertainty. It's also possible the Commanders are trying to disguise their intention of drafting Daniels for one reason or another. Whatever the case may be, the odds of either prospect being available at No. 3 overall are essentially a coin flip, one that won't turn up with its result until Thursday night.

