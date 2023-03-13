The Carolina Panthers are more likely to lean towards C.J. Stroud as their choice at the top of the draft following their trade with the Chicago Bears.

In perhaps the biggest news of the offseason so far (we say so far because the Aaron Rodgers move to the New York Jets still hasn’t been completed, at least at time of writing), the #1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft was traded away over the weekend.

The Chicago Bears, who already have their quarterback in Justin Fields, traded away the pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the #9 pick this year, a second-round pick (#61), a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and wide receiver D.J. Moore, in an attempt to jump over the rest of the teams in a draft class that looks pretty promising on the quarterback front.

However, which quarterback they will take is still a mystery, however reporter Peter King believes he knows which one it is likely going to be, purely based on the habits of newly appointed head coach Frank Reich.

Carolina Panthers set to stick to the status quo?

Writing in his Football Morning In America column, King claimed that if you look at Reich’s track record, it gives you a pretty big indicator which way he will lean:

Reich has never coached a short quarterback, and Bryce Young is 5-10. Is that meaningful? I give it a little weight. In Reich’s 17 years as a quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator or head coach, his starting quarterbacks in Indianapolis, Arizona, San Diego, Philadelphia and Indianapolis (again) have been 6-6 (Nick Foles, John Skelton), 6-5 (Peyton Manning, Kerry Collins, Dan Orlovsky, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Rivers again, Wentz again), 6-4 (Curtis Painter, Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Matt Ryan), 6-3 (Ryan Lindley) and 6-2 (Sam Ehlinger).

The 6-3 and 6-2 guys totaled six starts, and I suspect that starting Ehlinger twice in Reich’s last two games in Indy was not Reich’s idea. So in 17 years, all but six games Reich coached were started by quarterbacks 6-4 and taller. Reich’s a traditionalist. He played in an era with big quarterbacks. To stake the future of the franchise on a great player, but a 5-10 player, would be unconventional for him.

Does Young’s size mean 6-3 C.J. Stroud has the best chance to be the pick? Two veteran front-office people I spoke with Saturday think Stroud makes the most sense.

It should be pointed out that there are some out there who will put Young ahead of Stroud when it comes to their potential, however in drafts there are a number of factors that need to be considered before making your selection.

Carolina Panthers taking the cautious route with their approach?

Given how much the Panthers gave up to move to the #1 spot, and with this being Reich’s first draft with the team, he cannot afford to take a risk with his selection, so this isn’t the time to be taking a flyer on the undersized Young. Despite how talented he might be, the NFL shows that good, small quarterbacks are very hard to find.

And if the Panthers really want to take a step forward this year towards rebuilding, they would be better off going the safer option when it comes to both durability and a history of success in the league, and that is what Stroud represents.